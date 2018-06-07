The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Welcome back to The Calendar. This week, we have a very special editor’s pick, indeed. I’ve already written quite a bit about the number of musicians and festivals coming to Saratoga Springs this summer. So it’s only appropriate that this week’s theme should be music with a spotlight on the National Ballet of Cuba’s debut at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center for three performances of Alicia Alonso’s classic Giselle, June 6-8.

As previously noted by famed dance critic and saratoga living contributor Octavio Roca, Cuba has a particularly fascinating and intimate connection with Giselle. Saratoga is just one of four destinations for the ballet company’s production this summer in the US, and will be the only location in New York state. The Cuban National Ballet coming to the Spa City is a huge deal, and has already brought with it a number of related events, including a masterclass with the prestigious ballet company at the National Museum of Dance on Thursday, June 7, as well as a series of special talks given by Roca about the company’s legendary founder Alicia Alonso (June 6-8). This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s right here in our backyard. And while you’re out watching the ballerinas float and flit across stage this weekend, check out these other musical events happening or kicking off.

Friday, June 8

Mostly Modern Music Festival – This two-week festival’s concert series starts this Friday – Arthur Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College. (Read an exclusive interview with its founders here.)

Young Dr. Jekyll – This new musical is premiering at Proctors in Albany.

Taste of Country Music Festival – various country artists – Hunter Mountain, 64 Klein Avenue, Hunter, NY.

Dance Gavin Dance – Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park.

Saturday, June 9

Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q – The recent Pulitzer Prize winner is also making his SPAC debut this weekend.

Gaelic Storm – If you’ve seen Titanic, you’ve heard their music. – The Egg, Albany.

Russian Mosaic: Piano & Voice – Soprano Ksenia Antonova performs works by Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky and others, with pianist Anna Keiserman. – New Russia Cultural Center, 1550 Broadway Rensselaer.

Albert Cummings – This respected bluesman has played alongside B.B. King and Johnny Winter. – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Sunday, June 10

Melissa Etheridge – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA. (Want to take a road trip there? Here’s an itinerary, courtesy of saratoga living‘s Luxury Editor, Marco Medrano.)

Beekman Street Art Fair – Beekman Street, Saratoga.