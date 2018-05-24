The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs For Memorial Day Weekend

Nothing rings in summer quite like a BBQ-and-music-filled Memorial Day weekend. That’s right, folks, another week, another Calendar. It’s already nearly Memorial Day, and there’s no shortage of fun stuff going on in the Capital Region. So many things, in fact, I had a difficult time narrowing it down. But this week’s editor’s pick is coming close to home (and on a Monday, no less) with Hattie’s Annual Crawfish Festival.

Coming from Alabama, crawfish and the festivals that come with eating them by the handful are fairly common. Up here, they’re not unheard of, but this is the first one I’ve come across in my two years in Saratoga, and it made me instantly nostalgic for a hot Alabama day with some freshly buttered biscuits and sweet tea (okay, I’ve got to take a snack break now). And even though I don’t eat meat anymore (yes, that includes fish and shellfish), I’ve had my share of crawfish in the past, and I gotta say they’re pretty tasty. It looks like Hattie’s is going to do it right, too, on Memorial Day, with not just fresh crawfish by the pound, but also fried chicken, gumbo and peel-and-eat shrimp. In addition to this, free entertainment will be provided by The Garland Nelson Ensemble, 11am to 4pm, and Peter Davis & The Saratoga Stompers from 4pm to 7pm. The festival is open all day (11am to 8pm) and best of all, admission is free.

So if you haven’t tried crawfish before, or if you have and you loved it, you should come out to Hattie’s on 45 Phila Street this Monday and have a good time. If you’re not into eating crustaceans (I think that’s what a crawfish is), check out these other great events going on this weekend. And, most importantly, don’t forget to attend your local Memorial Day Parade!

Friday, May 25

Big 4 BBQ Happy Hour – 337 Central Ave. – Albany

Troy Night Out – various locations – Downtown Troy

Shabbarbecue – Temple Israel – Albany

GottaGetGon Folk Fest – Saratoga County Fairgrounds – Ballston Spa

Saturday, May 26

Memorial Day Weekend Sampling Event – Fresh Market – 52 Marion Ave. – Saratoga Springs

6th Annual Hudson Berkshire Wine and Food Festival – Columbia County Fairgrounds – Chatham (NY)

2018 Tulip Dig & Sale – Washington Park – Albany

Pittsfield Suns Food Truck Festival – Wahconah Park – Pittsfield, MA

Sunday, May 27

Vegetable Gardening with Doug Pratt – Honest Weight Food Co-op Albany