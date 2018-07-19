Starting in the “Saratoga After Dark” Issue (July 2018), saratoga living is pleased to introduce its exciting new special section: “Top Docs: Upstate New York,” which showcases the very best physicians this area has to offer. Interested in being included in this section? Contact advertising@saratogaliving.com.

Lucie Capek, M.D.

Specialty: Plastic Surgery

Capek Plastic Surgery

713 Troy Schenectady Road, Suite 308

Latham, NY 12110

(518) 786-1700

Email: info@capekplasticsurgery.com

Website: CapekPlasticSurgery.com

Facebook: Lucie Capek, MD Plastic Surgery

Instagram: drlucieny

Education & Training

Medical School: McGill University

General Surgery: Harvard University

Plastic Surgery: Washington University

Fellowship: University of Toronto, Hospital for Sick Children: Pediatric & Craniofacial Surgery

Board Certification

• American Board of Plastic Surgery

• Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada

Professional Affiliations

• American Society of Plastic Surgeons

• American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

• American College of Surgeons

• Medical Society of the State of New York

• New York State Society of Plastic Surgeons

• Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada

More than 20 years after establishing one of the area’s leading cosmetic surgery practices, Dr. Lucie Capek says it isn’t just about knowing the latest, most popular procedures—it’s about employing the most state-of-the-art methods and technology. “When it comes to techniques and technology, the vetting process is very important to me,” she says. Artistry also sets her apart. “It takes an eye for beauty, hands that can execute the vision, and a passion for the specialty to achieve excellence,” she says. A board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Capek specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts and body, as well as noninvasive procedures like Botox, fillers and CoolSculpting. The MedSpa part of her business offers advanced procedures such as PRP, microneedling and RF skin tightening with TempSure. Dr. Capek believes that beauty is not just skin deep; striving for one’s best self is about total wellness. “I’m a quality of life surgeon,” Dr. Capek says, “and every day I am privileged to help my patients look and feel their best.”

Steven Yarinsky, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Specialty: Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Medicine

Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC

7 Wells Street, Suite 303

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 583-4019

Email: sspsmgr@nycap.rr.com

Website: yarinsky.com

Facebook: DrYarinsky

Education & Training

Undergraduate: Dartmouth College

Medical School: SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse

General Surgery: The Ohio State University Hospitals, Columbus

Plastic Surgery: Medical College of Ohio, Toledo

Board Certification

• Diplomate, American Board of Plastic Surgery

• ASAPS Certificate of Advanced Education in Cosmetic Surgery

Special Awards and Recognition

• Voted “Best Plastic Surgeon” in region by Saratoga Today readers for 6 years

• Chosen by Consumers’ Research Council of America as one of “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons”

Professional Affiliations

• American Society of Plastic Surgeons

• American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

• Fellow, American College of Surgeons

• Office-Based Surgery Center accredited by the Joint Commission

Board-certified plastic surgeon Steven Yarinsky, MD, founded Saratoga’s first plastic surgery practice in 1989. He has become the Capital District’s “go-to” doctor for enhancing your body, breasts and face with cosmetic medicine and surgery.

Dr. Yarinsky is our region’s only New Beauty magazine-certified “Expert Injector” for facial rejuvenation. “I stay top in my field with continuing education from world experts to provide patients beautiful, natural-appearing results,” he says. Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC includes Saratoga’s first full-service medical spa and provides in-house cosmetic surgery for comfort, convenience, privacy and the highest quality of care. It’s the Capital District area’s only office-based surgery facility accredited by the Joint Commission, the “Gold Standard” for safety and quality in healthcare. Plastic surgery is Dr. Yarinsky’s passion: “Combining my artistic ability and technical expertise with the science of medicine to help people look and feel special is my calling.” As you can see from his Google reviews, his happy patients agree.

Charles F. Gordon III, M.D.

Specialty: Pain Management

New York Pain Management

9 Old Plank Road, Suite 100

Clifton Park, NY 12065

375 Bay Road, Suite 103

Queensbury, NY 12804

(518) 371-0777

Website: nypainfree.com

Dr. Charles Gordon, a board-certified pain management and anesthesiology specialist, has been practicing pain management in Upstate New York for more than 25 years. He opened his own practice, New York Pain Management, in 2003 in Latham. A graduate of Columbia Medical School, Dr. Gordon completed his residency at the Harvard University School of Medicine and received training in pain management at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He also served as the Director of Glens Falls Hospital’s Pain Management Center and practiced pain medicine for more than a decade in Glens Falls. “We have our own surgery center and facilities, and we’re not driven by belonging to a certain care group or hospital,” says Dr. Gordon. “We can make our decisions independently. That, tied with our longevity in the field, allows us to do things like acupuncture and attract patients from a wide area. We get people from Amsterdam, Ticonderoga, Plattsburgh and even Vermont. People are willing to travel a long distance when you can offer a full spectrum of services.”

Quentin Phung, M.D.

Specialty: Pain Management

New York Pain Management

9 Old Plank Road, Suite 100

Clifton Park, NY 12065

375 Bay Road, Suite 103

Queensbury, NY 12804

(518) 371-0777

Website: nypainfree.com

At New York Pain Management (NYPM), Dr. Phung has built one of the most comprehensive, multidisciplinary centers of its kind. The one-time tendency of doctors “pushing pills” for pain “has caused more problems than it’s solved, as we all know,” Dr. Phung notes. “We are always looking for newer, better solutions—to treat the individual, not the disease.” This goes a long way at the practice, which is still independent but ahead of the curve technologically.

Amine Gebremichael, M.D.

Specialty: Pediatrics

Hudson Headwaters Health Network

Moreau Family Health

1448 State Route 9

South Glens Falls, NY 12803

(518) 761-6961

Health Center on Broad Street

100 Broad Street

Glens Falls, NY 12801

(518) 792-2223

Website: hhhn.org

A board-certified pediatrician, Dr. Gebremichael strives to provide accessible, high-quality comprehensive care. As a nonprofit, Hudson Headwaters welcomes all patients, regardless of income or insurance status. “Many of our patients have no medical access—serving them makes us unique,” the doctor says. Born and raised in East Africa—where, he says, healthcare is virtually nonexistent—Dr. Gebremichael is pleased to practice in a health network with a progressive approach to care. “The individualized care we are able to give our patients is amazing,” he says. “Our approach to care looks at the whole picture and any factors that could be impacting the patient’s health. Whether it be behavioral health support or social-economic barriers, we take it all into account to help provide the appropriate level of patient care.”

Donald Merrihew Jr., M.D.

Specialty: Family Medicine

Convenient Medical Care

319 Bay Road

Queensbury, NY 12804

(518) 792-2181

Website: convenientmedicalcenter.com

The testimonials of Dr. Donald Merrihew’s patients say it all: “He’s an excellent doctor and an excellent person.” “Our area is blessed to have someone of his competence and caring nature.” “He has literally saved my life twice!” Merrihew’s practice, Convenient Medical Care in Queensbury, is a privately owned urgent care facility that has provided more than three decades of medical service to the community. In addition to urgent care, the practice offers treatment for opiate addiction, medical marijuana certifications and other services. The facility also features a resident allergist and a specialist in diabetes. Says Dr. Merrihew: “Our staff is like family, and we treat our patients the same way.”

Sean M. Kennedy, D.O.

Specialty: Ear, Nose and Throat

Adirondack ENT/Glens Falls Hospital Network

2 Broad Street Plaza

Glens Falls, NY 12801

(518) 926-1380

Website: glensfallshospital.org/AdirondackENT

Affiliations

Glens Falls Hospital

The most comprehensive, experienced ENT and allergy specialists in the area can be found in Glens Falls. Dr. Kennedy specializes in a range of services, from pediatric and geriatric ENT to allergy testing and head and neck surgeries. “The technology is advancing quickly in medicine and otolaryngology, and we are understanding and delving deeper into what causes a lot of our diseases,” Dr. Kennedy says. “It’s an exciting time to be a provider.”

Vincent Cooper, M.D.

Specialty: Urology

Adirondack Urology/Glens Falls Hospital Network

The Pruyn Pavilion at Glens Falls Hospital

100 Park Street, Suite 201

Glens Falls, NY 12801

(518) 798-1719

Website: glensfallshospital.org/AdirondackUrology

Affiliations

Glens Falls Hospital

Glens Fall’s Dr. Cooper has the ability to treat a range of patients, suffering from a range of maladies, all with a personal touch. Dr. Cooper’s practice at Glens Falls Hospital is focused on everything from cancer treatment and laser surgery to prostate screenings. Says Dr. Cooper: “The care of the patient always comes first. There is a smaller feel to our practice—you don’t get lost like in some larger practices. Here, you’re not just a number.”

Douglas Hargrave, M.D.

Specialty: Plastic Surgery

The Plastic Surgery Group

455 Patroon Creek Boulevard #101

Albany, NY 12206

(518) 438-0505

Website: theplasticsurgerygroup.net

An integral part of The Plastic Surgery Group in Albany, Dr. Douglas Hargrave is a board-certified plastic surgeon, who’s specialized in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for more than two decades. “I’m proud to offer an individualized approach to patients,” says Dr. Hargrave. “I take the time to understand patients’ goals and use my years of expertise to deliver them results, time and again.” It’s as much about aesthetics as it is results for Dr. Hargrave. “As a plastic surgeon, I have the privilege of using my hands to effect positive change on a person’s appearance,” he explains. “My goal has always been to achieve an aesthetic balance with results that look natural. In short, I prefer understatement to overstatement.”

William F. DeLuca, Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S.

Specialty: Plastic Surgery

DeLuca Plastic Surgery

5 Ulenski Drive

Albany, NY 12205

(518) 724-2444

Email: info@delucaplasticsurgery.com

Website: delucaplasticsurgery.com

With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. William DeLuca is a board-certified plastic surgeon, who specializes in surgeries of the face, body and breast. At his Albany-based practice, DeLuca Plastic Surgery, Dr. DeLuca has dedicated his career to helping patients achieve top results. “We put our patients first,” he says. “Think of us as a ‘concierge’ plastic surgical practice.” Dr. DeLuca received his medical degree from Albany Medical College, completed his plastic surgery residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School and did a cosmetic fellowship at the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital. DeLuca Plastic Surgery attracts patients from Albany, Saratoga Springs and New York City—and places as far off as Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Edwin Williams, M.D.

Specialty: Facial Plastic Surgery

Williams Center Plastic Surgery Specialists

1072 Troy Schenectady Road

Latham, NY 12110

(518) 786-7000

Website: WilliamsSurgery.com

A double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Edwin Williams specializes in and exclusively performs facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Founding the Williams Center for Plastic Surgery in 1992, Dr. Williams says from day one, he recruited only the best doctors and had them focus on just a few areas of expertise each. This made his practice an anomaly in the Capital Region—and beyond. “I don’t know if there are any other plastic surgery practices in the country that have it our way,” he says. Dr. Williams, a nationally renowned facial plastic surgeon himself, pins the Center’s success on teamwork. “We’ve built a culture of caring and excellence here,” he says.

Alain Polynice, M.D.

Specialty: Plastic Surgery

Williams Center Plastic Surgery Specialists

1072 Troy Schenectady Road

Latham, NY 12110

(518) 786-7000

Website: WilliamsSurgery.com

Dr. Alain Polynice, a board-certified plastic surgeon, who specializes in breast and body work, was trained at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic—and then traveled the world on a surgical fellowship to destinations such as Australia and South America. It’s given him a worldview unlike any other plastic surgeon in the region. “When you travel and meet different surgeons, you realize there could be a whole other way of doing your job,” says Dr. Polynice. This, and his ability to focus in on breast and body work, makes him a top choice for patients. “I feel if I focus on what I do best, I can only get better at it,” he says.

Keimun Slaughter, M.D.

Specialty: Hair Transplant and Restoration, Facial Plastic Surgery

Saratoga Hair Transplant Center

60 Railroad Place, Suite 102

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Williams Center Plastic Surgery Specialists

1072 Troy Schenectady Road

Latham, NY 12110

(518) 581-1872

Website: saratogahair.com

Dr. Keimun Slaughter is board-certified in both head and neck surgery—and also specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and hair restoration. Dr. Slaughter works with many patients who’ve sustained life-changing events such as facial trauma or skin cancer, and he says his goal is to “allow people to live a normal life again.” Getting there involves building a level of trust and comfort with his patients. “You can’t trust a surgeon to do a good job if you don’t have good rapport with them,” says Dr. Slaughter. “I spend a lot of time explaining to patients what I’ll be doing. It helps put them at ease.”

Michael Beehner, M.D.

specialty: Hair Transplantation and Restoration

Saratoga Hair Transplant Center

60 Railroad Place, Suite 102

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Williams Center Plastic Surgery Specialists

1072 Troy Schenectady Road

Latham, NY 12110

(518) 581-1872

Website: saratogahair.com

Dr. Michael Beehner is a board-certified hair restoration surgeon, who’s been in practice since 1989. Providing a range of hair transplant services for women and men, Dr. Beehner actually became interested in the field after experiencing hair loss himself and seeking out treatment. “I’m glad I did it,” he says. “It made me want to bring that same good feeling to other people.” It’s also been Dr. Beehner’s sole focus; “I don’t dabble in anything other than hair transplantation,” he says. This, of course, has led, time and again, to the same rich reward: “To see the big smile on patients’ faces and the gratitude they show for my work.”