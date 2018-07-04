The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Independence Day Weekend

It’s Independence Day week, and even though the Fourth of July fell on a Wednesday this year (and most of the fireworks will be long faded before Friday), there are other independence-themed events going on this weekend. Come out to Gavin Park on Saturday, July 7, from 11am – 9pm to enjoy the Town of Wilton‘s ParkFest. In celebration of Wilton’s bicentennial, ParkFest 2018 will feature a host of historical- and colonial-inspired events and activities, including live reenactments, period crafters and characters (75 vendors in all, though not all will be in costume), an “ole time” photo booth and period musical entertainment on the Bicentennial Stage, with performances by Fyfes and Drumms of Olde Saratoga, Skip Parson’s Dixieland and All That Jazz and more.

Still not satisfied? This year’s ParkFest will include everything from carnival rides, rock wall climbing and “F&F Pig Racing” to a custom and classic car show, juggling comedy from Bryson Lang and live music from the acclaimed tribute band Beatlemania Now. And yes, the Gavin Splash Park will be open should you or your kids need to cool off.

Admission to Parkfest 2018 is not only free, but you can also leave with more money than you came in with. There are $2,500 worth of awards and prizes being given out for various competitions. These include 1K & 5K Fun Runs, an ice cream eating contest, a cookie decorating contest and a sidewalk chalk-drawing contest, among others. And if you need more than this, just check out these other fun events going on.

Friday, July 6

Saratoga Polo Association Tournament – 5:30pm, every Friday & Saturday until September 2.

Rocking Horse Winner & Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera – A double feature, 2pm at Opera Saratoga. (Read more about the former two here.)

Saturday, July 7

Corinth Independence Day Celebration – 9am – 10pm, Corinth.

WGNA Countryfest 2018 – Including Rascal Flats, 3:30pm at SPAC.

Can Art Be ‘Offensive’? – Panel discussion at 7pm, Davis Auditorium, Skidmore College.

Opening Reception: 10×10 Show – 6pm – 8pm, Saratoga Arts, 320 Broadway.

Sunday, July 8

24th Annual Secret Gardens Tour – 11am – 5 pm, Saratoga Springs.

March for Solidarity with Immigrants – 6pm – 7:30pm, 1st Street & North Broadway, Saratoga.

Summer Concert Series in Congress Park – The summer season begins at 7pm on July 8 and lasts until August 26, Congress Park.

NY Goat Yoga in The Woods – 9am – 10:30am, 7222 Kilmer Road, Middle Grove, New York.