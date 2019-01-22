Tickets For The 2019 Belmont Stakes Go On Sale This Week

Justify, winning the 150th Belmont Stakes, and thus, becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner in horse racing history. (Mike Lizzi)

For those already chomping at the bit for more summer fun at Saratoga Race Course, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) has announced that tickets for the 2019 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival will go on sale at 10am this Thursday, January 24.

Celebrating its fifth year as a three-day event, the Belmont Stakes festival will take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, on Long Island, and run from Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8, culminating with the 151st running of the Grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes that day. The event marks the official kickoff to the summer horse racing season in New York State and features a full weekend of entertainment, hospitality, food/drink, as well as, of course, Thoroughbred racing. This year’s festival will feature 18 stakes races across three days.

Known as the “Test of the Champion,” the Belmont Stakes is the third leg of the Triple Crown. At a length of 1 1/2 miles, the Belmont is the longest of the three Triple Crown races (the other two being the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes), and a true endurance test for even horse racing’s most powerful Thoroughbreds. The 2018 Belmont Stakes saw the coronation of yet another Triple Crown winner, Justify.

“Last year, a sold-out crowd [at Belmont Park] celebrated as Justify raced into the history books by winning the Belmont Stakes to become just the 13th Triple Crown winner in history,” said NYRA CEO and President Chris Kay. “This is a must-see event and we encourage fans to secure their tickets now for three of the best, most exciting days on the sports calendar.”

NYRA began offering exclusive pre-sale opportunities for the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival today (January 22). For access to tickets before the general public, or to get more information about the 2019 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival, go to belmontstakes.com.

For the full Belmont stakes schedule, stay tuned to saratogaliving.com.