The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

First of all, Happy Thanksgiving! We here at saratoga living hope you are surrounded by good friends and family and good eats. Secondly, have you finished (or even started) your holiday shopping yet? If not, then there are two fantastic opportunities in Saratoga and throughout the Capital Region to get the best bang for you holiday buck.

As everyone who is awake in America knows, the day after Thanksgiving, November 23, is Black Friday, which kicks off the busiest shopping weekend of the year (ending with Cyber Monday on November 26). But did you know that there’s a Black Friday Saratoga? This special annual shopping event is centered around a dozen shops and boutiques in Downtown Saratoga opening their doors super early to offer hourly savings on merchandise. Those hitting up the early morning sales will also receive a Black Friday Saratoga shopping bag filled with information about the event’s sponsors.

On the day after Black Friday is a newer but equally important Holiday shopping tradition: Small Business Saturday! Created by American Express in 2010 to encourage more costumers to buy local, Small Business Saturday highlights local businesses opening early and offering great deals just like on Black Friday (for more about this event, click here). Several of Saratoga Springs’ favorite stores, including Druthers Brewing Company, Nurture Green Salon and Spa as well as several stores on Beekman Street, will be participating in the Saturday sales bonanza alongside other small businesses in the Capital District. And even if they’re not opening early on Saturday, many local businesses and storefronts throughout Downtown Saratoga and the surrounding area will still be taking part in Small Business Saturday with discounts all weekend. And if you got your shopping done early, take the weekend off and enjoy one (or several) of these other cool events going on this weekend.

Friday, November 23

Balsam and Beers – Friday through Sunday, 12-6pm at the Artisanal Brew Works in Saratoga.

Annie & The Hedonists – Friday and Saturday at 8pm at Caffè Lena in Saratoga.

17th Annual Open House at The Shirt Factory – Friday through Sunday, 10am-5pm and next Saturday and Sunday (December 8-9) at The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.

Rochmon presents Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours – 7:30pm at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady.

Tree Lighting Ceremony in Amsterdam – 4-8pm in Downtown Amsterdam.

Black Friday Black Beer Fest – 6-9pm at 518 Craft and Bootlegger’s in Downtown Troy.

Friendsgiving – 1-8pm at Nine Pin Cider in Albany.

Saturday, November 24

The 43rd Annual Holiday Craft Marketplace – 10am-4:30pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Gift Back: An Alternative Gift Fair – 10am-2pm at Spot Coffee in Glens Falls and the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.

Light (Lite) Up the Village – 3:30-8:30 pm at Shepard Park in Lake George Village.

Small Business Saturday Vendor Fair – 11am-3pm at the West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Company.

Sunday, November 25

Lake Luzerne Holiday Stroll – 4-6pm, starting at the Pavilion Park in Lake Luzerne.