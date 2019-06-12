SUNY Adirondack Hits A Hole In One At Annual Fundraiser

The 30th annual Lyman A. Beeman, Jr. Golf Tournament, named for a decorated WWII veteran and active community member in the Adirondack region, returned this May 31 to Queensbury’s Hiland Park Country Club. Golfers were invited to compete not only for lowest team score, but also hole-in-one, putting, longest drive and closest to the pin contests. Besides time out on the course, golfers enjoyed a barbecue lunch, clubhouse raffle and cocktail reception. This year’s winning team was defending champs Harold McAfee, Alex Wright, Nick McKinney and Connor Abess. To date, the event has raised more than $366,000 for scholarships at SUNY Adirondack.

Chloe Knapp Chloe Knapp is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.