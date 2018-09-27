The Calendar: What To Do In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

All the top events in the Capital Region, including Saratoga's Giant Pumpkin Fest.

Giant Pumpkin Fest
(Vasenka Photography/Flickr)

The leaves are already starting to change colors, and soon, our coffee will be pumpkin spice-flavored and doorsteps graced with glowing, carefully carved jack-o’-lanterns. But before all of that Halloween accoutrement appears, check out the Saratoga Giant Pumpkin Fest on Sunday, Sept 30, on the front lawn of the Lincoln Baths in the Saratoga Spa State Park. There’s a $15 entry fee per item if you want to participate in the weigh-off, but the rest of the event is free, open to public and family friendly.

Visitors to the Saratoga Giant Pumpkin Fest will enjoy live music, hay rides, fresh cider donuts, plus plenty of other vendors and, the main event, a weigh-off between farmers/amateurs from across New York State to discover who’s grown this year’s largest pumpkin, squash, watermelon and more. The owner of the heaviest pumpkin takes home $2,000 and 2nd place gets $1,000. There are plenty more categories and cash prizes where that came from, too ($8,500 total, to be precise!). Saratoga County residents can even square off to see who grew the largest locally-grown giant pumpkin.

Sponsored by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, the Saratoga Giant Pumpkin Fest is an officially sanctioned weigh-off event, overseen by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC), an organization which encourages and cultivates the hobby of giant pumpkin growing and officiates weigh-offs for growing competitions around the world. The winner of the Saratoga Giant Pumpkin Fest will go on to face other pumpkin growers from the Northeast to determine the largest pumpkin of the year.

Come out to the Saratoga Giant Pumpkin Fest and show your support for local growers and local produce. And if you’ve got more spare time this weekend, take a look at this list of other great events happening in the Capital Region.

Friday, September 28

Tim Meadows – Enjoy the comedy of one of Saturday Night Live‘s longest-running cast members. 8-10 pm at the Cohoes Music Hall.
Field of Horrors: Sneak Peek Weekend – Friday and Saturday, 6:30pm at Field of Horrors, 100 Farrell Road, Troy.

Saturday, September 29

Zac Brown Band– Don’t miss the Grammy winners at 7pm at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). (Read more about the band here.)
Time for Three – Catch the string trio of genre-blending musicians at 8pm at Caffè Lena, presented in collaboration with SPAC.
The Weepies: Completely Acoustic and Alone – 8pm at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. (Read more about the band here.)
Capital Region Pet Expo – 11am-3pm at the Via I Port Rotterdam Mall, Schenectady.
Z Alexander Backyard Barbeque Tailgate Party Wine & Food Tasting – 1pm at Forno Bistro in Saratoga.

Sunday, September 30

Yaddo Presents Jonathan Santlofer in Conversation with Beverly Donofrio – 5-6:30pm at Northshire Bookstore.
Taste of the North Country – 11am-3pm at Glens Falls City Park.
32nd Annual Autumn Leaves Car Show – 9am-3pm at the Granville Little League Complex.
Bark in the Park Costume Contest – Dress your pups up for a Halloween costume contest, 1:30-4pm at The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom, Queensbury.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

