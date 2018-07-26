The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Another week’s nearly gone, and we’re already into the last weekend of July. Seems like just yesterday we were all spreading our toes (and our beach towels) in the June sun, and now summer’s already halfway over. But there’s always time for a little fun—or a lot, if you happen to find yourself in Saratoga this weekend. This week brings us the 177th Saratoga County Fair, which officially opened on Tuesday but will run though Sunday, July 29. The Saratoga County Fair is the perfect blend of agricultural-themed education, entertainment and fresh food. As with many events in Saratoga, there’s so much to do at the fair, it’s almost impossible to list it all. Today, you can take part in a local wine and hard cider tasting, enjoy the music of the Kyle Bourgault Band and participate in a Masters of the Chainsaw Carving Auction with champion Brian Ruth (your participation is in bidding, not carving). Friday will feature the music of Skeeter Creek, a pie eating contest, a New York cheese tasting featuring Saratoga Crackers, a demonstration in floral arranging and more chainsaw shows and auctions with Brian Ruth (you can never have too many).

Over the weekend, the Saratoga County Fair kicks into high gear: There’ll be two big, local acts, hard rockers MaddHaus on Saturday and the country and bluegrass-inspired string band Floodwood on Sunday. Also, fair-goers will be able to enjoy the classic country music of Spurs USA, folk singers John Kribs & Friends, a pizza eating contest (16 and older), a giant ice cream sundae (compliments of Stewart’s Shops) as well as demonstrations in woodworking, cooking, floral bookmark making and, of course, pickling and fermenting (it wouldn’t be a fair without a little artisanry).

Phew! And those are just the highlights. Before you decide which day to make your visit, check out the full schedule here. Or go for several days; a general pass is just $12 and veterans (with military ID) and children “smaller than me” (apparently that means under 52″) get in for free. And on the days you don’t go to the fair, don’t forget these other great events going on around the Capital District.

Friday, July 27

Saratoga Polo Association: Mid-Summer Celebration Tournament – Watch the semifinals at 5:30pm on Friday and the finals at the same time on Sunday the 29th, Whitney Field, 2 Bloomfield Road, Greenfield Center.

Clam & Lobster Bake Dinner Cruise – Enjoy a delicious dinner with the Lake George Steamboat Company, 6:30 – 8:45pm, 57 Beach Road Lake George.

Moon & Star Candle Class – 6-8pm at The Candle Collective, Ballston Spa.

Jamie Joseph Trunk Show – Coming to Saratoga all weekend, 27 – 29 at Silverado Jewelry Gallery, Saratoga.

Books, Beer, BBQ…and a Band! – Just what it sounds like, 6:30 – 8pm, Clifton Park -Halfmoon Public Library.

Saturday, July 28

British Motorfest Car Show – 9am – 3pm, Saratoga Automobile Museum.

Blueberry Festival – 9am – 1pm at the Saratoga Farmers’ Market in High Rock Park. (Read about one of the Capital Region’s newest blueberry farms here.)

Compost Fair & Education Day – 10am – 2pm, Central Park Schenectady.

Family Fun Day – Free event, 10am – 3pm, Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich.

Saratoga Shakespeare Company: As You Like It – Catch the final performance at 6pm in Congress Park.

Sunday, July 29

John Fogerty – see the legendary vocalist and songwriter from Creedence Clearwater Revival, 7:30pm at SPAC.

Elks Freedom Machine Ride – 7am, Wilton Elks Lodge #161, 1 Elks Lane Saratoga.