fbpx

The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Marylou Whitney
Marylou Whitney (left) at the Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital's annual Spring Luncheon. (Colleen Carlson)
View Gallery
28 Photos
Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

luncheon1

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

luncheon2

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon3

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon4

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon6

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon7

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon8

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon9

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon11

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon12

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon13

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon14

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon15

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon16

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon17

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon18

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon19

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon20

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon21

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon22

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon23

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon24

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon25

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon26

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon27

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon28

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon29

(Colleen Carlson)

Saratoga Living
The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

The May 21 luncheon is one of two major events put on by The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital.

Luncheon30

(Colleen Carlson)

For more than a century, the Flower & Fruit Mission has supported Women’s Health Services at Saratoga Hospital. Its annual Spring Luncheon is one of two major yearly benefits (The Snow Ball in December is the other) that raise money for obstetrical and gynecological care for the hospital. This year’s luncheon took place on May 21 at the Hall of Springs and featured pop-up shops including Bumble B Boutique of Ballston Spa, which specializes in women’s clothing and bridal accessories. To date, more than $1.3 million has been raised by the Flower & Fruit Mission for its very important cause.

Kelsey Fredricks

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 