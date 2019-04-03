fbpx

The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga This Weekend—Including ‘Wheels Of Change’ Exhibition At Saratoga Automobile Museum

'saratoga living' has curated our favorite events in the Capital Region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Toyota 2000GT
A 1967 Toyota 2000GT, James Bond’s car of choice in 'You Only Live Twice.' (Saratoga Automobile Museum)

Fans of sleek and sexy classic cars are in for a treat as a new automotive exhibition rolls into the Spa City and into this week’s Editor’s Pick. The official opening reception for “Wheels of Change: Cars & Culture of the 1960s” is this Friday, April 5, from 6-8pm at the Saratoga Automobile Museum (SAM). The new feature exhibition opened to the public last week, but the opening reception on Friday will serve as the official kickoff celebration of the show. Expect delicious hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar as well as a special, after-hours look at the dozen incredible classic cars in the show.

On display are some true automotive gems, including the stunning red 1960 Plymouth XNR concept car. “In the years following World War II, concept cars were a big part of the automotive world,” says SAM Art Director Brandon Salls. “Manufacturers tried out new design concepts and technology.” Auto enthusiasts can also look forward to seeing a 1963 Corvette Split Window, a gorgeous ’66 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 and the legendary ’67 Toyota 2000GT, best known as the car Sean Connery blasted through Tokyo in as James Bond in the hit flick You Only Live Twice.

The “Wheels of Change: Cars & Culture of the 1960s” exhibit will run through October 27. Admission is free for museum members and $10 for non-members. And if you’re cruising for more fun stuff to do in the Capital Region, just take a look at all these other great events going on this weekend.

Friday, April 5

15th Annual Skidmore College String Festival – All weekend (April 5-7) at Skidmore’s Arthur Zankel Music Center.
Saratoga Tatto Expo – All weekend (April 5-7) at the Saratoga Springs City Center.
Paul Reiser – Catch the comedian, actor and writer at 8pm at The Egg in Albany.
Soul Serenade an Allman Brothers Tribute – Doors open at 8:30pm at Putnam Place.

Saturday, April 6

1st Annual Saratoga Pub Crawl – 2-7pm starting at The Saratoga City Tavern in Saratoga.
Lark Street Restaurant Week– Lark Street’s own Restaurant Week kicks off on Saturday and runs through Friday, April 12 in Albany.
2019 Glens Falls Brewfest – 4-7pm at the Queensbury Hotel in Downtown Glens Falls.
Saratoga Sustainability Fair – 10am-4pm at Skidmore College.
A Moveable Feast to Support Historic Albany – 5:30-10pm at Cornerstone at the Plaza in Albany.
Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto – 7:30pm at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.
Dancing with the Adirondack Stars – Doors open at 5:30pm at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

Sunday, April 7

Eric Andersen with Scarlet Rivera and Cheryl Prashker – 7pm at Caffè Lena in Saratoga.

Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

