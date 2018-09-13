The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

It didn’t take long for the summer to get blown away by an early autumn chill, but here in Saratoga, we’re still lucky to have plenty to do (see: last weekend’s Saratoga Wine & Food Festival—phew! I’m still recovering). And this weekend we’ll have the luck of the Irish with us thanks to Ballston Spa’s Irish 2000 Music and Arts Festival. It’s a one-day event jam-packed with all things Irish: delicious food, incredible Celtic crafts and works of art, and, oh yes, two stages’ worth of almost nonstop Irish music.

In previous years, the Irish 2000 Festival was held over two days with a smaller Friday night show and the full festival on Saturday. However, this year the organizers are returning to their green roots and doing the whole kit and caboodle on Saturday, September 15, 11am – 11pm (but let’s be honest, it’ll probably go later than that). So instead of cutting out any music, the Irish 2000 Festival decided to add a second stage and fill the day with a stunning lineup of music with everything from traditional folk to dance to gritty Irish punk and much more. Between the Coors Light and Nelligan stages, patrons will get to enjoy local favorites such as the Farrell School of Irish Dancers, the Schenectady Pipe Band (one of the oldest pipe bands in the country), local Celtic rockers Hair of the Dog and the not-so-local Screaming Orphans, four sisters who all grew up playing music together in Donegal, Ireland, and now have their own award-winning, pop rock band.



All this fun, music and festivities is happening at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $16, if you preorder them, or $20 at the gate. And, as already stated, there’s always a lot of other great things to do in Saratoga. Check out some of the other events that are taking place below.

Friday, September 14

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band – 8pm at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

Malta League of Arts – Plein Air Festival – 8:30am-3pm at Round Lake Auditorium and Village.

It Came From Schenectady 10th Anniversary Party – 7pm, celebrate with a screening of Forbidden Planet at Proctor’s Theater.

Saturday, September 15

Capital Region Apple & Wine Festival – 10am-5pm at the Altamont Fair Grounds.

NatureFest – 10am-3pm at Moreau Lake State Park Nature Center.

The 2018 Saratoga Showcase of Homes – It’s the Showcase’s first weekend, 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday throughout Saratoga County.

Sebastian Maniscalco “Stay Hungry Tour” – 7 and 9:30pm, the popular comedian will be at the Palace Theater in Albany.

Hank Williams Birthday Celebration with the Bluebillies – 8pm at Caffè Lena.

Sunday, September 16

Saratoga Native American Festival – 10am-7pm, a free event at the National Museum of Dance.

Saratoga Palio Melanie Merola O’Donnell Memorial Race – 7:45am, the footrace (needs to be clarified) starts at the Saratoga City Center.