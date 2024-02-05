The Adelphi Residences: Luxury as a Lifestyle

Fancy warming your belly with a decadent cocktail on a cold winter’s night—but don’t feel like leaving your home? You might consider hotel living, which The Adelphi Hotel is bringing to town via its luxury, amenity-packed Adelphi Residences.

“It’s a great way to live,” says builder Michael Dubb. “On a cold night, you’re able to walk downstairs and go to a restaurant, or order room service or maid service. Somebody is always there to help you with your dry cleaning. It’s having all the amenities of a five-star hotel at your fingertips.”

The 74 residences—selling now for an estimated summer 2024 opening—are available as studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms, plus two stunning two-story penthouse suites. The open floor plans range from 800 to 3,000 square feet, some with dens and some without, and there are multiple outdoor space options (included in the square footage). The kitchens feature sub-zero ranges, custom cabinets, silestone quartz countertops and Kohler fixtures; the living areas boast seven-inch oak wood flooring, high ceilings and abundant closets. As for the hotel amenities, expect to be pampered via heated underground parking, dog walkers, grocery shoppers, decorator services, plus access to a fitness center, lounge with TVs, a game room with ping-pong and billiard tables, business center, conference room and even shuttle service to the track. Residents can head to Morrissey’s or Salt & Char without leaving the building, and can choose to enter through the hotel’s main lobby or a private one on Washington Street.

Dubb is the CEO of Long Island’s mega-builder Beechwood Homes but has been coming to Saratoga for 50 years. (In fact, he’s the man behind Union Avenue’s Faith’s House childcare center for backstretch workers.) He envisioned the Adelphi Residences fitting three distinct groups: “people who live in Saratoga who have maybe raised their kids and don’t need a house anymore, racetrack people who come to Saratoga in the summertime and don’t want the responsibility of a house, and people from downstate who want a second home.”

So far, that’s panned out, with the residences being scooped up by lovers of Saratoga who want their own piece of the Adelphi—and that tantalizing promise of easy, hotel living. And they know that the preservation of downtown Saratoga is in great hands. “I’ve been coming here since I was a teenager,” Dubb says. “It’s very near and dear.”