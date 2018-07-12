The Calendar: What To Do in Saratoga Springs This Weekend

For this week’s edition of The Calendar, we have a list full of things that are a celebration of all things Saratoga, everything from this beautiful city’s history with Thoroughbred horses and ballet to its love of Dave Matthews, folk music and, yes, the potato chip! Well, if you’ve read up on your Saratoga history then you might know that the Spa City claims to be the home of the first deliciously crisp and salty potato chip, allegedly cut in 1853 at Moon’s Lake House on Saratoga Lake (check out Managing Editor Natalie Moore’s article “The Great Potato Chip Controversy of 2018 ” in saratoga living’s “Wedding Issue”). Is the story true? Well, the short answer is, Shhh, you don’t want to ruin it for the people behind Saratoga’s Chip Festival, do you?

Yes, that’s right, your eyes (and stomach) aren’t deceiving you. In honor of its spurious history with the spud, Saratoga has brought back for the third year in a row its increasingly popular Chip Festival. Held at the Saratoga City Center on Saturday, July 14 potato patrons and enthusiasts will be able to enjoy whatever flavor or style of potato chip they’d like, even potato tortillas and other similar snack foods like popcorn, pretzels and chips and salsa. The festival is from 10am-4pm and will include family-friendly activities, tastings and even a potato chip contest, all in celebration of one of Saratoga’s most addictive contributions (allegedly) to the snack food universe. (Whoever made the contribution, seriously, thank you!).

Chip Festival is presented by the Saratoga Springs Lions Club, and with $5 general admission, it won’t put a dent in your wallet or purse. Plus, children 12 and under get in for free. So check out Chip Festival this Saturday, or any of these other fun events happening in and around Saratoga.

Friday, July 13

Dave Matthews Band – July 13 and 14, 8pm, SPAC.

2018 Spa Anniversary Tournament – Saratoga Polo Association, 5:30pm, Whitney Field, 2 Bloomfield Road Greenfield Center.

Boston Comedy Festival at the Comedy Works – Catch the final two rounds Friday & Saturday, 7:30pm, Comedy Works, Saratoga.

Schenectady County Summer Night – 5 – 10pm, Downtown Schenectady.

The Mammals at Caffè Lena – 8pm, Caffè Lena, Saratoga.

Saturday, July 14

Fifth Annual Frances Day – 2 – 6pm, a celebration of the Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore.

Sunflower Saturdays at Pitney Meadows – Reading & activities for children, 9:30am, Pitney Meadows, 223 West Avenue.

Ballsfest– 2 – 7pm, Saratoga Spa State Park, Columbia Pavilion.

11th Annual Troy Pig Out – 10am – 9pm, Troy’s Riverfront Park.

Sunday, July 15

Meet & Greet with Photographer Jordan Matter – 11am – 1pm, National Museum of Dance.

Lily Saratoga Designer Sample Sale – 12 – 5pm, Lily Saratoga.

Albany Dutchmen vs. Glens Falls Dragons – 5 – 8pm, Sienna College.