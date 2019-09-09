The Spa City Welcomes The 2019 Saratoga Showcase Of Homes For Trio Of September Weekends

A home in Greenfield Center featured in last year's Saratoga Showcase of Homes. (Tom Garrett)

A home in Greenfield Center featured in last year's Saratoga Showcase of Homes. (Tom Garrett)

Take a ride up North Broadway or down Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, and it’s easy to see why the Spa City has become renowned, both regionally and nationally, for its classical architecture and sprawling estates. These days, potential homeowners aren’t only after the historic, Victorian look that’s become synonymous with Saratoga. That’s why the Saratoga Builders Association’s 2019 Saratoga Showcase of Homes, which kicks of this Saturday and Sunday, September 14–15, and runs for the following two weekends, September 21–22 and 28–29, has been such a hot ticket in town for more than two decades.

Now in its 24th year, the three-week exhibition of new homes in Saratoga County gives local homeowners a chance to gawk at the latest and greatest concepts—and newcomers the ability to take the temperature of the market. In addition to homebuilders such as Bonacio Construction and Belmonte Builders displaying their newest designs and construction projects to the public, the Showcase of Homes also highlights the latest in building products, beautiful interior decorations and high-end furnishings and fixtures from local suppliers and designers.

This year’s showcase will feature ten new homes in and around Saratoga Springs, including houses in Gansevoort, Wilton, Ballston Spa and Ballston Lake (each weekend will spotlight a different location). One of the highlights on the 2019 tour will be two houses that feature built-in electric hybrid charging stations. Also new to the tour this year will be a fully functional “tiny house,” built by area high school and adult students from the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex Board of Cooperative Educational Services, which provides shared educational services and programs to regional school districts.

Tickets are just $20 and still available. As for the rest of the week, you know there’s always more to do in Saratoga. Check out the busy schedule of handpicked events below.

Monday

Head to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for the last “SPAC on Stage” concert of the season with the multicultural Banda Magda (September 9)

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust’s Wine Education Week (a global event) kicks off with an assortment of wine-themed events around Saratoga Springs (September 9-15)

Local dance troupe Tango Fusion is hosting a month of open houses and complimentary dance classes for beginners at Saratoga’s National Museum of Dance and Temple Beth El in Glens Falls (select dates between September 9 and October 4)

Tuesday

Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga is hosting a Book Release Breakfast for The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s highly anticipated sequel to her hit book The Handmaid’s Tale (September 10)

Wednesday



Chris Brown is bringing his Indigoat Tour to the Times Union Center in Albany (September 11)

Folk Song, a brand new ensemble combining classical Indian music with traditional Irish music, will perform at Caffè Lena in Saratoga (September 11)

A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at High Rock Park in Saratoga from 8:30-9:30am (September 11)

Fleur Seule will perform jazz standards and swing-era hits at Albany’s Empire State Plaza as part of the Jazz on the Plaza series (September 11)

Thursday

New York Times-bestselling author Charles Fishman will discuss his 2011 book The Big Thirst as part of SPAC’s Speaker Series (September 12)

Authors Michael Veitch and Brien Bouyea (also saratoga living‘s Sports Editor) will discuss their book The Travers: 150 Years of Saratoga’s Greatest Race as part of the Saratoga Springs Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch series (September 12)

Saratoga Hospital’s Annual Golf Invitational offers a day of golfing fun at Saratoga National Golf Club (September 12)

Capital Roots presents its annual Autumn Evening in the Garden, a gala with more than 20 of the Capital Region’s best chefs, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Troy (September 12)

The Lake George Dinner Theatre presents more than a month of performances of Lunch with Mr.s Baskin, a classic romantic comedy by Sam Bobrick (September 12 through October )

Friday

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t tour to SPAC (September 13)

Hemmings Motor News’ Concourse d’Elegance is returning to the Festival Commons at the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George (September 13)

Get your clovers and green clothing ready for the Irish 2000 Music & Arts Festival at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa (September 13)

In case you missed it at SPAC two weeks ago, rock legend Peter Frampton will bring his Finale Farewell Tour to Madison Square Garden in Manhattan (September 13)

Comedian and former member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour Bill Engvall is coming to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls (September 13)

Acclaimed blues saxophonist and guitarist Maurice John Vaughn comes to The Linda in Albany (September 13)

Brooklyn’s 19th Annual Coney Island Film Festival brings a full weekend of eclectic independent movies from all around the world (September 13-15)

Staging Youths’ Future, Inc presents a live, stage adaptation of the Disney classic Mary Poppins at the Cohoes Music Hall (September 13 and 15)

Don’t miss an incredible weekend of music, culture, performance and visual art and more at Basilica SoundScape 2019 at Basilica Hudson (September 13-15)

Get your rod and reel ready for the 5th Annual King George Fishing Derby (more than $15,000 in prizes) in scenic Lake George (September 13-15)

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Big Apple at the OktoberFest NYC 2019 kicks off at the Watermark Bar in Manhattan (every weekend from September 13 through October 20)

Saturday

Brett Bollinger of Pepper will headline the Music is Medicine Festival at Putnam Place in Saratoga (September 14)

The Electric City Food Truck Festival returns to Schenectady’s Rivers Casino & Resort for all the best food truck fare the Capital Region has to offer (September 14)

Fans of hoppy beers will love IPA Fest, an all-day IPA celebration representing more than 50 breweries at the Brooklyn Expo Center (September 14)

Get a good workout in and shop from local fitness vendors during FitFest at City Park in Glens Falls (September 14)

Now in its tenth year, PearlPalooza 2019 returns to Pearl Street in Albany for a full day of free music for all ages (September 14)

The Grammy-winning, flamenco-inspired Gipsy Kings return to the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan (September 14)

The Saratoga Glass Pumpkin Patch and Sale at the Gideon Putnam in Saratoga will feature the beautiful work of glassblowing artist Gregory Tomb, who offered glassblowing classes at the hotel over the summer (September 14-15)

Pick apples, eat good farm food and take a hayride at the 26th Annual Clifton Park Farm Fest (September 14-15)

The 27th Annual Capital Region Apple & Wine Festival will be offering plenty of both New York apples and wines, plus a food court, at the Altamont Fairgrounds (September 14-15)

The Cornell Hill Fire Tower at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park will open for two weekends to offer splendid treetop views of the park (September 14-15 and 28-29)

Sunday



Banjo Revelry VIII, a supergroup of banjo/bluegrass masters, comes to Caffè Lena in Saratoga for all-day musical workshops and a performance (September 15)

Restaurant Week in Lake George Village kicks off with participating restaurants offering special three-course dinners for only $20 (September 15-21)