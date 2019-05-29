Don’t Let Them Go! Tickets For Broadway’s ‘Frozen’ At Proctors Go On Sale On May 30

Soon, Capital Region kids won’t just be singing “Let It Go” in front of their TVs and iPads. Schenectady’s Proctors Theatre will be hosting the Tony-nominated Broadway musical version of the hit 2013 Disney movie, Frozen, from November 10-24, with tickets going on sale this Thursday, May 30.

Brought to the stage by the producers of The Lion King, Frozen will be making its North American tour debut at Proctors and will mark the only national tour dates for the show in 2019 (all others performances, in cities such as Los Angeles and Dallas, will take place the following year). The touring production has a star-studded creative team that’s won a cumulative 16 Tonys, including directing by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Michael Grandage, choreography by Tony-winner Rob Ashford and a book by the writer and director of the original film, Jennifer Lee, who won an Oscar in 2014 for the animated movie. In addition to including the songs from the movie’s triple-platinum-selling soundtrack—two different versions of “Let It Go” charted on the Billboard Top 40—the musical version will also feature an expanded score with a dozen new tunes by the film’s songwriters, Oscar-winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT).

But the talent’s not all backstage. Expect some stunning special effects and lighting, as well as sensational performances by music theater phenoms Caroline Bowman as Queen Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Princess Anna.

Tickets will be available online, by phone or at Proctors’ box office starting at 10am on May 30. Group reservations are also available as are “Ultimate Frozen Fan Packs,” which include a commemorative souvenir program, an exclusive piece of Frozen merchandise and prime seating during the performance.