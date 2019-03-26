fbpx

Top Doc: John Gavin, M.D., F.A.A.P.

Since 2012, Dr. Gavin’s been serving the Capital Region at Albany ENT & Allergy Services. 

Top Doc
(Rachel Christiansen)

A native of the Capital Region, Dr. John Gavin was happy to return home after his fellowship training in Pediatric Otolaryngology at Texas’ Children’s Hospital in Houston. As a fellowship-trained Pediatric ENT, Dr. John Gavin offers patients a unique level of expertise when treating all disorders of the ear, nose and throat. “One of the things I love about pediatric otolaryngology is that you’re not only working with patients but with families,” says Dr. Gavin. Since 2012, Dr. Gavin’s been serving the Capital Region at Albany ENT & Allergy Services and is excited to be expanding his practice with Albany ENT & Allergy’s new Saratoga County location.   

JOHN GAVIN

M.D., F.A.A.P.

specialty: Ears, Nose and Throat in Children

Albany ENT & Allergy Services, PC
400 Patroon Creek Boulevard #205
Albany, NY 12206

2 Mountain Ledge Drive
Gansevoort, NY 12831

(518) 701-2085

website: albanyentandallergy.com
facebook: facebook.com/albanyENTallergy/

Education & Training
Medical School: Albany Medical College
Fellowship: Texas Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Otolaryngology
Internship: Albany Medical College, General Surgery
Residency: Albany Medical College, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery
Medical School: Albany Medical College
Undergraduate: Colgate University, Bachelor of Arts

Board Certification
• American Board of Otolaryngology

Professional Affiliations
• American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy
• American Academy of Otolaryngology
• American Academy of Pediatrics
• American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology

Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.