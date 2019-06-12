fbpx

SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)
View Gallery
31 Photos
Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

(SUNY Adirondack)

Saratoga Living
SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament on May 31 raised money for SUNY Adirondack scholarships.

Beeman-16b

(SUNY Adirondack)

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament, named for a decorated WWII veteran and active community member in the Adirondack region, returned this May 31 to Queensbury’s Hiland Park Country Club. Golfers were invited to compete not only for lowest team score, but also hole-in-one, putting, longest drive and closest to the pin contests. Besides time out on the course, golfers enjoyed a barbecue lunch, clubhouse raffle and cocktail reception. This year’s winning team was defending champs Harold McAfee, Alex Wright, Nick McKinney and Connor Abess. To date, the event has raised more than $366,000 for scholarships at SUNY Adirondack.

Avatar
Chloe Knapp

Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 