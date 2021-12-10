How to Create a Timeless Saratoga Kitchen That’s Both Clean and Cozy

Color Your Presidential Cabinet

I love cabinets in a variety of hues, but if you’re seeking out a kitchen design to stand the test of time, opt for a neutral palette. There’s something so classic and enduring about a white kitchen. I suggest also sticking to warm neutrals, crisp whites and cozy beige for your color palette.

Get the look: Decorator’s White from Benjamin Moore

Sink a Hole-in-One

There isn’t a more classic kitchen element than the farmhouse sink. Also known as an apron front sink, the farmhouse sink has been around since the late 17th century, and for good reason: It’s a workhorse in the kitchen, providing ample room for cleaning freshly harvested veggies, post-dinner party dishes and, quite frankly, anything else that fits into it! All of that, and it’s gorgeous.

Get the look: Kohler Whitehaven Farmhouse Undermount Apron Front Cast Iron 30 in. Self-Trimming Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in White from The Home Depot

Be Counter-intuitive

Choosing a countertop is kind of like choosing a spouse—you’re looking for one that’s attractive and reliable. This is a big decision! For clients seeking a timeless look, I often suggest a neutral-colored quartz, honed black granite (no speckles, please), soapstone or marble. In this kitchen, we chose a white concrete for its stain and scratch resistance. It’s cool to the touch and has a beautiful, smooth finish.

Get the look: Quartz Countertop in Calacatta Botanica from The Home Depot

Turn Up the Warmth

As the heart of your home, the kitchen is a place that should look lived in. You want to create a space that’s warm and inviting. I help clients do this by sourcing gold-fibered jute rugs, thoughtful linens and understated window treatments, and incorporating lots of living materials (think: fresh fruit, herb gardens and fresh-cut flowers).

Get the look: Urvi Braided Jute Runner from The Citizenry

Respect the Unexpected

Complete your timeless kitchen by ensuring that there are unique and unexpected elements in it. If everything is traditional, it will all blend together, and visually, nothing will pop. You need the juxtaposition of materials, shapes and colors, and this light pendant certainly does the trick.

Get the look: Rose City 8” Fitter Chain Pendant from Rejuvenation

Eteannette Seymour, owner and principal designer of full-service interior design firm Ettie & Co., serves clients from Saratoga Springs to Northern California. Ettie & Co. specializes in upscale residential design and is known for creating bright, airy spaces that are at once modern and traditional. You can check out more of Ettie & Co.’s work at ettieandco.com, and sign up for the firm’s monthly newsletter to get even more design tips.