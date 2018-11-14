Top Dentists: Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry

Saratoga Springs Family Dentistry has been proudly serving patients from Saratoga and the surrounding communities since 1971. We provide comprehensive dental care including cosmetic and family dentistry services in one convenient location. Our specialized team is devoted to restoring and enhancing the beauty of your smile for improved comfort and exceptional patient experiences. The trust we have received in the community has resulted in expanding to six additional locations, with the newest situated in Lake George, NY, and winning numerous awards and honors both locally and nationally for our excellence.

Our doctors create treatment plans that best fit your budget and situation. Our philosophy is that there is no “perfect smile,” only the perfect smile for you! Our patient-driven care is always backed by the latest dental technology and protocols. We welcome patients of all ages and look forward to helping improve your oral health with comprehensive and convenient services.

Almost 50 years ago, a small dental office opened to serve a growing community in Saratoga Springs. Today, that small family dental practice has expanded to seven locations in the North Country and Capital District. In addition to our local areas, we have restored smiles from all around the world. Our offices are consistently named to the “Best of the Area” by various newspapers, and our dentists have been honored both locally and nationally for their excellence. More importantly, we are proud of the strong philanthropic history our practices have within the communities.

Our philosophy is simple: to provide the best care possible for each and every patient. We formulate comprehensive treatment based on the unique needs of the individual. Our experienced team is committed to providing patients exceptional dental care. We utilize advanced dental technology to achieve outstanding results with a priority on patient comfort.

GREGORY DODD, DDS, FAGD

KELLY HERBS, DmD

MEGAN L. MAYO, DDS

JAMES WALSH, DDS

