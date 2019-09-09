Take A Journey Through History At Lake George’s The Inn At Erlowest (Advertisement)

Staying a night at the absolutely gorgeous Inn at Erlowest is like taking a trip through time. No, really. Originally built as a private residence in 1898 by Edward Morse Shepard, a prominent attorney and politician from Brooklyn (for whom Lake George’s Shepard Park was named), this Queen Anne-style stone castle was completely renovated in 1999 and transformed into a luxury resort and farm-to-table restaurant right on the shores of Lake George (and just minutes from Lake George Village).

“The location and majesty of the property are hard to beat,” says the Inn’s General Manager Frank Dittrich. “When you turn the final corner and see Lake George and the magnificent stone mansion, you can’t help but feel the history.” The 15-acre estate’s name is a playful variation on that of Shepard’s parents’ hometown, “Westerlo”—i.e. rearrange the last four letters of the town’s name with the first four—and it was part of the famed Millionaire’s Row, a ten-mile stretch of Great Gatsby-esque mansions along the western shore of Lark George, which has seen an illustrious list of owners and guests over the years. In the early 20th century, the grand dining room alone entertained many prominent individuals, including Yaddo Founders Spencer and Katrina Trask and über-wealthy railroad magnate and philanthropist George Foster Peabody. During WWI, the mansion was used as a center for convalescing officers coming home from Europe, and in 1922 the building was even leased as a summer home to then-New York Governor Nathan Miller. “The interior design is intended to carry that feeling of the early 1900s timeframe,” says Dittrich. “Many of the stained glass windows, interior woodwork and the grand staircase are original.”

Though no longer the summer home of the affluent, it’s easier now than ever to get that authentic Erlowest experience with the Inn’s elegant lodgings and classy yet intimate environment. In addition to this, starting in November, the Inn will introduce a “Dine and Stay” package, which will offer guests a three-course, price-fixed menu from the Inn’s acclaimed kitchen for each night booked at the resort. Whether you “Dine and Stay” or not, every overnight visit includes amenities such as turn-down service along with house-made cookies, house chocolates and breakfast for two in the morning.

About the Inn’s future, which is looking brighter than ever, Dittrich says: “We’re focusing our energy to create an even more exciting experience by combining stellar service with wonderful ambiance and some of the best food and beverage options in the area.”