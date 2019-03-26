Top Doc: John Gavin, M.D., F.A.A.P.

A native of the Capital Region, Dr. John Gavin was happy to return home after his fellowship training in Pediatric Otolaryngology at Texas’ Children’s Hospital in Houston. As a fellowship-trained Pediatric ENT, Dr. John Gavin offers patients a unique level of expertise when treating all disorders of the ear, nose and throat. “One of the things I love about pediatric otolaryngology is that you’re not only working with patients but with families,” says Dr. Gavin. Since 2012, Dr. Gavin’s been serving the Capital Region at Albany ENT & Allergy Services and is excited to be expanding his practice with Albany ENT & Allergy’s new Saratoga County location.
JOHN GAVIN
M.D., F.A.A.P.
specialty: Ears, Nose and Throat in Children
Albany ENT & Allergy Services, PC
400 Patroon Creek Boulevard #205
Albany, NY 12206
2 Mountain Ledge Drive
Gansevoort, NY 12831
(518) 701-2085
website: albanyentandallergy.com
facebook: facebook.com/albanyENTallergy/
Education & Training
Medical School: Albany Medical College
Fellowship: Texas Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Otolaryngology
Internship: Albany Medical College, General Surgery
Residency: Albany Medical College, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery
Medical School: Albany Medical College
Undergraduate: Colgate University, Bachelor of Arts
Board Certification
• American Board of Otolaryngology
Professional Affiliations
• American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy
• American Academy of Otolaryngology
• American Academy of Pediatrics
• American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology