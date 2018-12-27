The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga Over New Year’s Weekend

I’ve always enjoyed New Year’s Eve as a day to wash away any stress that may’ve cropped up during the holiday rush. What better way to shake it off than through some gut-busting laughs? This weekend, sit back and let the professionals make you crack up with Pretty Much The Best Comedy Show (PMTBCS) on Saturday, December 29, at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. For the past five years, PMTBCS has been one of Upstate New York’s premier standup showcases for professional comedians and rising stars. In just a short time, the show has featured standup comics who’ve appeared on such hit programs as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Last Comic Standing and Late Night With David Letterman.

This year’s PMTBCS will feature nearly two hours of hilarious entertainment with host Ethan Ullman, a number of guest comedians and headliner Adam Mamawala. Based in New York City, Mamwala has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV and BET, and also been a freelance contributor to Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update. He was named one of Funny or Die’s “Top 30 Under 30: Comedians to Watch.”

And if you need more to do this weekend, there's no shortage of fun events to take part in in Saratoga and the surrounding region.

Friday, December 28

Jukebox Rebellion – 8pm, see the dance band’s debut performance at Vapor in Saratoga.

Among the Evergreens Paint Event – 7-9pm at the Art in Mind Creative Wellness Center on Saratoga Road in Glenville.

Adirondack Thunder vs. Manchester Monarchs – Men’s hockey, 7pm both Friday and Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Saturday, December 29

Sketches of Influence – 9pm at 9 Maple Avenue, see composer and jazz drummer Joe Barna playing music that spans the history of jazz music, from swing and bebop, to soul jazz and contemporary.

The Wheel (Grateful Dead Tribute) – “Live Dead and Beyond,” 9:30pm at Putnam Place.

Comedian Joel McHale – The famous comedian and actor, who appeared in the hit comedy series Community, will perform his standup at 8pm at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady.

Wilton Bicentennial Holiday Dinner – Catch the final event of Wilton’s yearlong bicentennial celebration, 6-9 pm at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge 161.

Siena College Men’s Basketball – 2pm at the Times Union Center, watch the Siena Saints play against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Sunday, December 30

Amy Helm – 7pm, the daughter of revered rock drummer and vocalist Levon Helm will be at Caffè Lena in Saratoga.

Rick Springfield “Full Band Electric” – Grammy Award-winning musician Rick Springfield will play his biggest hits at 8pm at the Rivers Casino & Resort in Schenectady.