The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga This Weekend

It’s not every day you get the opportunity to say farewell to a music icon, but Capital Region fans of Elton John are getting just that with John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour coming to the Times Union Center this Friday, March 1 at 8pm. Incredibly, tickets are still available for this tour date in Albany, which will feature John performing two-dozen of his greatest hits (along with all of those signature sunglasses and extravagant stage costumes) from the piano man’s more than 50-year long career. In addition to being a visually and musically stunning experience, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will also be one of John’s largest undertakings yet, encompassing 300 shows across 5 continents and stretching from September 2019 to sometime in 2021 (new dates are still being added).

Elton John remains one of the most successful musicians of all time. Over the course of his career, which began in 1969 with his debut album Empty Sky, he’s earned an awe-inducing 34 Grammy nominations with five wins, and he’s sold more than 300 million records worldwide. Don’t miss this chance to say goodbye to a living rock legend. And don’t miss a chance to check out these other great events happening in the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, March 1

Saratoga Home & Lifestyle Show – All weekend, March 1-3, at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Tim Meadows – The comedian and SNL alum will be performing three shows at The Comedy Works on Friday, 8pm and Saturday, 7:30 and 9:30pm. (To read saratoga living’s exclusive interview with Meadows, click here.)

Rickie Lee Jones – The two-time Grammy winner is coming to The Egg in Albany at 8pm.

Men on Boats – It’s the opening weekend for this raucous comedy running at Skidmore College March 1-7.

Irish Comedy Tour – 7:30pm at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

Saturday, March 2

Opera-to-Go 2019: Pinocchio – It’s the first weekend of free public performances, 11am and 3:30pm at the Saratoga Arts Center (in partnership with The Children’s Museum).

Mumford and Sons with Cat Powers – 7:30pm at the Times Union Center.

8th Annual Adirondack Brewery Barrel Fest – 1-4pm at Adirondack Brewery in Lake George Village.

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time Tour – 7 and 9:30pm at The Palace Theatre in Albany.

10th Annual Mac-n-Cheese Bowl – 11am-2:30pm at the Marcelle Athletic Complex at Siena College.

Albany, NY Wine & Chocolate Festival – 1-8pm at The Desmond Hotel in Albany.

Sunday, March 3

Robbie Fulks – 7pm at Caffè Lena in Saratoga.