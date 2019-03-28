The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga This Weekend—Including ‘Cinderella’ At The Egg

If you’re already sick with anticipation for the New York City Ballet’s annual run at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Albany’s The Egg has got the perfect antidote—which is this week’s Editor’s Pick. This Sunday, March 31, The New York Theatre Ballet will be performing the children’s classic Cinderella at 3pm, with adults admitted free if they’re accompanying a child. (The Sunday show is already sold out, but the ballet company will also be performing the same show on Monday, April 1, at 10:15am.)

“We are pleased to welcome New York Theatre Ballet back to The Egg for the company’s annual performance,” says Peter Lesser, The Egg’s Executive Director. “Their story ballets are a perfect way for people of all ages to enjoy a live dance performance, and their production of Cinderella is always a family favorite with beautiful costumes, wonderful music and of course extraordinary dancing.”

Thirsty for more pre-summer fun in the Capital Region? Take a look at our expertly curated calendar of fun for this coming weekend.

Friday, March 29

Andy Iorio Album Release Concert – 7pm at The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. (Read an exclusive interview with composer/pianist Andy Iorio, click here.)

2019 Humanistic Inquiry Symposium – Friday (2:30-8pm) and Saturday (8:30am-6:30pm) at Skidmore College.

Formula 5 with Glass Pony – 9pm at Putnam Place in Saratoga.

Troy Night Out – Held on the last Friday of every month, 5-9pm throughout Downtown Troy.

Women’s College Basketball Fan Fest – 3-6:30pm at the Albany Capital Center.

Saturday, March 30

SUNY Adirondack’s Collaborative Cuisine Dinner – Enjoy a delicious dinner in collaboration with the Lake George Olive Oil Co., 6pm at Seasoned in Glens Falls.

Celtic Woman—Ancient Land – 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre.

2019 Lake George Mom Prom – 6-10pm at Dunham’s Bay Resort in Lake George.

Loudon Wainwright III – 8pm at Caffè Lena in Saratoga.

HV Gamercon 2019 – Showcasing regional game development studios and some new games, Saturday (10am-7pm) and Sunday (10am-5pm) at the Albany Capital Center.

Northeastern Woodworkers Association’s

Annual Fine Woodworking Show – Saturday and Sunday at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Sunday, March 31

28th Annual Bands n’ Beans – 7pm at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.