The Adelphi Rocks UPH On Opening Day

Entertainment was in high supply at Universal Preservation Hall's fundraiser at The Adelphi Hotel on July 11.

(Richard Lovrich)
Saratoga Living
On Thursday, July 11, otherwise known as Opening Day of Saratoga Race Course, Universal Preservation Hall (UPH) partnered with The Adelphi Hotel for The Adelphi Rocks UPH Party at the Adelphi Hotel. Guests ate, drank and danced the night away, all while raising money for UPH, a year-round performing arts and community center coming to Saratoga Springs in 2020. The evening’s entertainment included performances by The New York Players, Sparkles the Tall Juggler, caricaturist Phil Singer and magician Alan Edstrom.

Hannah Sacks

Hannah Sacks is an editorial assistant at saratoga living.

