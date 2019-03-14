The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga On St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

This Sunday marks St. Patrick’s Day, and Saratoga Springs is sure to be awash with revelers clad in green, downing pints and corned beef sandwiches at every turn. It’s one of those “unofficial” national holidays that both (heavy) drinker and teetotaler can enjoy. And Saratoga’s bars, restaurants and venues have a ton of events planned. So many that we’ve broken them down into three main “editor’s picks,” then everything else in between.

For those sticking around the Spa City this weekend, not only will there be tons of great food and brews to celebrate (see below), there will also be a St. Patrick’s Day Irish Music Workshops with the Grady Girls at Caffè Lena on Saturday, March 16. Starting at 1pm, this workshop allows guests to choose one of four traditional Irish instruments to learn. Pick up the Irish fiddle with Oona Grady; learn a tune by ear on the Irish flute and tin whistle with Marie De Mott Grady; get an introduction to the Irish frame drum, the bodhrán, with Leah Grady Sayvetz; or learn to strum and accompany in DADGAD guitar tuning (a common guitar tuning in Irish music) with James Gascoyne. Workshops are $20 apiece. Also in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Caffè Lena will host Little Folks Show with the Grady Girls at 1pm on Sunday, March 17. Don’t miss a chance to hear these traditional Irish instruments played by professionals.

It would also be a shame to miss Sham “Rock” The Block, a two-day affair spanning Saturday 1-4pm and Sunday 12-4pm, in Lake George Village. On Saturday, expect a keg-tossing contest and pub crawl, plus live performances by Wild Irish Acres Step Dancers, Forthlin Road and a U2 cover band (with some Beatles and The Rolling Stones tunes thrown in the mix). For Sunday, enjoy pony rides (for the little ones), a big St. Patrick’s Day parade at noon and more live music by Triskele and Stout Boys.

Speaking of parades, the biggest one in the Capital Region will be the 69th Annual Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade starts at 2pm on Saturday at the corner of Quail Street and Central Avenue and ends at State and Broadway. The parade is free to attend.

Of course, this is just scratching the surface. Get your green gear ready and check out these other great events this weekend.

Friday, March 15

45th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bowl-A-Thon – $20 per person, 9:30am-5pm at Boulevard Bowl in Schenectady.

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Adirondack Winery – All weekend (March 15-17) at Adirondack Winery’s tasting room in Lake George Village.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – All weekend with live music at the Nostalgia Ale House and Wine Bar in Malta.

Saturday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at BWP – Saturday and Sunday at BWP in Saratoga.

Hair of the Dog Benefit Concert – 6-9pm at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

St. Patrick’s Party at 2 West – 12:30-5pm at 2 West Bar & Grille in Saratoga.

St. Patrick’s Vendor Fair – 10am-4pm at the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George Village.

St. Paddy’s Bash with FUNK EVOLUTION! – 8pm – 12am at Saratoga Winery in Saratoga.

Irish Soda Bread Culinary Arts for Kids & Family – 12:30-2pm at the Art in Mind Creative Wellness Studio in Glenville.

Sunday, March 17

St Patrick’s Day at The Parting Glass! – All day, 11-12am at The Parting Glass Pub in Saratoga.

13th Annual Kegs n’ Eggz Party – 10am at the Saratoga City Tavern in Saratoga.

St. Patrick’s Day at Harvey’s – 11am at Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar in Saratoga.