The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Home Made Theater is staging a production of 'A Christmas Story' this weekend and next at the Spa Little Theater. (Super Source Media)

Home Made Theater is staging a production of 'A Christmas Story' this weekend and next at the Spa Little Theater. (Super Source Media)

“You’ll shoot your eye out!” Anyone who grew up watching the classic film, A Christmas Story, remembers that iconic line whenever Ralphie, the movie’s 9-year-old protagonist, tells Santa, and everyone else, that all he wants for Christmas is an air rifle. A Red Rider carbine action 200-shot range model air rifle, to be precise.

Now Saratogians have a chance to enjoy this holiday classic live with Home Made Theater’s (HMT) delightful production of A Christmas Story, adapted for the stage by Philip Grecian, this weekend (December 7-9) and next weekend (14-16) at Spa Little Theater in Spa State Park. Everything that audiences loved about the motion picture is here in the play version, including Scut Farkas, the yellow-eyed school bully, Ralphie’s father winning the lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in stockings and, of course, the infamous wet-tongue-on-a-cold-lamppost dare.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. Whether you’ve seen the movie or not, there’s still plenty to enjoy in this hysterical yet touching adaptation. As for those predictions about Ralphie’s eye should he get the air rifle? Well sorry, you’ll just have to watch the play, or the movie (or both!), to see what happens. And, of course, don’t forget all the other fun happenings in the Capital Region this weekend!

Friday, December 7

Saratoga Springs History Museum Holiday Gala – 7-11pm at the historic Canfield Casino.

2018 Ballston Spa Holiday Parade – The parade starts at 6:30pm on Milton Avenue in Downtown Ballston Spa.

Upstate Dance Challenge – A whole weekend (December 6-9) of West Coast Swing dancing, shows and competitions at the Gideon Putnam Resort in Saratoga.

Adirondack Christkindlmarkt – All weekend (December 7-9) at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George Village.

Annual Schenectady Festival of Trees – 10am-5pm until December 16 at the Schenectady County Historical Society and the YWCA NorthEastern NY.

35th Annual Dancing in the Woods Gala – 8:30pm-12am hosted by Albany Med at 579 Troy Schenectady Road #124.

Saturday, December 8

12 IPAs of Christmas – 1-5pm at the Artisanal Brew Works in Saratoga.

The Bright Series: The Western Den & Golden Oak – Catch the Boston-based duo at 8pm at Caffè Lena.

The Nutcracker presented by the Albany Berkshire Ballet – Saturday at 5:30pm and Sunday at 1pm at The Egg in Albany.

Holiday Shopping Extravaganza – 10am-3pm at 32 Luzerne Road in Queensbury.

17th Annual Holiday Open House – Starting at 10am both Saturday and Sunday, catch the last weekend of the Holiday Open House at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.

Sunday December 9

Annual Latke Fest – The festival starts at 2pm at Temple Beth El in Glens Falls.

Glens Falls Symphony: A North Country Holiday – 4-6pm at Glens Falls High School.