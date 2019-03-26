Top Doc: John Gavin, M.D., F.A.A.P.

A native of the Capital Region, Dr. John Gavin was happy to return home after his fellowship training in Pediatric Otolaryngology at Texas’ Children’s Hospital in Houston. As a fellowship-trained Pediatric ENT, Dr. John Gavin offers patients a unique level of expertise when treating all disorders of the ear, nose and throat. “One of the things I love about pediatric otolaryngology is that you’re not only working with patients but with families,” says Dr. Gavin. Since 2012, Dr. Gavin’s been serving the Capital Region at Albany ENT & Allergy Services and is excited to be expanding his practice with Albany ENT & Allergy’s new Saratoga County location.

JOHN GAVIN

M.D., F.A.A.P.

specialty: Ears, Nose and Throat in Children

Albany ENT & Allergy Services, PC

400 Patroon Creek Boulevard #205

Albany, NY 12206

2 Mountain Ledge Drive

Gansevoort, NY 12831

(518) 701-2085

website: albanyentandallergy.com

facebook: facebook.com/albanyENTallergy/

Education & Training

Medical School: Albany Medical College

Fellowship: Texas Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Otolaryngology

Internship: Albany Medical College, General Surgery

Residency: Albany Medical College, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery

Undergraduate: Colgate University, Bachelor of Arts

Board Certification

• American Board of Otolaryngology

Professional Affiliations

• American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy

• American Academy of Otolaryngology

• American Academy of Pediatrics

• American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology