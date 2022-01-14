Photographers’ Pick: The Sablewood at Highview Springs

Where a couple gets married is ultimately their choice, of course, but if they want their wedding photos to be over-the-top stunning (and what bride doesn’t want to show off her to-die-for photo album?), it doesn’t hurt to get a photographer’s opinion. And, according to a few local wedding photographers we asked, their advice, more often than not, will be to get married at The Sablewood at Highview Springs, a farm-turned-wedding venue that hosted its first weddings in 2018. “One of my favorite things about photographing there is the bridal suite,” says wedding photographer and Saratoga Living contributor Dori Fitzpatrick. “It’s a large, all-white room with huge windows for letting gorgeous light in and antique chairs for photo ops. It has the ultimate barn-chic aesthetic.”

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.