Trainer Todd Pletcher Earns 5,000th Career Win

Thoroughbred trainer Todd Pletcher, whom Saratoga Living put atop its 2019 horse racing Power List, has just furthered his case, more than a year later. On November 6 (today), Pletcher became just the eighth trainer in North American horse racing history to notch 5,000 career wins, when his Microsecond won the seventh race at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens.

With his 5,000th win, Pletcher joins a tiny group of trainer greats that includes Steve Asmussen, Jerry Hollendorfer, Jack Van Berg, King Leatherbury, Scott Lake, Bill Mott and all-time wins leader Dale Baird. “It’s a great achievement for the whole team, a lot of people putting in a lot of work, a lot of great horses a lot of support,” Pletcher told the Daily Racing Form. “I’m happy to be part of an elite club; it’s a fun win.”

But Pletcher wasn’t done for the day. No sooner had he landed his 5,000th, he added another win in the first stakes race of Aqueduct’s fall meet, when his Malathaat took the $100,000 Tempted. It was Pletcher’s fifth career win in the Tempted.