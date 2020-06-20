fbpx

Tiz the Law, Product of Saratoga’s Sackatoga Stable, Takes the 2020 Belmont Stakes

The horse, whose trainer Barclay Tagg took two legs of the Triple Crown in 2003 with Funny Cide, won by 3 3/4 length.

Could Tiz the Law be the next Funny Cide—or better? In the 2020 Belmont Stakes, which was contested on June 20 (today) at the spectator-less Belmont Park, Tiz the Law, which is owned by and trained at Saratoga Springs-based stable, Sackatoga Stable—co-founded by Jack Knowlton and Ed Mitzen—won in commanding fashion, taking the first leg of the American Triple Crown by 3 3/4-length. (If you’re wondering about the reference at the top, Tiz the Law’s trainer, Barclay Tagg, won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes with Funny Cide in 2003.) Jockey Manny Franco was aboard for the winning trip.

Dr Post and Max Player came in second and third, respectively.

Per the Daily Racing Form, with the win, Tiz the Law becomes the first New York-bred horse to take the Belmont since 1882. This marks Tiz the Law’s fifth win in six career starts, and he’s undefeated in three starts as a three year old, having grabbed the Grade 3 Holy Bull and Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

Next stop in this nontraditional Triple Crown year will be the Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled to September 5 because of the ongoing COVID crisis. For more information on the upcoming legs of the Triple Crown, tune in to Saratoga Living‘s recent handicapping panel here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

