The Best Of Everything: The Ultimate Saratoga A-Z Guide

In high school, I was on the best volleyball team in the state. I’m the best in my family at Scrabble and at Field Day in fourth grade, I was the best softball thrower. These are all quantifiable facts: My team won the state championship game (twice), I’ve won far more Scrabble games against my parents than they have combined against me and I once threw a softball farther than anyone else in my grade. But being “best” isn’t always quantifiable, and people tend to use the concept subjectively. (I consider myself the best dancer, much to my boyfriend’s—no, everyone’s—embarrassment.)

Keeping that in mind, it’s a tall task compiling an A-Z list of the “best of” what Saratoga Springs has to offer. Who’s to say one Asian restaurant in Saratoga is better than another one? (I’m partial to Phila Fusion.) The best (yes, subjectively) saratoga living could do was to hold a citywide survey asking the people what they were partial to (in the 12866 zip code), add up all the responses and crown the winners “the best of Saratoga.” Below, find our comprehensive guide to the Best of Saratoga A-Z. In total, nearly 1000 people cast their votes, and came up with this comprehensive Best of Saratoga A-Z guide. The winning percentages are noted. —Natalie Moore

A: Asian Restaurant

Sushi Thai Garden

26.17%

B: Bakery

Mrs. London’s Bakery

40.10%

C: Coffee

Uncommon Grounds

41.92%

D: Diner

Triangle Diner

30.42%

E: Escape

The Sagamore Hotel

43.45%

F: Flower Shop

Schrade’s Posie Peddler

43.04%

G: Gym/Fitness

Saratoga Springs YMCA

37.85%

H: Hotel

The Adelphi Hotel

31.33%

I: Italian Restaurant

Osteria Danny

20.64%

J: Jeweler

deJonghe Original Jewelry

34.34%

K: Karaoke

Saratoga City Tavern

41.74%

L: Liquor Store

Purdy’s Discount Wine & Liquor

62.37%

M: Mexican Restaurant

Cantina

44.76%

N: Nail Salon

Hello Nails

16.70%

O: Outdoor Dining

Druthers

20.58%

P: Park

Saratoga Spa State Park

47.72%

Q: Quick Eats

Esperanto

24.32%

R: Radio Station

102.7 WEQX

15.62%

S: Street

Broadway

60.89%

T: Tattoo Parlor

Needlewurks Body Piercing and Tattoo

49.89%

U: Unisex Salon

Classical Concepts Salon

14.07%

V: Venue

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

68.15%

W: Wine

The Wine Bar

30.90%

X: X-Country Path

Spa State Park 5K Cross Country Course

42.72%

Yoga Studio

Hot Yoga Spot

36.05%

Z: Zen Spa

Roosevelt Baths & Spa

23.42%