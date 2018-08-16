The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Scary to think that our Saratoga summer is almost over. Soon, the city’s youngsters and badly sunburned college students will be returning to their studies, and the rest of us will begin our preparations for the beautiful fall season (and the inevitably long, arduous winter that follows it). But while the weather’s still nice, why not do something to enjoy it? This weekend head over to the National Museum of Dance for their 10th Annual Saratoga Arts Celebration. It’s a free outdoor festival held on the great lawn of the Dance Museum (as well as inside it) from 10am to 5pm both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. One hundred artists, selected locally and from across the country and Canada, will be presenting their work: everything from paintings, photography and drawings, prints, sculptures, ceramics, jewelry, metal and glass pieces and much more available in every price range.

The Arts Celebration will also include live music on both days from the popular Saratoga-based acoustic group Umbuntu, as well as free, hands-on children’s arts activities and a variety of tempting food options. And don’t forget, there’s also the Farmers’ Market that pops up right beside the Dance Museum on Sundays from 10am-3pm, so you can pick up some fresh baked apple pie or a bundle of zucchini while you shop for fine art. And while you’re multitasking at the museum, don’t forget about these other fun events happening in Saratoga this weekend.

Friday, August 17

Lake George Music Festival – the festival kicked off this week and will last through August 24 – Town of Lake George.

Saratoga Stakes Race: Skidmore – This weekend also features the Alabama and Lake Placid Stakes, all at Saratoga Race Course.

Saratoga Polo Association: Ylvisaker Cup Tournament – Friday and Sunday at 5:30pm, Whitney Field, 2 Bloomfield Road Greenfield Center.

Joshua Bell with The Philadelphia Orchestra – Friday and Saturday at 8pm, catch the final weekend of performances from the Orchestra’s summer season at SPAC.

Margo Morrison Trunk Show – New York’s bestselling jewelry designer will be in Saratoga until September 3 – Silverado Jewelry Gallery on Broadway.

2nd Annual Rock N Rollin Retired Racehorses – 7 – 10pm at Nanola Restaurant, 2639 Route 9 Malta.

Saturday, August 18

Greentree Stable Tour – 11am – 12:30pm, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will present a special tour of Godolphin’s famous Greentree Stable at 36 Nelson Avenue.

Paint & Sip At the Avenue of the Pines – 1pm – 3pm, a special even presented by Paint & Sip Studio, SPAC.

16th Annual Jailhouse Rock 5K – 8:18am at the Brookside Museum, 6 Charlton Street, Ballston Spa.

AHP White Party and Fundraiser – 7 – 10pm at the Saratoga Winery.

Sunday, August 19

7th Annual Champlain Canalway Trail – 9am at Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville.

Dairy Haus: Car, Truck & Bike Show – 11am – 3pm at 474 Maple Avenue.

10 String Symphony – 7pm, the five-string fiddle and banjo duo will be at Caffè Lena.