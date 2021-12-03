fbpx

Treasures Boutique Has Your Ugly Sweater Needs Covered

Fashion editor Corinne Sausville proves that while ugly may be in the name, but it's not in the game.

An "ugly" sweater from Treasures Boutique. (Dori Fitzpatrick)
View Gallery 2 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
Treasures Boutique Has Your Ugly Sweater Needs Covered

Fashion editor Corinne Sausville proves that while ugly may be in the name, but it's not in the game.

web_dorifitzpatrickphotography--31

An "ugly" sweater from Treasures Boutique. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Treasures Boutique Has Your Ugly Sweater Needs Covered

Fashion editor Corinne Sausville proves that while ugly may be in the name, but it's not in the game.

Untitled design (8)

An "ugly" sweater from Treasures Boutique. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

Source:

The most wonderful time of the year means hot cocoa, mistletoe, snow and, of course, ugly sweater parties. Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like thrifting an over-the-top holiday sweater that’s so tacky it’s actually cute. The festive finds shown here are from West Avenue’s Treasures Boutique, which is just that: a treasure trove of the city’s best consignment-wear. I personally like my ugly sweaters like I like my Christmas trees—the more accessories the merrier. Go for the most buzzworthy sweater in the store, and don’t be afraid to add your own bedazzlement (think vintage brooches, ornament earrings and a Christmas skirt) for a look that will give even Mrs. Claus a run for her money.

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 