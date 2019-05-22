The Ultimate Saratoga Summer Entertainment Guide

May 27

Memorial Day BBQ

The Adelphi Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY

2-6pm

May 28

Film: Water Lilies of Monet

GE Theatre at Proctors, Schenectady, NY

2pm and 7pm

May 29

Hale Mountain Pickers

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward NY

7pm

(Through June 2)

Lake George Elvis Festival

Shepard Park, Lake George, NY

May 30

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

9th Annual Music and Mingling

National Museum of Dance and Hall of Fame, Saratoga Springs, NY

7-10:30pm

May 31

The Benson’s Pet Centers Gala for Animals

National Museum of Dance, Saratoga Springs, NY

6-11pm

Lyman A. Beeman Jr. 30th Annual Golf Tournament

Hiland Park Country Club, Queensbury, NY

11am-6pm

(Through June 9)

Warrensburg Bike Rally 2019

Warren County Fairgrounds, Warrensburg, NY

9am-7:30pm

Annie & The Hedonists Album Release Show

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

(Through June 2)

36th Annual ESTRA Tow Show

Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George, NY

10am-2pm

June 1

American Music Festival Concert

Experimental Media & Performing Arts Center, Troy, NY

7:30pm

Albany Empire vs. Washington Valor

Times Union Center, Albany, NY

3:30pm

The Trophy Husbands

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

7pm

Spring Into Summer Malta Marketplace

The Malta Community Center, Malta, NY

9am-3pm

41st Annual Freihofer’s Run for Women 2019

State Capitol, Albany, NY

9am

www.freihofersrun.com

Charlton Heritage 5K

Red School House, Charlton NY

10am

8th Annual Tuff eNUFF Obstacle Course Challenge

BOCES Campus, Saratoga Springs, NY

8:30am

June 2

40th Annual Saratoga Antique Bottle Show and Sale

Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY

9am-2:30pm

June 2

Cantina Kids Fun Run

Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY

9am

Schenectady Pride Festival 2019

Jay Street Marketplace, Schenectady, NY

2-6pm

June 2

Glens Falls Symphony’s 13th Annual Springtime Gala

The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY

4:30-9pm

India.Arie with special guest, Javier Colon

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, NY

7:30pm

Gershwin at the Mansion Inn in Concert

The Mansion Inn, Rock City Falls, NY

2pm and 7pm

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

The Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists 2019

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Saratoga Springs, NY

2pm

June 3

(Through June 8)

Americade Motorcycle Touring Rally

Fort William Henry—Big Top Tent, Lake George, NY

June 6

Kaia Kater

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

Simply Diamond – A Neil Diamond Tribute

Vapor Nightclub, Saratoga Springs, NY

4pm and 7pm

25th Annual An Aficionado Experience (Gala)

Shaker Heritage Village, Albany, NY

6-10pm

June 7

Red, White & Brew Festival

Proctors, Schenectady, NY

5pm

(Through June 9)

17th Annual PolishFest

Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Church, Latham, NY

(Through June 9)

Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival

Cambridge Central School, Village of Cambridge, NY

21st Annual Franklin Open Benefit Golf Tournament

Brookhaven Golf Course, Porter Corners, NY

8am

Cam’ron w/ DJ King Bully, DJ Dread & DJ Supreme

Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

Jaeger & Flynn 16th Annual Grip It ‘N Rip It Golf Tournament

Hiland Park Country Club, Queensbury, NY

9:30am-6pm

June 8

Saratoga Elks Annual Flag Day Parade

Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY

Noon-2pm

Corvette Lawn Show

Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY

9am-2pm

Art on Lark

Lark Street, Albany, NY

11am-6pm

Glens Falls Hospital Aloha Family 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk

Haviland’s Cove Park, Glens Falls, NY

9am-Noon

LifeSong Dash Annual 5K Run

Halfmoon Town Park, Clifton Park, NY

8:30-11am

AFL Albany Empire vs. Baltimore Brigade

Times Union Center, Albany, NY

7:30pm

Annual Capital Pride Rainbow 5K

Jennings Landing, Albany, NY

8am-Noon

Upstate Kids Expo

Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls, NY

Noon-4pm

June 9

The 2019 Opera Gala: Opera on the Lake

The Inn at Erlowest, Lake George, NY

4:30pm

Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile

1st Street, South Glens Falls, NY

7:30am-Noon

Capital Pride 2019

Washington Park, Albany, NY

Noon-5pm

Susan Trump

Caffè Lena

7pm

2019 Tour de Cure: Capital Region

Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY

6:15am

10th Annual Hudson Crossing Triathlon

Hudson Crossing Park, Schuylerville, NY

8am

15th Annual Young Performers Showcase

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

2pm

Beekman Street Art Fair

Beekman Street Arts District, Saratoga Springs, NY

10am-5pm

June 11

Scrantonicity “A Workplace Costume & Dance Party”

Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

(Through June 16)

Waitress

Mainstage at Proctors, Schenectady, NY

Various times

June 13

Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series – Bare Knuckles and Saratoga Racing: The Remarkable Life of John Morrissey

Saratoga Springs Public Library, Saratoga Springs, NY

Noon

Heather Maloney

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

Jodi Weiner’s Ladies Let Loose!

The Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY

7:30pm

June 14

Albert Cummings

The Egg, Albany, NY

8pm

(Through June 15)

27th Annual Whipple City Festival: Garden Party

1 Main St, Village of Greenwich, NY

Opening Reception: Art in the Foyer: On Being Still – Portraits by Joanne Savio

National Museum of Dance, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

(Through June 22)

Calling All Kates

Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY

7pm

June 15

Red Molly

The Egg, Albany, NY

8pm

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt: The Stories Behind the Songs

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

Upper Union Street’s Annual Strawberry Festival

Upper Union Street, Schenectady, NY

10am-3pm

Opera Saratoga Season Preview

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

7:30pm

Dragon The Dads 5K

Warming Hut Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs, NY

9am-Noon

(Through June 16)

48th Annual LARAC June Arts Festival

Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls, NY

10am

(Through June 16)

59th Annual Zonta Country Faire

Traveler’s Building Parking Lot, Glens Falls, NY

Saturday 10am-5pm

Sunday 10am-4pm

Frances Day 2019: A Summer Celebration at the Tang

Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY

1pm

June 16

Citroens in the Park

Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, Ny

10-11am

Saratoga County’s Sundae on the Farm

Clear Echo Farm, Schuylerville, NY

Noon-4pm

Dad Fest

Washington Park, Albany, NY

1-6pm

Saratoga Chamber Players Celebrate Summer and Fathers

Hyde Collection Art Museum, Glens Falls, NY

3pm

(Through June 17)

Tri-City ValleyCats vs Staten Island Yankees: Opening Night and Father’s Day

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy, NY

Sunday 6pm

Monday 7pm

June 17

Wiawaka’s Ladies of the Lake Luncheon

The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY

11:30am-2pm

ARCC Spring Golf Tournament

Glens Falls Country Club, Queensbury, NY

8:30am-6pm

www.adirondackchamber.org

June 18

Organ Concert Series – Malcolm Kogut

MainsStage at Proctors, Schenectady, NY

Noon

Dead & Company

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

Steal Your Peach Band (Dead & Co. After-Party)

Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY

11pm

Rochmon Record Club: The Monkees “A Selected Retrospective”

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

6:30pm

June 20

Jake Shimabukuro

The Egg, Albany, NY

7:30pm

Pride Night with Erin McKeown

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

Yaddo Summer Benefit

Yaddo Gardens, Saratoga Springs, NY

6pm

Albany’s Hidden City House & Garden Tour

Various locations, Albany, NY

5-8pm

www.centersquarealbany.com

June 21

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

The Egg, Albany, NY

8pm

(Through June 23)

Saratoga Balloon & BBQ Festival

Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY

Shun Ng & Magic Dick

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

June 22

Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan

The Egg, Albany, NY

8pm

Double H Ranch – Happy Camper Gala 2019

Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom—Six Flags, Queensbury, NY

5-11:30pm

AFL Albany Empire vs. Atlantic City BlackJacks

Times Union Center, Albany, NY

3:30pm

Everclear

Rivers Casino and Resort, Schenectady, NY

8pm

Adirondack 15K Race to the Lakes

SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY

8am

Mary Fahl: Formerly of October Project

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

June 23

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band

Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY

7pm

Porsche Club of America Car Show

Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY

9am-2pm

Performing Arts at the Common: Clifton Park Community Chorus

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

June 24

The Hyde Luncheon

The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY

11:30am

Inaugural Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Tournament

Colonie Golf & Country Club, Voorheesville, NY

7:30am-3pm

Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Run

Camp Saratoga, Wilton, NY

5:30pm

June 25

(Through June 28)

Adirondack Theatre Festival: Alice in Wonderland

Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY

Noon

June 26

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Tommy Burke & The Hand Picked Band

Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY

7-9pm

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

The Palace Theater, Albany, NY

7:30pm

June 27

Dish It Out: A Celebrity Chef Gourmet Challenge

Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY

6:30pm

June 28

The American Cancer Society’s Red, White & Blue Party

Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY

7-11pm

An Evening with Fred Hersch

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

6pm and 8:30pm

(Through June 29)

Jonathan Burns Flexible Comedy

Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY

7:30pm

(Through July 27)

In the Heights

Park Playhouse, Washington Park, Albany, NY

Tuesday-Saturday 8pm

June 29

John Sebastian

Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

(Through June 30)

Adirondack Wine and Food Festival

Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George, NY

11am

(Through June 30)

Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

(Through July 13)

The Daughter of the Regiment

SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY

June 30

Performing Arts at the Common: Neil Diamond Tribute Show

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

July 1

The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment

SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY

2pm

July 2

(And July 3)

Phish

SPAC, Saratoga Springs. NY

7:30pm

July 3

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Roxy and The Road Kings

Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY

7pm

(Through July 6)

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom—Six Flags, Queensbury, NY

10:30am-9:30pm

July 4

Firecracker 4 Road Race

Saratoga Springs City Center, NY

9am

Saratoga’s All-American Celebration

Downtown, Saratoga Springs, NY

9am

Bolton Landing’s Fourth of July Celebration

Rogers Memorial Park, Bolton Landing, NY

7-10pm

(Through August 31)

Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Thursday Night Fireworks

Lake George Village, Lake George, NY

9:30pm

July 5

Jackson Browne

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7:30pm

7th Annual Lake George Land Conservancy Hike-A-Thon

Various locations throughout the Lake George Region

(And July 7)

Saratoga Polo Association Celebrate Saratoga Tournament

Whitney Field, Greenfield Center, NY

5:30pm

(Through September 1)

2019 Saratoga Polo Tournament Season

2 Bloomfield Rd, Greenfield Center, NY

Every Friday and Saturday 5:30pm

July 5

(Through July 13)

The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz

Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY

7:30pm

July 6

Reflections of the Caribbean: Pianist Milton Ruben Laufer and Soprano Marina de Ratmiroff

The Sembrich, Bolton Landing, NY

7:30pm

Ellen West

(Through July 12)

SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY

2pm

July 7

Performing Arts at the Common: Hair of the Dog

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Secret Gardens Tour

Various locations, Saratoga Springs, NY

11am-5pm

Paul Luther Memorial 5K

Park Place, Mechanicville, NY

10:30am

The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment

SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY

2pm

(And July 8)

Adirondack Theater Festival’s Greatest Hits

Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY

7:30pm

July 8

(Through August 19)

Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Run

Camp Saratoga, Wilton, NY

July 10

26th Annual Newton Plaza Siro’s Cup

Siro’s Restaurant, Saratoga Springs, NY

6:30-11pm

The Fretless Ensemble

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

1:30pm

July 11

Luke Bryan: Sunset Repeat Tour

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

Mozart and Salieri

SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, Ny

7:30pm

Saratoga Race Course Opening Day

Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

11am

(Through July 13)

10th Adirondack Greek Festival

St. George Church, South Glens Falls, NY

4pm

(Through August 31)

Lake George Dinner Theatre: The Hound of Baskervilles

Holiday Inn Resort, Lake George, NY

6:30pm

July 12

Formula 5’s Rock the Dock Music Festival

Lake George Steamboat Company, Lake George, NY

4:30-11pm

July Day Long Mixer at the 1863 Club

Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

11:30am

Smash Mouth

Downtown State St., Albany, NY

5pm

(Through July 14)

Artisan Trails in Washington County on the Trail Map

Various locations throughout Washington County, NY

9am-6pm

(And July 13)

Dave Matthews Band

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

July 13

Saratoga Bridges, The White Party Gala

Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY

6-11pm

9th Annual BMW Vintage at Saratoga

Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY

9am-3pm

Craft and Antique Fair

Brookside Saratoga Co. Historical Society, Ballston Spa, NY

10am-4pm

Friends of Wilton Rec ParkFest Run/Walk

10 Lewis Dr., Saratoga Springs NY

8-11am

Parkfest 2019 at Gavin Park

Gavin Park, Wilton, NY

8am-9:30pm

22nd Annual Silks & Satins 5K

Fasig Tipton, 415 East Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY

8am

The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment

SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY

7:30pm

July 14

Tedeschi Trucks Band

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

Performing Arts at the Common: Ten Most Wanted

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Little Steven and the Disciples of the Soul

Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

July 16

(Through July 20)

New York City Ballet

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

July 17

Performing Arts Family Series: Mr. Mike and the Big Red Box of Magic

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: On 3

Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY

7pm

July 18

(Through July 21)

Reveal Art Fair VIP

Saratoga Springs City Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

July 19

John Mayer

Times Union Center, Albany, NY

7:30pm

(Through July 20)

Saratoga Shakespeare Company: The Tempest

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

(Through July 20)

Start Again

Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY

7:30pm

(Through July 28)

Performing Arts at the Common: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

8pm

July 20

The Lyric Consort: Music from the America’s

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

7:30pm

New York City Ballet Gala

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

Albany Empire vs. Philadelphia Soul

Times Union Center, Albany, NY

7pm

Taj Mahal Quartet – Giant Step/De Ole Folks at Home 50th Anniversary Concert

The Egg, Albany, NY

8pm

July 21

Heart with special guest Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

An Afternoon of Irish Music

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

2pm

Godsmack

Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY

8pm

July 22

I Prevail—The Trauma Tour

Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY

7:25pm

July 23

SPAC On Stage Series: Tony Succar & Mixtura

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

40th Annual Palamountain Scholarship Benefit, Polo by Twilight

Saratoga Polo Fields, Saratoga Springs, NY

(Through August 3)

The Saratoga Shakespeare Company: King Lear

Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY

6pm

(Through July 27)

Sequence

Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY

7:30pm

(Through July 28)

178th Saratoga County Fair

Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY

9am-12am

July 24

Rob Thomas

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7:30pm

Family Connections: Soprano Charlotte de Rothschild and Pianist Adrian Farmer

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

1:30pm

Performing Arts Family Series: Mr. Twisty Super Silly Magic Show

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Vintage Country

Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY

7pm

The Bluebillies Present a Tribute to Johnny Cash with Special Guest Marty Wendell

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

7pm

July 25

Brad Paisley

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7:30pm

An Unbridled Affair: 11th Annual Gala

Saratoga Springs City Center, NY

6:30-10:30pm

July 26

Train/Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

A Midsummer SLAY! With Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Palace Theatre, Albany, NY

8pm

July 27

John Sebastian

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

Adirondack Triumph Association Lawn Show

Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY

9:30am-2:30pm

ADK Presents 14th Annual: ididaride! Adirondack Bike Tour 2019

North Creek Ski Bowl, North Creek, NY

8:30am

Lake Luzerne History Day

Pagenstecher Pulp Museum, Lake Luzerne, NY

10am-3pm

Just Us Gals

Little Theater on the Farm, Fore Edward, NY

7pm

Latin American Classics: Guitarist Humberto Flores with Pianist Olga Gurevich & the Silver Bay Quartet

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

7:30pm

Joe Bonamassa

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

July 28

Swishes for Wishes Night: The ValleyCats vs. the Connecticut Tigers

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy, NY

5pm

July 29

YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

July 30

Breaking Benjamin

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

5:30pm

(Through August 3)

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr.

Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY

2pm and 7pm

(Through August 3)

The Saratoga Shakespeare Company: King Lear

Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY

6pm

July 31

Saratoga Hospital 37th Annual Gala

The Polo Meadow at Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY

6-9pm

Johanna Casteñada Ensemble

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

1:30pm

Performing Arts Family Series: Let’s Get Cookin’

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Erin Powers

Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY

7pm

Cedar Ridge

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

7pm

(Through August 2)

The Philadelphia Orchestra: Festive Fireworks

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

August 1

Spiritual Rez + Roots of Creation

Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY

9pm

August 2

Land & Water Conservation Celebration

The Inn at Erlowest, Lake George, NY

5:30pm

(Through August 4)

Guardians of the Treasure

St Clement’s School, Saratoga Springs, NY

August 3

Marty Wendell and his Tour Band

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

7pm

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

(Through August 9)

Beau

Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY

7:30pm

August 4

Hootie and the Blowfish

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7:30pm

Performing Arts at the Common: Moriah Formica

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

The Egg, Albany, NY

7:30pm

“After the Race” 10th Anniversary Cocktail Party

Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY

6:30pm

(Through August 20)

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

SPAC Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, NY

3pm and 8pm

August 5

Fashionable Fillies Luncheon

Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY

11:30am-2:30pm

August 6

Croquet on the Green

Gavin Park, Saratoga Springs, NY

3pm

Why Don’t We

Palace Theater, Albany, NY

7pm

(Through August 24)

Disney’s Newsies

Park Playhouse in Washington Park, Albany, NY

7:30pm

August 7

11th Annual Country and Bluegrass Jamboree

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

Noon-10pm

Performing Arts Family Series: The Puppet People – Wizard of Oz

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Foggy Mountain With Jim Davis

Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY

7pm

(Through August 9)

The Philadelphia Orchestra: Yannick Returns

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

August 8

Sizzling Hot Pink Saratoga Hat Luncheon

Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

10am-1pm

Tom Segura

Palace Theatre, Albany, NY

7pm

Bel Canto Institute Singers

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

7:30pm

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime

Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY

9 pm

August 10

Philadelphia Orchestra: Disney Pixar’s Up in Concert

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

Tuners in the Park

Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY

9am-3pm

August 11

Korn/Alice in Chains

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

6:30pm

Performing Arts at the Common: Grit-N-Whiskey

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Just Us Guys

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

2pm

Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor: Violinist Philip Kates and Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

7:30pm

(Through August 23)

Lake George Music Festival

Various locations, Lake George, NY

Noon-10pm

August 12

7th Annual Blue Spangled Gala

Hall of Springs, Saratoga Springs, NY

6:30-9:30pm

Beck/Cage the Elephant

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

6pm

August 13

ReRun’s Evening Under the Stars

Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY

6:30-10pm

(Through August 25)

Hamilton

Proctors, Schenectady, NY

August 14

Hawktail

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

NY Chaplaincy Brunch

Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY

10:30am-12:30pm

I am Carreno: The Extraordinary Life of Teresa Carreño

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

1:30pm

Performing Arts Family Series: The Mother Goose Jazz Band

Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY

7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Whisky River

Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY

7pm

(Through August 17)

The Philadelphia Orchestra: Chaplin City Lights

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

August 15

(Through August 17)

Huge Summer Barn Sale

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

August 16

(Through August 17)

Meet the Music! Leave it to Ludwig

SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY

1pm

August 17

17th Annual Jail House Rock 5K

Brookside Museum, Ballston Spa, NY

8:15am

August 18

Janis Ian, Livingston Taylor

The Egg, Albany, NY

7:30pm

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

Full Lake Bicycle Cruise

Lake George Steamboat Company, Lake George, NY

10am-4pm

August 19

7th Annual Saratoga Casino Hotel Monday Night Mile

242 Jefferson St, Saratoga Springs, NY

6pm

(Through August 25)

Washington County Fair

Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich, NY

August 20

(Through August 25)

Aurora Games

Times Union Center, Albany, NY

August 21

Knotfest Roadshow 2019

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

5:30pm

Bluegrass Jam

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

7pm

August 23

Santana With Special Guests The Doobie Brothers

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

21st Annual Travers Wine Tasting

Lodge at the Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY

6-10pm

August 24

Saratoga Travers Stakes

Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

11:30am

Jaguar Club Lawn Show

Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY

10am-2:30pm

Old Friends Band

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

7pm

The Hyperion Quartet 20th Anniversary Concert

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

7:30pm

KISS

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

August 25

CDJW Help A Dog BBQ & Pet Fest

Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Malta, NY

11am-3pm

What Would Trevor Do Run N’ Roll for Hope 5K

The Warming Hut, Saratoga Springs, NY

10am

August 26

SPAC On Stage Series: Red Baraat

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

8pm

August 27

One Fine Day

Prime at Saratoga National, Saratoga Springs, NY

Noon-3pm

August 28

Michael and Jennifer McLain & the Banjocats

The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY

1:30pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: South Street Saints

Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY

7pm

The Bluebillies Present a Tribute to The Carter Family with Special Guest Deena Chappell

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

7pm

August 29

7th Annual St. Jude Gala

Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY

6-11pm

August 30

Zac Brown Band

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7pm

An Evening with Marcia Ball

Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

8:30pm

August 31

14th Annual Lake George Triathlon Festival

Battlefield Park, Lake George, NY

7am

Run for the Horses 5K

Orenda Pavilion, Saratoga Springs, NY

8am

38th Annual Iroquois Indian Festival

Iroquois Indian Museum, Howes Cave, NY

10am-5pm

Sembrich Gala: An American Songbook with Deborah Voigt

The Sembrich, Bolton Landing, NY

6:30pm

Matthew Boyce Elvis Tribute

Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

7pm

On the High Wire with Philippe Petit

Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center, Tannersville, NY

7:30pm

Lynyrd Skynyrd

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

6:30pm

September 1

Peter Frampton

SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

7:30pm

September 2

Saratoga Race Course Closing Day

Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

11am

Labor Day at Mountain Ridge Adventure

Mountain Ridge Adventure, Schenectady, NY

9am-6pm