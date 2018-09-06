The Best Of Everything: The Ultimate Saratoga A-Z Guide

'saratoga living' had locals vote on all their favorite things are in Saratoga Springs.

In high school, I was on the best volleyball team in the state. I’m the best in my family at Scrabble and at Field Day in fourth grade, I was the best softball thrower. These are all quantifiable facts: My team won the state championship game (twice), I’ve won far more Scrabble games against my parents than they have combined against me and I once threw a softball farther than anyone else in my grade. But being “best” isn’t always quantifiable, and people tend to use the concept subjectively. (I consider myself the best dancer, much to my boyfriend’s—no, everyone’s—embarrassment.)

Keeping that in mind, it’s a tall task compiling an A-Z list of the “best of” what Saratoga Springs has to offer. Who’s to say one Asian restaurant in Saratoga is better than another one? (I’m partial to Phila Fusion.) The best (yes, subjectively) saratoga living could do was to hold a citywide survey asking the people what they were partial to (in the 12866 zip code), add up all the responses and crown the winners “the best of Saratoga.” Below, find our comprehensive guide to the Best of Saratoga A-Z. In total, nearly 1000 people cast their votes, and came up with this comprehensive Best of Saratoga A-Z guide. The winning percentages are noted. —Natalie Moore

A: Asian Restaurant

Sushi Thai Garden
26.17%

B: Bakery

Mrs. London’s Bakery
40.10%

C: Coffee

Uncommon Grounds
41.92%

D: Diner

Triangle Diner
30.42%

E: Escape

The Sagamore Hotel
43.45%

F: Flower Shop

Schrade’s Posie Peddler
43.04%

G: Gym/Fitness

Saratoga Springs YMCA
37.85%

H: Hotel

The Adelphi Hotel
31.33%

I: Italian Restaurant

Osteria Danny
20.64%

J: Jeweler

deJonghe Original Jewelry
34.34%

K: Karaoke

Saratoga City Tavern
41.74%

L: Liquor Store

Purdy’s Discount Wine & Liquor
62.37%

M: Mexican Restaurant

Cantina
44.76%

N: Nail Salon

Hello Nails
16.70%

O: Outdoor Dining

Druthers
20.58%

P: Park

Saratoga Spa State Park
47.72%

Q: Quick Eats

Esperanto
24.32%

R: Radio Station

102.7 WEQX
15.62%

S: Street

Broadway
60.89%

T: Tattoo Parlor

Needlewurks Body Piercing and Tattoo
49.89%

U: Unisex Salon

Classical Concepts Salon
14.07%

V: Venue

Saratoga Performing Arts Center
68.15%

W: Wine

The Wine Bar
30.90%

X: X-Country Path

Spa State Park 5K Cross Country Course
42.72%

Yoga Studio

Hot Yoga Spot
36.05%

Z: Zen Spa

Roosevelt Baths & Spa
23.42%

Staff Report
