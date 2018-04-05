The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

Welcome to the Calendar at saratogaliving.com—our expertly curated list of the top events, live music, readings, workshops and everything else in between hitting the Capital Region on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. As always the Calendar will be updated every Thursday, so that you’ll have a jump on your weekend plans. You’ll never have to ask “What’s going on in Saratoga?” ever again!

The US Air Force Concert Band And Singing Sergeants – Friday, April 6

It’s not everyday that you get to see a full military concert band and chorus—for free, no less. This Friday, April 6, from 7pm to 9pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center, the Spa City’s in for a rare treat, when the US Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants—two of the USAF’s performing groups—swing into town from Washington, DC, and put on a free concert (though it’s free, you still have to register in advance here).

The Concert Band features 53 active duty members, including five trumpeters, five French horn players and a gaggle of other woodwinds, brass and percussion. They even have a harpist! The Singing Sergeants are a bit more exclusive, featuring 23 active duty Airmen, who perform more than 200 concerts a year. First founded in 1943 as a male-only chorus, the group integrated in 1973 and now includes both men and women.

The groups are stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC, and as noted on their website, “[honor] those who have served, [inspire] American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively [impact] the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.”

Friday, April 6

Albany Craft Beer Week – various locations around Albany

Empire State Comic Con – 3pm to 9pm at the Albany Capital Center – 55 Eagle St., Albany (read more about it here)

The CoverUps – 6pm to 9pm at The Saratoga Winery – 462 Route 29, Saratoga Springs

Intuitive Vinyasa Flow – 6pm to 7pm at Rise Yoga – 422 Broadways, Suite 202, Saratoga Springs

John Primer – 8pm to 10pm at The Linda – 339 Central Avenue, Albany

Saturday, April 7

Empire State Comic Con – 10am to 7pm at the Albany Capital Center – 55 Eagle St., Albany

Saratoga Comic Con – 10am to 6pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Heard Album Release – 8pm at Caffè Lena – 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute band) – 9pm at Putnam Place – 63a Putnam Street, Saratoga Springs

Sixties Spectacular – 7pm at Proctors – 432 State Street, Schenectady

Albany Craft Beer Festival – 12pm to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany

Sunday, April 8

Empire State Comic Con – 10am to 5pm at the Albany Capital Center – 55 Eagle St., Albany

Saratoga Comic Con – 10am to 5pm at the Saratoga Springs City Center – 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

Schuster Series: final reading of Look Homeward Angel – 1pm to 3pm at The Spa Little Theater – 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs

Bruch at The Blue Hen – 6:30am to 2pm at The Adelphi Hotel – 365 Broadways, Saratoga Springs