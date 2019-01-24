The Calendar: Everything To Do In Saratoga This Weekend

Planning a wedding can be overwhelming at times. But we have some solutions for you here at saratoga living. For one, our annual wedding edition, the “I Do” Issue, will be hitting newsstands on January 29, and you’ll be able to find many of the stories running in it on saratogaliving.com, too. Also, you’ll find inspiration in this week’s Calendar’s “Editor’s Pick.” This Sunday, January 27, the Spa City is hosting The Capital Region Premier Bridal Show, which will be held at the Hall of Springs and The Gideon Putnam in the Saratoga Spa State Park. The Capital Region Premier Bridal Show is the best opportunity for locals to meet and greet the area’s topnotch wedding professionals in every facet of planning their dream wedding. And we do mean every!

Guests to the bridal show will get to sip champagne and sample wedding cakes and delicious hors d’oeuvres while meeting and consulting with up to 130 exhibitors representing 30 different wedding locations and bridal boutiques throughout the Capital Region. There will be numerous wedding displays to stroll through featuring the most sought-after table settings and decorations, so you can start your bridal registry early. Talk with jewelers, hair and makeup artists, as well as the best wedding (and honeymoon) planners the Capital Region has to offer. Also present will be a bevy of professional musicians, lighting specialists, talented wedding photographers and videographers; and a number of wedding boutiques, sporting a huge selection of wedding gowns, bridal dresses and the latest in tuxedos and high-end menswear.

Doors are open to the bridal show in the Hall of Springs and The Gideon Putnam from 11am to 3pm. Admission is just $5 per person, and there will also be raffle prizes, including the opportunity for a couple to win a rooftop party at Northeastern Fine Jewelry in Schenectady.

Of course, if you have no wedding to plan (or just need a well-deserved break) don’t neglect these other great events happening in the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, January 25

Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge – This weekend (January 25-26) and next weekend (February 1-2) at the beautiful Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing.

Funky Ice Fest – Also for the next two weekends, the Adirondack Brewery & Pub’s Funky Ice Fest is the cool place to be in Lake George Village.

iTheater Saratoga presents Agatha Christie’s The Stranger – January 25 through February 2 at the Riggi Theater in the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga.

Comedy Night at the Park with Headliner Kelly MacFarland – 7:30-9pm at The Park Theater in Downtown Glens Falls.

Saturday, January 26

Halfmoon Winter Carnival – 2-5pm at Halfmoon Town Hall.

Cooking Demonstration and Wine Pairing Dinner with Chef David Burke – Tickets are available for both the Cooking Demonstration (5-6pm) and the Wine Pairing Dinner (7-10pm) at The Adelphi Hotel.

Saratoga Clay Arts 8th Annual Chili Bowl – 11am-4pm at the Saratoga Clay Arts Center in Schuylerville.

HMT’s Benefit Murder Mystery Event – Enjoy an interactive murder mystery with lunch (11:30am) or dinner (7pm) at the Spa Little Theater.

Broken Resolutions IPA Fest – 5-9pm at the Northway Brewing Company in Queensbury.

Schenectady Soup Stroll – 11am-4pm at various locations in Downtown Schenectady.

Lizz Wright – The acclaimed vocalist and songwriter is coming to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall at 8pm.

Sunday, January 27

A Joyful Noise! Gospel Brunch – 1pm at Caffè Lena in Saratoga.

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix – Catch the Woodstock-based band, 3-5pm at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.