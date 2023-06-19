The 25 Greatest Saratoga Racing Moments From The Last 25 Years

1998

Jockey John Velazquez (above) and trainer Todd Pletcher each win their first Saratoga titles with 31 and 20 wins, respectively.

2000

City Zip becomes the first horse since Campfire in 1916 to sweep the prestigious juvenile series of the Sanford, Saratoga Special and Hopeful.

Birdstone winning the Travers. Illustration by Greg Montgomery.

2004

In near darkness with a powerful thunderstorm hitting the track, Birdstone follows up his Belmont victory with a memorable Travers win for owner Marylou Whitney.

2008

Commentator becomes the first horse since Kelso in the 1960s to win multiple editions of the Whitney Handicap.

2009

Rachel Alexandra becomes the first filly to win the Woodward Stakes.

2009

With 20 wins, Linda Rice wins the Saratoga training title to become the first woman to lead the standings at the Spa.

2012

Golden Ticket, at odds of 33-1, and favored Alpha finished in the first dead heat in the Travers since 1874.

2012

Trainer Allen “The Chief” Jerkens wins the final Grade 1 of his storied career when Emma’s Encore prevails in the Prioress.

2012

Jockey Ramon Dominguez wins a record 68 races at Saratoga, surpassing the previous standard of 65 set by John Velazquez.

2013

The 150th anniversary of the Saratoga meeting of 1863 is celebrated all summer long.

2014

After overcoming colic surgery, Wise Dan sets a track record in winning the Bernard Baruch.

2014

After a quarter-century as the voice for NYRA, race caller Tom Durkin puts down his microphone and binoculars.

2015

With only one win in 10 starts, Keen Ice adds to Saratoga’s reputation as the “graveyard of favorites” by defeating Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the Travers.

2015

Now-dominant jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. wins his first Saratoga riding title with 57 wins.

2016

Arrogate breaks the nearly 40-year-old stakes and track record in the Travers.

2017

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas wins his record eighth Hopeful Stakes.

2018

Jockey Javier Castellano wins his record sixth Travers Stakes aboard Catholic Boy.

2018

Trainer Chad Brown wins a record 46 races at Saratoga, breaking the previous mark of 40 that he shared with Todd Pletcher.

2019

Code of Honor wins the 150th running of the Travers, the oldest stakes race for 3 year olds in America.

2020

With the track closed to the public because of Covid, New York–bred Tiz the Law wins the Travers for Saratoga-based partnership Sackatoga Stable.

2021

For the second time in three years, Got Stormy defeats an accomplished field of males in the Grade 1 Fourstardave.

2021

The Mean Queen becomes the first mare in 14 years (and only the sixth overall) to win the Jonathan Sheppard Handicap.

Steve Asmussen with NYRA analyst Acacia Clement. (Brien Bouyea)

2021

Steve Asmussen becomes the all-time winningest trainer in North American history with 9,446 victories when Stellar Tap breaks her maiden.

2022

Jackie’s Warrior becomes the first horse to win a Grade 1 race at Saratoga in three consecutive years with her victory in the Vanderbilt.

2022

John Velazquez becomes the first jockey to win 1,000 races at Saratoga.