The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Halloween isn’t for another three or so weeks, which means there’s plenty of time to keep your summer bod in shape and stay healthy before the candy coma on the 31st (and the inevitable food baby that follows on Thanksgiving). This weekend the Capital Region is filled with fun-, fitness- and health-related events for the whole family; so many, that we’ve included several options for you.

If you’re going to be in Saratoga Springs this weekend, make sure to check out the 50+ Living Fall Expo at Saratoga Springs City Center. From 11am-3pm on Saturday, October 13, enjoy a potpourri of health-conscious vendors, speakers and informative demonstrations about wellness, exercise and living an active lifestyle. Also at the Expo will be tarot card readings, street magic and a raffle. Admission is free, but registration is recommended for the raffle drawings.

If you’re the running or jogging (or even walking) type, you’re in luck, because there are two runs this weekend, both on Saturday. First up is the 18th Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge starting at 9:30am at Spa State Park. This 5K race features a set number of 1200 walkers, riders and runners along with refreshments and a raffle afterwards for all registered participants. For those who live closer to Albany, you can participate in the Running SCCCared 5th Annual Family 5k Run/Walk at 9:30am at The Crossings of Colonie in Loudonville. This run/walk includes free drawstring trick-or-treat bags for all kids under 12, free t-shirts for the first 300 registered participants, as well as refreshments and fun activities for the whole family.

Last but certainly not least is the Glens Falls FitFest, also on Saturday, at City Park from 8:30am – 12pm. Fitfest is Glens Falls’ premier showcase of all things fitness related. But don’t worry—it’s not a nonstop workout session. Expect, instead, delicious and healthy food for sale, sample fitness classes, yoga, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, live music and booths featuring giveaways and contests.

With this much going on, there’s no excuse to stay in this weekend. Enjoy the wonderful weather (while it lasts). For more to do, check out this list of great happenings in the Capital Region.

Friday, October 12

Saturday, October 13

Murder Mystery at Saratoga Polo Club – 7-10pm at 2 Bloominfield Road, Green Field Center.

Melissa Etheridge – Playing her Yes I Am 25th Anniversary Tour, 8pm at The Egg in Albany. Note: This event is sold out! (Read saratoga living‘s exclusive interview with Etheridge here.)

Home Made Theater’s Young Frankenstein – 7:30pm, come see the opening night of this hilarious musical-comedy, running until Sunday, October 28 at the Spa Little Theater.

Opening Night Concert & Gala: Ride of the Valkyries – 7-9pm with the Albany Symphony Orchestra at the Palace Theatre.

Professor Louie & the Crowmatix – 8pm at Caffè Lena.

Sunday, October 14

Oktoberfest – 12 – 4pm at the Saratoga Casino Hotel.

Hanktoberfest – 1-4pm at Hank Hudson Brewing Company, 17 Johnson Road, Mechanicville.

Peakfest 2018 – 12pm -4 pm at the Saratoga County Airport.