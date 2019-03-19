Presidential Hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand Appearing On Showtime Series, ‘Desus And Mero,’ This Week

US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, will appear on the Showtime series, 'Desus And Mero,' this Thursday night.

It’s “showtime” in the Collar City. This Thursday, March 21, The Bradley, a bar located on 4th Street in Downtown Troy, will make an appearance in an episode of Showtime’s late-night comedy talk show series, Desus And Mero. The show will also feature a special guest star: newly declared 2020 US presidential hopeful, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who lives just outside of Troy in Brunswick, NY, and earlier this year opened her presidential campaign headquarters in Downtown Troy.

Troy restauranteur and entrepreneur, Vic Christopher, who owns The Bradley, along with a string of other popular restaurants and bars in the city—including upscale eatery Peck’s Arcade and wine bar Lucas Confectionery—tweeted a photo of himself, flanked by Gillibrand and the stars of the Showtime series, Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez.

According to the show’s website, Thursday’s episode will also feature Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years A Slave) and actor Winston Duke, who recently appeared in blockbuster superhero movies Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Late last February, Gillibrand first appeared alongside the comedians on a same-named series, Desus And Mero, which, at that time, was airing on Vice‘s Viceland network. (Baker and Martinez first gained notoriety through their Bodega Boys podcast.)

Showtime’s version, which is five episodes into its first season, has already gotten quite a bit of buzz, having landed US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be their first guest.

The Gillibrand episode will air at 11pm on Thursday night.