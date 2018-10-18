The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Fall is in the air and, perhaps more accurately, in the leaves. Do yourself a favor and try to get out this weekend to experience the wonderful fall colors while they’re at their peak. Take it from someone who spent nearly 30 years in the Deep South: Upstate New York falls are a treasure to behold. And while you’re out admiring the leaves, why not visit one of the many fall/Halloween-related events going on in the Capital Region this weekend?

First up, I’d suggest dropping by Round Lake’s Annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, October 20, from 9am-3pm at Round Lake United Methodist Church. There will be lots of fall and holiday goods to shop for, a bake sale, luncheon served from 11am-2pm and Chinese Auction (a kind of cross between a silent auction and raffle). Next, pay a visit to Harvest Fest! in Glens Falls’ City Park from 11am-4pm on Sunday, October 21, and enjoy unique local vendors, gourmet food, live music and a slew of children’s activities, such as pony rides, a bounce house and face painting.

For those of you who’d like to stay in Saratoga this weekend, why not Trunk or Treat at the Saratoga Regional YMCA on West Avenue from 2-4pm on Saturday? Dress up the whole family as well as the family vehicle (well, just the trunk) and hand out treats to “trunk or treaters” in the YMCA parking lot (be sure to bring your own candy to participate). This free event will feature games, snacks and more under the pavilion. Also happening near Saratoga this weekend and next (October 26-27) is the 17th Annual Haunted Hayride in Wilton’s Gavin Park. This family-friendly event offers food, face painting, games and a nightly costume contest. Proceeds benefit Operation Adopt a Soldier, who’s hosting the event.



For those of you who live south of Saratoga (or want to take a short ride down the Northway), venture to River Street in Troy on Saturday to take part in the 2018 Hands On Halloween. From 11am to 4pm, make magical and spooky masks and other crafts, participate in a parade or do some special trick-or-treating at River Street’s historic neighborhood shops and businesses.

If you’ve already had enough Halloween and pretty fall leaves, check out these other great events happening this weekend.

Friday, October 19

Adirondack Film Festival – All weekend (18-21) enjoy over a hundred independent films and more in various locations throughout downtown Glens Falls. (For more about the Film Festival, see here.)

Hocus Pocus Painting – 7-9pm at Saratoga Paint and Sip Studio.

Pride Center Gala – 6:30-9:30pm at the Albany Capital Center, 55 Eagle Street.

33 Variations – See the last weekend of this phenomenal play about one of Beethoven’s most intriguing compositions: October 16-20 at Skidmore College Theater.

Chandler Travis Three-0 – See the fabulous trio with opener Kami Lyle at 8pm, Caffè Lena.

Saturday, October 20

Justin Timberlake at the Times Union Center – 7:30pm, the “Say Something” singer is coming to Albany’s Times Union Center.

Sustainable Saratoga: Saratoga Recycles Day – 9am-2pm at Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC) parking lot, west side of Route 50.

Taste of Russia Festival – 11am-7pm at 617 Sand Creek Road, Colonie.

10th Annual Soup r’ Bands – Fundraising event for Upstate NY Autism Alliance, 6-11pm at the Roaring Brook Ranch in Lake George.

Sunday, October 21

Albany Comic And Toy Show – 10am-5pm at The Red Lion Hotel in Albany.

Debate: Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican Challenger Chele Farley – 7pm in the Arthur Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College.