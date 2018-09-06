The Best Of Everything: The Ultimate Saratoga A-Z Guide

In high school, I was on the best volleyball team in the state. I’m the best in my family at Scrabble and at Field Day in fourth grade, I was the best softball thrower. These are all quantifiable facts: My team won the state championship game (twice), I’ve won far more Scrabble games against my parents than they have combined against me and I once threw a softball farther than anyone else in my grade. But being “best” isn’t always quantifiable, and people tend to use the concept subjectively. (I consider myself the best dancer, much to my boyfriend’s—no, everyone’s—embarrassment.)
Keeping that in mind, it’s a tall task compiling an A-Z list of the “best of” what Saratoga Springs has to offer. Who’s to say one Asian restaurant in Saratoga is better than another one? (I’m partial to Phila Fusion.) The best (yes, subjectively) saratoga living could do was to hold a citywide survey asking the people what they were partial to (in the 12866 zip code), add up all the responses and crown the winners “the best of Saratoga.” Below, find our comprehensive guide to the Best of Saratoga A-Z. In total, nearly 1000 people cast their votes, and came up with this comprehensive Best of Saratoga A-Z guide. The winning percentages are noted. —Natalie Moore
A: Asian Restaurant
Sushi Thai Garden
26.17%
B: Bakery
Mrs. London’s Bakery
40.10%
C: Coffee
Uncommon Grounds
41.92%
D: Diner
Triangle Diner
30.42%
E: Escape
The Sagamore Hotel
43.45%
F: Flower Shop
Schrade’s Posie Peddler
43.04%
G: Gym/Fitness
Saratoga Springs YMCA
37.85%
H: Hotel
The Adelphi Hotel
31.33%
I: Italian Restaurant
Osteria Danny
20.64%
J: Jeweler
deJonghe Original Jewelry
34.34%
K: Karaoke
Saratoga City Tavern
41.74%
L: Liquor Store
Purdy’s Discount Wine & Liquor
62.37%
M: Mexican Restaurant
Cantina
44.76%
N: Nail Salon
Hello Nails
16.70%
O: Outdoor Dining
Druthers
20.58%
P: Park
Saratoga Spa State Park
47.72%
Q: Quick Eats
Esperanto
24.32%
R: Radio Station
102.7 WEQX
15.62%
S: Street
Broadway
60.89%
T: Tattoo Parlor
Needlewurks Body Piercing and Tattoo
49.89%
U: Unisex Salon
Classical Concepts Salon
14.07%
V: Venue
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
68.15%
W: Wine
The Wine Bar
30.90%
X: X-Country Path
Spa State Park 5K Cross Country Course
42.72%
Yoga Studio
Hot Yoga Spot
36.05%
Z: Zen Spa
Roosevelt Baths & Spa
23.42%