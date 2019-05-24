The Flower & Fruit Mission Hosts Spring Luncheon

For more than a century, the Flower & Fruit Mission has supported Women’s Health Services at Saratoga Hospital. Its annual Spring Luncheon is one of two major yearly benefits (The Snow Ball in December is the other) that raise money for obstetrical and gynecological care for the hospital. This year’s luncheon took place on May 21 at the Hall of Springs and featured pop-up shops including Bumble B Boutique of Ballston Spa, which specializes in women’s clothing and bridal accessories. To date, more than $1.3 million has been raised by the Flower & Fruit Mission for its very important cause.