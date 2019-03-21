The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga This Weekend

Saratoga Springs has so many great restaurants that it only makes sense that it would have a whole week dedicated to its one-of-a-kind culinary scene (technically, two weeks because of Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week in November). It should come as no surprise then that this week’s Editor’s Pick is Saratoga County Restaurant Week, kicking off this Friday, March 22 and running through Thursday, March 28.

Now in its second year being run by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Saratoga County Restaurant Week is a showcase of the area’s most eclectic and truly incredible food scene. Grab $20 and $30 three-course meals all week at 49 participating restaurants not just in the Spa City, but also all across Saratoga County. There will also be a raffle for a chance to win $2000 in gift cards (that breaks down to $50 at each of the participating restaurants). You can enter the raffle online up until the last day of Restaurant Week, March 28. The winner of the big gift card giveaway will be contacted via email the following day.

“Our Saratoga County Restaurant Week is a comprehensive campaign to promote our unique local restaurants,” says Todd Shimkus, President of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. “Best of all, the menus are creative and affordable, offering people an extraordinary chance to sample new dishes and to try new restaurants for the first time.”

For more about what to expect at this year’s Saratoga County Restaurant Week, click here. If you get overstuffed and need a break, check out these other great events going on this weekend.

Friday, March 22

Capital District Garden & Flower Show – All weekend, March 22-24, at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

The Great Upstate Boat Show – All weekend at the Adirondacks Sports Complex in Queensbury.

A Night of Hope Under the Stars Gala – 7-10pm at Longfellows Restaurant and Inn in Saratoga.

Maswick & Brown – See renowned Saratoga guitarist Joel Brown and singer-guitarist Dave Maswick, 8pm at Caffè Lena in Saratoga.

We Banjo 3 – 8pm at The Egg in Albany.

Saturday, March 23

Blake Shelton with Friends and Heroes – See the country music star with special guests at 7pm at the Times Union Center in Albany.

2nd Mind Body Soul Expo – Admission is free, 10am-6pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival – 11am-5pm at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.

HMT’s Annual Spring Benefit: Dancing Through the Decades – 7pm at the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga.

Jazz Electronic Dance Improvised (J.E.D.I.) with Special Guest Escaper – 9:30pm-1am at Putnam Place in Saratoga.

Sunday, March 24

Schenectady Symphony Orchestra – 3pm at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

10th Annual Celtic Music Jam – 3:30-5:30pm at the CM School of Fine Arts in Clifton Park.