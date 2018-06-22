The Beatles’ Paul McCartney Makes An Appearance On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Sir Paul drives through the streets of Liverpool with 'Late Late' show host James Corden, singing Beatles numbers.

The Beatles
'Late Late Show' host James Corden invited Beatles legend Paul McCartney onto his 'Carpool Karaoke' segment. (The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)

It’s not much of a confession to say you’re a Beatles fan; they’re just about the most famous and influential rock band on the planet, and if you’ve never heard of them, your parents just aren’t spinning the right records around the house. That’s my humble opinion, at least, as a 38-year-old Saratoga native.

I still remember when my mom bought me and my brother the cassette tapes for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the US version of Rubber Soul, probably at Strawberries record store on Broadway. My brother and I listened and re-listened to those tapes on the way from Saratoga Springs to grandma and grandpa’s house in Schenectady what seemed like a million times—and I can still revisit those albums today and be transported to that cold, pleather-y backseat in my parents’ Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera (what an ugly car that was!).

So when I noticed that Late Late Show host James Corden had landed Beatle Paul McCartney for his Emmy-winning “Carpool Karaoke” segment, I had to carve out a little more than 20 minutes of my morning to watch it. It doesn’t disappoint. You get to hear the pair sing several Beatles classics, including “Drive My Car” (obviously) and “Blackbird,” as well as a new solo number from Macca. Corden even brings McCartney back to his childhood home for a tour—and to a local pub, where the pre-fame Beatles used to gig, to give some very lucky Liverpudlians the surprise of a lifetime.

I strongly urge you to set aside 20 minutes right now to watch the video above.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian, graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and a Skidmore College "fac brat." Levith’s work has appeared in Esquire, Playboy and Men's Health.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.