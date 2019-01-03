fbpx

The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga Over The Weekend

All the top events in the Capital Region, including the 35th Annual Wedding Expo in Albany.

Wedding Expo
(Liliana Lam/Flickr)

It may not seem like it, but winter is actually a pretty popular time of year to tie the knot. As a professional musician (in addition to being a writer), I’ve played in enough weddings to know so. So that’s why we’ve made this week’s Editor’s Pick the 35th Annual Wedding Expo, which takes place on Sunday, January 6 at the Albany Marriott Hotel. (Also, the timing’s great, given that saratoga living‘s weddings issue—The “I Do” Issue—will be hitting newsstands later this month.)

If you’re getting married or know someone who is, then take advantage of this wonderful winter wedding expo from 1pm to 5pm. Admission is free; and there will be raffles, prizes, complimentary refreshments and, best of all, more than 100 wedding exhibits. Speak or set up an appointment with wedding-planning professionals about how to plan your special day; sample delicious cakes, pastries and other wedding-related foods; and preview bridal attire (some of which can be won as a raffle prize). The event will be emceed by local musician and showman Al Bruno, so expect an entertaining atmosphere.

Hosted by The Wedding Group Bridal Show, the wedding expo is an incredible one-stop shop for anyone planning a wedding or even just thinking about getting hitched. Check it out, and don’t forget these other great events going on this weekend.

Friday, January 4

Dueling Pianos Show by Shake Rattle & Roll – 8pm and no cover at Vapor Night Club in Saratoga.
IL FARO First Friday Art Show and Wine Tasting – 5-7pm at IL FARO restaurant and bar in Albany.
Enter The Haggis and Skerryvore – 7:30pm, catch Celtic-folk rockers Enter The Haggis from Toronto and Scotland’s Skerryvore at The Egg in Albany.

Saturday, January 5

Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen – The first Saturday of the year at Caffè Lena is always reserved for married musical duo Steve and Cindy from Vermont. 8pm at Caffè Lena.
Comedy Show! at The Saratoga Winery – The Comedy Show! runs from 9-11pm. Also, from 3-6pm, catch free live music by Ubuntu.
80s, 90s & Today Featuring DJ NPG – No cover and doors are open at 9pm at Vapor Night Club in Saratoga.
Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony – 7:30-9:30pm, watch the Albany Symphony play one of Beethoven’s most famous symphonic works at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.
Russian Christmas Celebration – 11am-12pm at the World Awareness Children’s Museum in Glens Falls.

Sunday, January 6

International Children’s Winter Games (ICWG) – January 6-11, Lake Placid will be the first US city to host the 8th ICWG.
Dave Brubeck Tribute – 3-5pm at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

