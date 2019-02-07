The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

There’s no better medicine to get over the midwinter blues than some gut-busting laughter. For 30 years now, Skidmore College’s National College Comedy Festival has been one of the biggest comedy events not just on the school’s campus, but also in Saratoga Springs. Founded in 1989 by David Miner (producer of such hit comedy shows as Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Skidmore’s Comfest (as it’s known on campus) was one of the first festivals of its kind to feature college comedy talent alongside established and up-and-coming professionals. Past festivals have featured performances by actors and comedians such as Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Tig Notaro (One Mississippi) and the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theatre (UCB), among others.

This year’s Comfest will feature four performances across two comedy-filled nights on Friday, February 8, and Saturday, February 9. First up, at 7pm each night is the early show, which will showcase selected college improv and sketch comedy groups from some of the top schools across the Northeast including New York University, Loyola University Chicago, Brandeis College and, of course, several groups from Skidmore. For Friday, Comfest’s late show at 10pm (also known as the “professional show”) will feature comedian, writer and podcaster Hari Kondabolu, along with actor and comedian Carmen Lagala. Based in Brooklyn, Kondabolu was named one of Variety‘s Top 10 Comics To Watch, and last year he released his own Netflix stand-up special, Warn Your Relatives. As for Lagala, she made her network TV debut in 2018 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. For Saturday’s late show, also at 10pm, Comfest will present Paranormal Comedy and Demi Adejuyigbe, a 26-year-old comedy whiz kid, who currently writes for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

All performances will take place at Skidmore’s JKB Theater, and ticket prices range from just $7 for the early show to $10 for the late show and $20 for a weekend pass. Tickets are only available at Skidmore’s Case Center—and you better hurry, because they sell out quickly. And don’t forget to make room in your schedules this weekend for these other fun local events.

Friday, February 8

Saratoga Frozen Springs Classic – Four-on-four hockey games all weekend (February 8-10) at Saratoga Spa State Park.

Annual Polar Ice Bar Party -Friday, 6:30-10:30pm, and Saturday, 2-7pm, at Prime at Saratoga National.

Pacifica Quartet: Shostakovich Series – 7pm at Skidmore College’s Arthur Zankel Music Center.

Mrs. Krishnan’s Party – Enjoy a combination theater show and party celebrating Indian holidays; Thursday, February 7 through Saturday, February 9 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

Sharon Wilsie: Horses in Translation – Hear author and professional animal trainer Sharon Wilsie talk about her new book, 6pm at Northshire Bookstore.

The Bad Plus – An innovative jazz trio coming to The Egg in Albany at 8pm.

The Gibson Brothers – 7:30pm at The Park Theater in Glens Falls.

Saturday, February 9

Sunday, February 10

Harlem Globetrotters – 3pm at the Times Union Center in Albany.