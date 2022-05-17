fbpx

Sue Casa is Bringing Home Organization to Saratoga and Beyond

Owner Sue Lepkowski recently began offering virtual and in-person organization and styling services.

"I've come to realize how important it is to hold on to those defining factors of your pre-mom self," says Sue Casa owner Sue Lepkowski of her love of being creative.

Time to fess up: Did anyone not go on a manic home organization binge after watching at least some clips from Netflix’s Tidying Up with Marie Kondo? Whether you did or didn’t, that was three years ago now (holy COVID time warp—how was that three years ago?!), so you’ve probably reverted back to all your disorganized ways. You may even have items in your home that don’t—gasp—spark joy. That’s where organization and styling service Sue Casa comes in.

“Sue Casa was an Instagram handle that I grabbed a few years ago,” says Saratoga Lake resident Sue Lepkowski. “I wanted it to focus on the decorating and organization of our new home.” Shortly after creating her @thesuecasa account, though, Lepkowski got pregnant, and her focus shifted. It wasn’t until after the birth of her second child that she decided to go all in on an organization and styling business. This spring, Sue Casa began offering in-person and virtual consultations and transformations for any space in a home, from a closet or pantry overhaul to an entryway facelift. 

The main barrier to having an organized house, Lepkowski says, is “too much stuff and too little time.” She continues: “Everyone is busy, whether it’s with kids, work, a social life—and organizing takes time. That’s where Sue Casa comes in: I’m able to take the daunting task off your to-do list and set you up with a maintainable system moving forward. It’s a big task to take on yourself.” 

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 