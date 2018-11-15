The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

With Saratoga’s first snow (meh, dusting) of the season earlier this week, it’s appropriate that saratoga living‘s Editor’s Pick for this week’s calendar is the 2018 Lake George Polar Plunge at Shepards Park Beach in Lake George Village (check out this and more events in our first-ever Luxury Issue, on newsstands now.). The icy dive takes place this Saturday, November 17, at noon, and the event is helping raise funds to support local Special Olympics New York athletes.

To participate, you can get a Polar Plunge Team together with your friends, family or coworkers, or just go solo (a team of one still counts when you’re jumping into freezing water!). Once registered, each team is given a fundraising goal, which varies based on the size of your team. At press time, the Plunge has raised more than $77,000, or 67 percent of its overall goal. There’s still time to register a team or make a donation online.

There will also be a pre-party Friday night at the Lake George Beach Club from 8pm to midnight, so you can warm yourself by the fire with a few beers before the big splash on Saturday. Or if you’d prefer to stay dry (and warm) this weekend, there is, as always, no shortage of other fun and incredible events going on in Saratoga.

Friday, November 16

Chapman Historical Museum’s 13th Annual Wine and Chocolate Tasting – 5:30pm to 8pm at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.

Art Garfunkel—In Close Up – One-half of the legendary duo, Simon & Garfunkel, will be at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall at 8pm.

Saturday, November 17

Saratoga Comic Con – Saturday (10am-6pm) and Sunday (10am-5pm) at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

Melt N’ Toast—2nd Annual Grilled Cheese Festival – Enjoy two different sessions of good old cheese grilling from 11am-2pm and 3-6pm at the Takk House, 55 3rd Street, Troy.

Breakfast with Santa – 8-10am at the food court in the Wilton Mall.

Double Dare Live – Catch the classic Nickelodeon kid’s game show live at 8pm at Proctors.

North Country Jazz Project – 7:30 pm at the Park Theater in Glens Falls.

Arenacross – Fans of motocross and dirt-bike racing unite! The event begins at 7:30pm at the Times Union Center.

Sunday, November 18

The Travelin’ McCourys – Catch the band formed by the sons of bluegrass legend Del McCoury, 3pm and 7pm at Caffè Lena.

Taste of the Holidays: Soup and Chili – 4-7pm at Washington Park in Albany.