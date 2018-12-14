The ‘saratoga living’ Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: 7 Deadly Sins

Still need to do your Christmas shopping? Looking to really go all out on gifts this year? This ultimate holiday gift guide is your one-stop-shop for all things fantastic, over-the-top and downright desirable. From gifts you can get right here on Broadway in Downtown Saratoga Springs, to experiences that are truly out of this world (vacationing in space), you’re sure to find something that very special someone on your list will love.

1. Lust (Romance)

Amazing Prime At Saratoga National Experience

Experience all Prime at Saratoga National has to offer with your significant other. Begin your day with 18 holes of Championship Golf at Saratoga National, and top it with a private dinner for two at Prime. Seated next to the infinity pool illuminated by floating candles, you’ll enjoy delicious Prime favorites, as well as wine and after-dinner cocktails and a violin/harp duo performing nearby. Finish the night off with an exclusive fireworks display overlooking the 18th hole and owl pond. $8000 (not valid during Saratoga racing season) golfsaratoga.com

Private Dinner For Two Aboard The Lac Du Saint Sacrement

Get picked up from Lake George Village by horse and carriage and brought to The Lac du Saint Sacrement, the largest boat on inland waters in New York State. Enjoy a four-course meal with bottles of Dom Perignon and Bourbon Barrel aged Cabernet with a duet playing on the lower deck. After dinner, watch a private fireworks display from the third deck and dance under the stars until the boat docks. $14,995 (available off-season only) lakegeorgesteamboat.com

Romantic Skywriting

Tell her you love her or ask her to marry you in a way the whole city will see. Take her on a picnic on a sunny day and point up…there she’ll see your message written in clouds by an airplane. $7500-$19,500 flysigns.com

Saratoga Luxury Vow Renewal

What better place to renew your vows than Saratoga Springs? Use Dempsey & Carroll New York for your save-the-dates and invitations, and then host the event in the ballroom of the Canfield Casino. The globally legendary Colin Cowie team will make sure the ceremony showcases the journey you’ve taken as a couple, and that it’s nothing short of exquisite. Instead of rings, opt this time for diamond earrings from deJonghe Original Jewelry for her and a Thoroughbred racehorse for him. Finally, after the ceremony, hop in a helicopter which will bring you to JFK for a luxurious five-night trip to the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, the City of Love. Approximately $50,000 colincowie.com

Ultimate Romantic NYC Weekend

Your 48-hour getaway in Gotham by Les Clefs d’ Or Concierge Clancy O’Connor of Four Seasons Hotel New York will include a stay at the Four Seasons; couples massages at the hotel’s L. RAPHAEL Beauty Spa; a flight of the exclusive 55-year whiskey, Balvenie DCS Compendium Chapter, at Ty Bar; a carriage ride through Central Park with a bottle of Dom Perignon; dinner at 3-Michelin-star restaurant, Per Se; a show at Jazz at Lincoln Center; breakfast in bed by chef John Johnson; a drive in the Four Seasons’ Rolls Royce Ghost house car to shopping at Tiffany’s VIP salon; a stroll through Rockefeller Center to Bar Sixty Five, located on the 65th floor of Rockefeller plaza, for drinks; ice skating at Bryant Park; dinner at Gabriel Kreuther; and finally Sunday brunch at Jojo, by Jean-Georges. $10,215 fourseasons.com/newyork

Rent Out A Bowtie Cinema Theater For Two

Watch the latest rom-com on the big screen with all the privacy of your own home. $720 and up bowtiecinemas.com

Couples Spa Day At Classical Concepts

Elemental Nature massage and facial, manicure and pedicure and relaxing shampoo and condition with styling, for two. $755 classicalconceptssalon.com

Chic Underneath Flora Nikrooz Lingerie

The matching Gabby Charmeuse Chemise with Lace and Wrap with Lace. $166 chicunderneathboutique.com

2. Gluttony (Eat + Drink)

Fleur Burger 5000

If fast food burgers aren’t quite your style, take a special someone on a trip to Fleur By Hubert Keller in Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. There you’ll find the Fleur Burger 5000, the true king of burgers, comprised of wagyu beef, foie gras and truffle, served with a bottle of 1995 Chateau Pétrus 5000. $5000 mandalaybay.com

Tetsuya’s Restaurant

Tetsuya’s, located in the outskirts of Sydney, is one of the world’s most exclusive restaurants—for good reason. The degustation menu is based on the Japanese philosophy of using natural seasonal flavors, and is constantly evolving. Add in one of Australia’s most comprehensive wine lists, with sommeliers to match dishes with wines by the glass, and a dinner at Tetsuya’s is one you won’t soon forget—if you can get a reservation, that is. $230 per person tetsuyas.com

Wine Around The World

Putnam Market Wine Room Sommelier William Roach presents an afternoon tasting of eight wines from around the world for eight people in your own home. The wines hail from France to Napa Valley, Australia to Chile, and all are completely true to the place they were grown and the style of the house in which they were made. It’s truly a wine and travel enthusiasts’ dream. $2441.44 putnammarket.com/wine

Private Dinner For Eight By Chef David Burke

Enjoy a private four-course dinner for eight by David Burke in the comfort of your home. A sample menu includes seared scallop truffle with risotto butter, braised leeks and nasturtium greens; crispy pork belly with cornmeal puree, wild red huckleberry and mustard greens; bone marrow-crusted, 45-day DB salt dry-aged strip steak with foie gras marsala and carmelized onions; and hazelnut financier chocolate mousse with smoked pecans and candied winter squash. $13,740 plus alcohol and tax/gratuity theadelphihotel.com

Personal Reserve Of Upstate Distilling’s Un-Aged Bourbon

Upstate Distilling is offering 50 bottles of un-aged bourbon, or white whiskey, along with a 10-gallon barrel that you can fill yourself to have your own personal reserve of whiskey. Sample the whiskey throughout its journey of aging with an included sampling device. $1000 upstatedistilling.com

One Year Of Saratoga Tea & Honey

Four premier Saratoga Tea & Honey gift baskets—one for every season—delivered quarterly. $503 saratogateaandhoney.com

Kilwins Gourmet Ice Cream Cake

Mint and cappuccino ice cream, a delicious chocolate cake, butter cream frosting and Oreo crumbles make for an unbelievable holiday dessert. $59.99 kilwins.com

Mrs. London’s One Of Each Box

One almond croissant, one cinnamon meltaway, one cranberry pecan scone and one of every other available baked good. Approximately $100 mrslondonsbakery.com

3. Greed (Possessions)

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

The latest update to Lamborghini’s flagship Aventador, the SVJ has a 770 horsepower, naturally aspirated V12 engine—the most powerful production V12 in company history. It goes 0-62 in just 2.8 seconds and its top speed exceeds 217 mph. Released this August, the SVJ is a thrill-seeker’s dream car. $517,770 lamborghini.com

RM 27-03 Rafael Nadal Watch

It’s one thing to win the French Open a record 11 times(!) and counting. It’s another to do it with a three-quarters-of-a-million-dollar watch on your wrist. That’s exactly what tennis superstar Rafael Nadal did earlier this year, sporting Richard Mille’s Spanish flag-inspired RM 27-03, created in collaboration with the legend himself. The watch can withstand shocks of up to 10,000 G’s while weighing in at a mere 34 grams. $747,000 richardmille.com

Pink Star Diamond Ring

Get her one of the world’s great natural treasures: the 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut pink diamond known as “The Pink Star.” Don’t worry about the fact that renowned jeweler Chow Tai Fook bought the diamond at Sotheby’s in 2017 for $71.2 million, setting a world auction record for any diamond or jewel—make Chow Tai Fook Chairman Dr. Henry Cheng Kar-Shun an offer he can’t refuse. Upwards of $71.2 million sothebys.com

Custom Hat By Milliner Nancy Matt

Le Beau Chapeau Owner and Designer Nancy Matt has created custom millinery designs seen in the Winner’s Circle at the Kentucky Derby, Travers Stakes, Preakness and Belmont, as well as on notable women from New York, to London, to Dubai. She provides private consultations and designs hats made with materials gathered while traveling, often to Europe. $200-$2500 nancymatt4477@gmail.com

Hermès Birkin Bag 30cm Vert D’eau Matte Alligator Gold Hardware

Everyone who loves luxury surely knows that Hermès’ Birkin Bag is the gold standard in exquisite handbags, and the 30cm Birkin Bag in the rare and breathtaking Vert D’eau Matte Alligator is one of the brand’s most jaw-dropping items. It comes with a lock and keys in the clochette, sleepers and a signature Hermes box. $118,650 worldsbest.com

DeJonghe Original Jewelry Women’s Horseshoe Bracelet

A 14k gold diamond horseshoe bracelet on neoprene with a 14k gold clasp. $1750 djoriginals.com

Silhouette Titan Minimal Art Icon Sunglasses

Silhouette’s TMA Icon is a hybrid between a rimless and full-rim style that comes in an appealing array of accent colors. $375 silhouette.com

Saratoga Thoroughbreds By Frankie Flores

A 82″w x 74″h acrylic on canvas of five thundering horses and their jockeys by Saratoga Springs-based artist Frankie Flores. $28,000 floresart7.com

4. Envy (Covet)

Vacation In Space Aboard Aurora Station

Orion Span has set its sights on creating the world’s first luxury space hotel orbiting 200 miles above Earth’s surface. Aurora Station will orbit our planet every 90 minutes, meaning guests will experience night and day from their private suites every hour-and-a-half over the course of their 12-day stay. Orion Span plans to launch the Aurora Station in 2021. $9.5 million orionspan.com

Pumpkin Key Island

Pumpkin Key is a 26-acre private island located in Card Sound Bay in the Florida Keys. The island is a ten-minute helicopter ride to Miami’s South Beach and a ten-minute boat ride to Ocean Reef, a private club in Key Largo. It features one main home, two caretaker’s cottages, a dock master’s apartment, tennis courts and a marina able to accommodate a mega-yacht. $95 million privateislandsonline.com

Helicopter Skiing In Alaska

Every skier’s dream is to go heli-skiing in Alaska, so go all out with a seven-day, eight-night stay at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge. First fly 40 minutes from Anchorage to Judd Lake on a ski plane, where you’ll be staying in a 12-person private luxury lodge complete with copper hot tubs, a wine cellar, gourmet meals and an experienced wait staff. Then do what you flew all the way to Alaska to do: hit the 1.2 million acres of powdery heli-ski terrain waiting outside your door. $168,000 tordrillomountainlodge.com

The Adelphi Hotel’s Owner’s Box Suite For Entire Saratoga Race Course Meet

Attention all serious horseracing lovers! Live in the lap of luxury—The Adelphi Hotel’s Owner’s Box Suite—for the entire six weeks of Saratoga Race Course’s meet. The Owner’s Box Suite features two master bedrooms, two living rooms, a 400-square foot library and a private 500-foot terrace overlooking Broadway. This also includes your own exclusive luxury box every day at the race course. $139,773.09 theadelphihotel.com

Live Aboard ‘The World’

Home to 165 residences, The World is the world’s largest private residential ship, and each year travels the globe on a journey determined by the residents and the captain. Live just as you would on land in a luxury studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom residence, waking up to a new view from your private veranda each morning, participating in on-board recreational and fitness activities, dining at six unique restaurants and, oh yeah, going on expeditions in each port you visit. Residences $2-20 million aboardtheworld.com

1863 Club at Saratoga Racecourse

Rent one of the remaining private ultra-luxury suites in the brand-new, climate-controlled 1863 Club at the rail at Saratoga Race Course for the entirety of the meet. $125,000-$140,000 nyrainc.com

Tour Of Trainer H. James Bond’s Private Barn

An hour-and-a-half tour of Bond’s barn with a discussion about what it’s like to be a Whitney- and Travers-winning trainer and why Bond made Saratoga Springs his home base. $300 tbond15007@aol.com

2019 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Patron Membership

SPAC’s 2019 premier membership opportunity featuring full-access to exclusive Patron’s Club Dining, entrance to Patron’s Terrace and preferred patron parking. $2000 spac.org

5. Pride (The Look)

POLY Go

POLY Go, the portable, handheld companion to POLY (polychromatic light therapy system), is the newest innovation in LED light therapy. Rather than paying each time you get LED treatment at a spa, purchase POLY Go once and treat your problem areas yourself. Options include POLY Go Clear for acne, POLY Go Regen for pain and POLY Go Rejuv for beauty. $295.99-$349.99 mypolyled.com/go

New Wardrobe From Lucia Boutique

Treat your lady to five head-to-toe outfits for work, a holiday party, a cozy night in, date night and a casual day of shopping. $1100 luciaboutique.com

The Retrouvé Collection Limited-Edition Gift Set

Retrouvé’s four-piece gift set, which includes a nutrient face serum, dynamic nourishing face cream, intensive replenishing facial moisturizer and revitalizing eye concentrate skin hydrator, is designed to be a wardrobe for the skin, and can be used in multiple combinations to provide anti-aging benefits and replenish moisture for men and women. Retrouvé’s products have quickly become a favorite for men because of their high potency and simplicity. $1500 retrouve.com

Tom Ford Tuxedo

Dress your man in some of the best evening wear on the market: a classic Black Twill Windsor Tuxedo by luxury fashion designer Tom Ford. Featuring generous peak lapels with contrasting satin and full-cut trousers with satin taping, this tux was made for that holiday Saratoga gala. $5620 tomford.com

Dior Prestige La Cure, 0.51 oz.

Dior’s Prestige La Cure was born when Dior researchers discovered a wild rose capable of withstanding the harsh seaside climate of the cliffs of Granville near Normandy. The secret to the plant’s life force? A unique combination of eight molecules. Now, this life force is available in a miraculous skincare product called Prestige La Cure, which in just three weeks reactivates key mechanisms in skin reconstruction for even the most fragile skin. $1550 neimanmarcus.com

Make Me Fabulous’ ‘The Golden Globe’s’ Package

A one-hour facial, signature blowdry and makeup application to make her fabulous. $185 makemefabulous.com

Personal Training With Tyler Hammett At Metabolic Meltdown

Personal training sessions three times a week for 12 weeks with Saratoga Springs-based trainer Tyler Hammett of Metabolic Meltdown. $1920 metabolicmeltdown.com

Gentlemen’s Night In By Vinny’s Barbershop Of Saratoga

A party for 12 gentlemen including a haircut, hot towel shave or trim, facial mask peel and scalp and neck massage, as well as a shoe shine and top-shelf bourbon, scotch and rye. $3950 vinnysbarbershopny.com

6. Wrath (Adrenaline)

Airplane Wing Walking

Yes, it’s as terrifying as it sounds. Located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State, Mason Wing Walking Academy provides one- and two-day wing walking courses that teach thrill-seekers how to maneuver around the outside of a Stearman biplane, while in flight. Don’t worry—the academy’s website states, “We have never had anyone fall.” $650-$1800 masonwingwalking.com

200 MPH Club Experience

Give the gift of speed to the car racing lover in your life. Indy Racing Experience is offering a one-day-only opportunity to experience a high-speed, 200 mph IndyCar Ride and meet racing legend Mario Andretti at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27—the day after the Indy 500. The day is complete with a Q&A and autograph session with Andretti, a 200 mph club ring and crew shirt, a video and photo package commemorating your 200 mph ride, lunch, a cocktail reception and a private tour of the Dallara IndyCar Factory with Andretti. $3299 indyracingexperience.com

Shoot A Television Pilot Episode

Always dreamed of producing a TV show? Shoot the pilot episode with a full cast

and crew, then have it edited and pitched to major television networks. $700,000 freestyle-la.com

Be An Extra On A TV Show

Act as an extra on one of the hit TV shows of our time: This Is Us (NBC). $50,000 nbc.com/this-is-us

Shark Dive & Safari Game Drive

Make your very own Shark Week! Get up close and personal with the South African beasts of the sea and land on this two-day adventure. Dive with great whites in “Shark Alley” off the coast of Gansbaai on the first day, and hit the Aquila Private Game Reserve for a drive the second. $230 sharkcagediving.co.za

Saratoga Ninja Lab Membership

A year-long Saratoga Ninja Lab membership including unlimited open gym and two team practices a week. $1800 saratoganinjalab.com

Lake Placid Bobsled And Skeleton Experience

Give the sports a try at the home of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. $136 whiteface.com

Horseback Riding Lessons At Quiet Run Limited

Five half-hour private lessons and five 45-minute advanced private lessons. $425 quietrunlimited.com

7. Sloth (Leisure)

Vividus By Hästens

Proclaimed “The world’s most luxurious bed” by Hästens, the Vividus is a showcase of the finest natural materials, including slow-growing northern Swedish pine, layers of flax, horsetail hair, wool batting and cotton, handmade by a team of four experienced craftsmen who specialize in one single task over 320 hours. You can learn more about personalization options at one of Hästens exclusive locations (there are four in Manhattan, one in Boston and one in Greenwich, CT) during a private VIP experience. $189,000 hastens.com

The Citizenry Nublado Throw

Knitted exclusively in a fair trade environment entirely by hand by a master weaver in Peru, each extra chunky Nublado Throw is made of luxe, unspun wool left in its purest state, and takes one full day to knit. Its compact, easy-to-style size makes it the perfect cozy accent piece for any living room. $395 the-citizenry.com

Pieced Fox Hooded Full-Length Faux Fur Coat

This 48-inch faux fur coat, accented by a face-framing hood, velvet pockets and a satin-faced hem, comes in pieced fox (a blend of black bands of color and shades of grey and taupe), red fox and arctic fox. It incorporates all the details you’d expect from a $30,000 animal fur coat, and is one of the most beautiful and authentic furs in all of Donna Salyer’s Fabulous Furs collection. $599 fabulousfurs.com

Charlotte Simone’s Luxe Helmet Head Hat

Never want to get out of bed? Bring the bed to your head with Charlotte Simone’s Helmet Head Hat, the softest and fluffiest looking faux fur hat ever. It’s sure to keep you warm through the impending Saratoga winter. $113 charlottesimone.com

Panasonic Ku Robotic Refrigerator

According to a 2017 Reuters video, Panasonic has its sights set on releasing “Ku,” a robotic fridge that comes to you, within the next five years (this kind of laziness is worth the wait). All you have to do is say, “Ku, come to the living room,” and the fridge will navigate itself from its spot in the kitchen to bring you a beer—without interrupting

the big game you’re watching. TBA panasonic.com

Yogibo Double Bean Bag Chair for 2

A giant lightweight bean bag that conforms to your body and separates into two individual chairs. $419 yogibo.com

Halo Massage At Adirondack Salt Cave Halotherapy And Wellness Center

A one-hour therapeutic massage in a relaxing Himalayan salt environment. $120 adirondacksaltcave.com

Car And Driver For One Year

Have a car and driver at your beck and call 12 hours a day for one year. $240,900 namascarservices.com