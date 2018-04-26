The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Welcome to the Calendar at saratogaliving.com—our expertly curated list of the top events, live music, readings, workshops and everything else in between hitting the Capital Region on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. As always, the Calendar will be updated every Thursday, so that you’ll have a jump on your weekend plans. You’ll never have to ask “What’s going on in Saratoga?” ever again.

The Saratoga Invitational – April 28-29, 2018

Row, row, row your boat, quickly down the stream. On Saturday, April 28, the Saratoga Invitational—the Saratoga Rowing Association‘s annual scholastic/non-scholastic rowing competition on Fish Creek (billed as “America’s Largest Sprint Race”)—features 10 lanes of 1500-meter racing and attracts top crews from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

Aside from the Saratoga Rowing Association’s own squad—which you should obviously be cheering for loudest—there are teams shipping in from Poughkeepsie, Boston, Greenwich and Fordham.

There are races literally scheduled all day, and with afternoon showers in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, be sure to bring along your trusty slicker. Then again, the action should be so intense—and fast-moving—that a little rain won’t dampen the spirits.

Friday, April 27

Collar City Craft Fest – 12pm to 9pm at the Arts Center of the Capital Region – 265 River Street, Troy

Tangwaves – 12pm at the Tang Museum at Skidmore College – 815 North Broadway, Saratoga

Grand Opening of the Filling Station – 4pm at Bar-B-QSA (with dinner and drink specials) – 1 Kaydeross Avenue West, Saratoga Springs

The McKrells Live – 8pm at the Parting Glass – 40 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs

Tom Chapin – 8pm at Caffè Lena – 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

April 28

Collar City Craft Fest – 10am to 5pm at the Arts Center of the Capital Region – 265 River Street, Troy

MOVE Music Festival – various locations – kicks off at 7pm at Parish Public House – 388 Broadway, Albany

Saratoga Invitational 2018 (see above)

2018 Saratoga Paddlefest and Outdoor Expo – Saratoga Springs Paddlesports Store – 251 County Rd. 67, Saratoga Springs

Countdown to the Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby Preview Panel – 12pm at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame – 191 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs

American Cancer Society Gala of Hope – 6:30pm to 11pm at the Saratoga Hall of Springs – 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs

April 29

Autism Expo and Art Exhibit – 12pm to 3pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Skidmore Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness – 12:30pm at the Case Green at Skidmore College – 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Concert by Skidmore Guitar Ensemble – 7pm at Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College – 815 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs

A Joyful Noise! Gospel Brunch – 1pm at Caffè Lena – 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Invitational 2018 (see above)