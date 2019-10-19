fbpx

Tickets For SPAC’s Nutcracker Tea Go On Sale October 23

The two seatings for the much-anticipated November 17 event are expected to sell out very quickly.

The annual Nutcracker Tea is coming to the Saratoga Hall of Springs November 17. (Cathy Duffy)

Love the holidays? Love The Nutcracker? Love tea? Then you’ll adore the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) annual nutcracker tea, an all-ages event coming to the Saratoga Hall of Springs November 17.

While Northeast Ballet Company performs excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s famed ballet, inspiring guests with dreams of fairies, toy soldiers, princes and an army of mice, attendees will be treated to a traditional English tea service complete with mini sandwiches, cookies and other finger foods. “Our Nutcracker Tea is a truly magical event, celebrating the arts, community and the holiday season,” says SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol. The event will feature vendors (perfect for getting a little holiday shopping done), an American Girl Doll raffle and, of course, Santa Claus himself!

“This event sells out quickly every year,” says event co-chair and SPAC Action Council member Marsha Dolinsky. “We recommend purchasing tickets as soon as possible to secure your place at this magical event.” Tickets for the two November 17 performances (one at 11am and one at 3pm) go on sale on October 23 at 10am, and are $75 for adults and $35 for children and teens 15 and under.

