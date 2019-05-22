The Ultimate Saratoga Summer Entertainment Guide

May 27
Memorial Day BBQ
The Adelphi Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY
2-6pm
May 28
Film: Water Lilies of Monet
GE Theatre at Proctors, Schenectady, NY
2pm and 7pm
May 29
Hale Mountain Pickers
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward NY
7pm
(Through June 2)
Lake George Elvis Festival
Shepard Park, Lake George, NY
May 30
Dry Branch Fire Squad
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
9th Annual Music and Mingling
National Museum of Dance and Hall of Fame, Saratoga Springs, NY
7-10:30pm
May 31
The Benson’s Pet Centers Gala for Animals
National Museum of Dance, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-11pm
Lyman A. Beeman Jr. 30th Annual Golf Tournament
Hiland Park Country Club, Queensbury, NY
11am-6pm
(Through June 9)
Warrensburg Bike Rally 2019
Warren County Fairgrounds, Warrensburg, NY
9am-7:30pm
Annie & The Hedonists Album Release Show
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
(Through June 2)
36th Annual ESTRA Tow Show
Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George, NY
10am-2pm
June 1
American Music Festival Concert
Experimental Media & Performing Arts Center, Troy, NY
7:30pm
Albany Empire vs. Washington Valor
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
3:30pm
The Trophy Husbands
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm
Spring Into Summer Malta Marketplace
The Malta Community Center, Malta, NY
9am-3pm
41st Annual Freihofer’s Run for Women 2019
State Capitol, Albany, NY
9am
www.freihofersrun.com
Charlton Heritage 5K
Red School House, Charlton NY
10am
8th Annual Tuff eNUFF Obstacle Course Challenge
BOCES Campus, Saratoga Springs, NY
8:30am
June 2
40th Annual Saratoga Antique Bottle Show and Sale
Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY
9am-2:30pm
June 2
Cantina Kids Fun Run
Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am
Schenectady Pride Festival 2019
Jay Street Marketplace, Schenectady, NY
2-6pm
June 2
Glens Falls Symphony’s 13th Annual Springtime Gala
The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY
4:30-9pm
India.Arie with special guest, Javier Colon
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, NY
7:30pm
Gershwin at the Mansion Inn in Concert
The Mansion Inn, Rock City Falls, NY
2pm and 7pm
Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
The Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists 2019
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Saratoga Springs, NY
2pm
June 3
(Through June 8)
Americade Motorcycle Touring Rally
Fort William Henry—Big Top Tent, Lake George, NY
June 6
Kaia Kater
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
Simply Diamond – A Neil Diamond Tribute
Vapor Nightclub, Saratoga Springs, NY
4pm and 7pm
25th Annual An Aficionado Experience (Gala)
Shaker Heritage Village, Albany, NY
6-10pm
June 7
Red, White & Brew Festival
Proctors, Schenectady, NY
5pm
(Through June 9)
17th Annual PolishFest
Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Church, Latham, NY
(Through June 9)
Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival
Cambridge Central School, Village of Cambridge, NY
21st Annual Franklin Open Benefit Golf Tournament
Brookhaven Golf Course, Porter Corners, NY
8am
Cam’ron w/ DJ King Bully, DJ Dread & DJ Supreme
Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
Jaeger & Flynn 16th Annual Grip It ‘N Rip It Golf Tournament
Hiland Park Country Club, Queensbury, NY
9:30am-6pm
June 8
Saratoga Elks Annual Flag Day Parade
Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Noon-2pm
Corvette Lawn Show
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-2pm
Art on Lark
Lark Street, Albany, NY
11am-6pm
Glens Falls Hospital Aloha Family 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Haviland’s Cove Park, Glens Falls, NY
9am-Noon
LifeSong Dash Annual 5K Run
Halfmoon Town Park, Clifton Park, NY
8:30-11am
AFL Albany Empire vs. Baltimore Brigade
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
7:30pm
Annual Capital Pride Rainbow 5K
Jennings Landing, Albany, NY
8am-Noon
Upstate Kids Expo
Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls, NY
Noon-4pm
June 9
The 2019 Opera Gala: Opera on the Lake
The Inn at Erlowest, Lake George, NY
4:30pm
Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile
1st Street, South Glens Falls, NY
7:30am-Noon
Capital Pride 2019
Washington Park, Albany, NY
Noon-5pm
Susan Trump
Caffè Lena
7pm
2019 Tour de Cure: Capital Region
Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY
6:15am
10th Annual Hudson Crossing Triathlon
Hudson Crossing Park, Schuylerville, NY
8am
15th Annual Young Performers Showcase
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
2pm
Beekman Street Art Fair
Beekman Street Arts District, Saratoga Springs, NY
10am-5pm
June 11
Scrantonicity “A Workplace Costume & Dance Party”
Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
(Through June 16)
Waitress
Mainstage at Proctors, Schenectady, NY
Various times
June 13
Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series – Bare Knuckles and Saratoga Racing: The Remarkable Life of John Morrissey
Saratoga Springs Public Library, Saratoga Springs, NY
Noon
Heather Maloney
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
Jodi Weiner’s Ladies Let Loose!
The Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm
June 14
Albert Cummings
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm
(Through June 15)
27th Annual Whipple City Festival: Garden Party
1 Main St, Village of Greenwich, NY
Opening Reception: Art in the Foyer: On Being Still – Portraits by Joanne Savio
National Museum of Dance, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
(Through June 22)
Calling All Kates
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7pm
June 15
Red Molly
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt: The Stories Behind the Songs
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
Upper Union Street’s Annual Strawberry Festival
Upper Union Street, Schenectady, NY
10am-3pm
Opera Saratoga Season Preview
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm
Dragon The Dads 5K
Warming Hut Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-Noon
(Through June 16)
48th Annual LARAC June Arts Festival
Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls, NY
10am
(Through June 16)
59th Annual Zonta Country Faire
Traveler’s Building Parking Lot, Glens Falls, NY
Saturday 10am-5pm
Sunday 10am-4pm
Frances Day 2019: A Summer Celebration at the Tang
Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY
1pm
June 16
Citroens in the Park
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, Ny
10-11am
Saratoga County’s Sundae on the Farm
Clear Echo Farm, Schuylerville, NY
Noon-4pm
Dad Fest
Washington Park, Albany, NY
1-6pm
Saratoga Chamber Players Celebrate Summer and Fathers
Hyde Collection Art Museum, Glens Falls, NY
3pm
(Through June 17)
Tri-City ValleyCats vs Staten Island Yankees: Opening Night and Father’s Day
Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy, NY
Sunday 6pm
Monday 7pm
June 17
Wiawaka’s Ladies of the Lake Luncheon
The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY
11:30am-2pm
ARCC Spring Golf Tournament
Glens Falls Country Club, Queensbury, NY
8:30am-6pm
www.adirondackchamber.org
June 18
Organ Concert Series – Malcolm Kogut
MainsStage at Proctors, Schenectady, NY
Noon
Dead & Company
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
Steal Your Peach Band (Dead & Co. After-Party)
Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
11pm
Rochmon Record Club: The Monkees “A Selected Retrospective”
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm
June 20
Jake Shimabukuro
The Egg, Albany, NY
7:30pm
Pride Night with Erin McKeown
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
Yaddo Summer Benefit
Yaddo Gardens, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm
Albany’s Hidden City House & Garden Tour
Various locations, Albany, NY
5-8pm
www.centersquarealbany.com
June 21
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm
(Through June 23)
Saratoga Balloon & BBQ Festival
Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY
Shun Ng & Magic Dick
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
June 22
Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm
Double H Ranch – Happy Camper Gala 2019
Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom—Six Flags, Queensbury, NY
5-11:30pm
AFL Albany Empire vs. Atlantic City BlackJacks
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
3:30pm
Everclear
Rivers Casino and Resort, Schenectady, NY
8pm
Adirondack 15K Race to the Lakes
SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY
8am
Mary Fahl: Formerly of October Project
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
June 23
Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band
Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY
7pm
Porsche Club of America Car Show
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-2pm
Performing Arts at the Common: Clifton Park Community Chorus
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
June 24
The Hyde Luncheon
The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY
11:30am
Inaugural Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Tournament
Colonie Golf & Country Club, Voorheesville, NY
7:30am-3pm
Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Run
Camp Saratoga, Wilton, NY
5:30pm
June 25
(Through June 28)
Adirondack Theatre Festival: Alice in Wonderland
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
Noon
June 26
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Tommy Burke & The Hand Picked Band
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7-9pm
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
The Palace Theater, Albany, NY
7:30pm
June 27
Dish It Out: A Celebrity Chef Gourmet Challenge
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm
June 28
The American Cancer Society’s Red, White & Blue Party
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
7-11pm
An Evening with Fred Hersch
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm and 8:30pm
(Through June 29)
Jonathan Burns Flexible Comedy
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm
(Through July 27)
In the Heights
Park Playhouse, Washington Park, Albany, NY
Tuesday-Saturday 8pm
June 29
John Sebastian
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
(Through June 30)
Adirondack Wine and Food Festival
Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George, NY
11am
(Through June 30)
Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
(Through July 13)
The Daughter of the Regiment
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
June 30
Performing Arts at the Common: Neil Diamond Tribute Show
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
July 1
The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
2pm
July 2
(And July 3)
Phish
SPAC, Saratoga Springs. NY
7:30pm
July 3
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Roxy and The Road Kings
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm
(Through July 6)
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom—Six Flags, Queensbury, NY
10:30am-9:30pm
July 4
Firecracker 4 Road Race
Saratoga Springs City Center, NY
9am
Saratoga’s All-American Celebration
Downtown, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am
Bolton Landing’s Fourth of July Celebration
Rogers Memorial Park, Bolton Landing, NY
7-10pm
(Through August 31)
Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Thursday Night Fireworks
Lake George Village, Lake George, NY
9:30pm
July 5
Jackson Browne
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm
7th Annual Lake George Land Conservancy Hike-A-Thon
Various locations throughout the Lake George Region
(And July 7)
Saratoga Polo Association Celebrate Saratoga Tournament
Whitney Field, Greenfield Center, NY
5:30pm
(Through September 1)
2019 Saratoga Polo Tournament Season
2 Bloomfield Rd, Greenfield Center, NY
Every Friday and Saturday 5:30pm
July 5
(Through July 13)
The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm
July 6
Reflections of the Caribbean: Pianist Milton Ruben Laufer and Soprano Marina de Ratmiroff
The Sembrich, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm
Ellen West
(Through July 12)
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
2pm
July 7
Performing Arts at the Common: Hair of the Dog
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Secret Gardens Tour
Various locations, Saratoga Springs, NY
11am-5pm
Paul Luther Memorial 5K
Park Place, Mechanicville, NY
10:30am
The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
2pm
(And July 8)
Adirondack Theater Festival’s Greatest Hits
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm
July 8
(Through August 19)
Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Run
Camp Saratoga, Wilton, NY
July 10
26th Annual Newton Plaza Siro’s Cup
Siro’s Restaurant, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30-11pm
The Fretless Ensemble
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm
July 11
Luke Bryan: Sunset Repeat Tour
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
Mozart and Salieri
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, Ny
7:30pm
Saratoga Race Course Opening Day
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
11am
(Through July 13)
10th Adirondack Greek Festival
St. George Church, South Glens Falls, NY
4pm
(Through August 31)
Lake George Dinner Theatre: The Hound of Baskervilles
Holiday Inn Resort, Lake George, NY
6:30pm
July 12
Formula 5’s Rock the Dock Music Festival
Lake George Steamboat Company, Lake George, NY
4:30-11pm
July Day Long Mixer at the 1863 Club
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
11:30am
Smash Mouth
Downtown State St., Albany, NY
5pm
(Through July 14)
Artisan Trails in Washington County on the Trail Map
Various locations throughout Washington County, NY
9am-6pm
(And July 13)
Dave Matthews Band
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
July 13
Saratoga Bridges, The White Party Gala
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-11pm
9th Annual BMW Vintage at Saratoga
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-3pm
Craft and Antique Fair
Brookside Saratoga Co. Historical Society, Ballston Spa, NY
10am-4pm
Friends of Wilton Rec ParkFest Run/Walk
10 Lewis Dr., Saratoga Springs NY
8-11am
Parkfest 2019 at Gavin Park
Gavin Park, Wilton, NY
8am-9:30pm
22nd Annual Silks & Satins 5K
Fasig Tipton, 415 East Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
8am
The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm
July 14
Tedeschi Trucks Band
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
Performing Arts at the Common: Ten Most Wanted
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Little Steven and the Disciples of the Soul
Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
July 16
(Through July 20)
New York City Ballet
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
July 17
Performing Arts Family Series: Mr. Mike and the Big Red Box of Magic
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: On 3
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm
July 18
(Through July 21)
Reveal Art Fair VIP
Saratoga Springs City Center, Saratoga Springs, NY
July 19
John Mayer
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
7:30pm
(Through July 20)
Saratoga Shakespeare Company: The Tempest
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
(Through July 20)
Start Again
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm
(Through July 28)
Performing Arts at the Common: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
8pm
July 20
The Lyric Consort: Music from the America’s
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm
New York City Ballet Gala
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
Albany Empire vs. Philadelphia Soul
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
7pm
Taj Mahal Quartet – Giant Step/De Ole Folks at Home 50th Anniversary Concert
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm
July 21
Heart with special guest Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
An Afternoon of Irish Music
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
2pm
Godsmack
Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY
8pm
July 22
I Prevail—The Trauma Tour
Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY
7:25pm
July 23
SPAC On Stage Series: Tony Succar & Mixtura
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
40th Annual Palamountain Scholarship Benefit, Polo by Twilight
Saratoga Polo Fields, Saratoga Springs, NY
(Through August 3)
The Saratoga Shakespeare Company: King Lear
Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm
(Through July 27)
Sequence
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm
(Through July 28)
178th Saratoga County Fair
Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY
9am-12am
July 24
Rob Thomas
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm
Family Connections: Soprano Charlotte de Rothschild and Pianist Adrian Farmer
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm
Performing Arts Family Series: Mr. Twisty Super Silly Magic Show
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Vintage Country
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm
The Bluebillies Present a Tribute to Johnny Cash with Special Guest Marty Wendell
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm
July 25
Brad Paisley
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm
An Unbridled Affair: 11th Annual Gala
Saratoga Springs City Center, NY
6:30-10:30pm
July 26
Train/Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
A Midsummer SLAY! With Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race
Palace Theatre, Albany, NY
8pm
July 27
John Sebastian
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
Adirondack Triumph Association Lawn Show
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9:30am-2:30pm
ADK Presents 14th Annual: ididaride! Adirondack Bike Tour 2019
North Creek Ski Bowl, North Creek, NY
8:30am
Lake Luzerne History Day
Pagenstecher Pulp Museum, Lake Luzerne, NY
10am-3pm
Just Us Gals
Little Theater on the Farm, Fore Edward, NY
7pm
Latin American Classics: Guitarist Humberto Flores with Pianist Olga Gurevich & the Silver Bay Quartet
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm
Joe Bonamassa
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
July 28
Swishes for Wishes Night: The ValleyCats vs. the Connecticut Tigers
Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy, NY
5pm
July 29
YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
July 30
Breaking Benjamin
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
5:30pm
(Through August 3)
Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr.
Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY
2pm and 7pm
(Through August 3)
The Saratoga Shakespeare Company: King Lear
Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm
July 31
Saratoga Hospital 37th Annual Gala
The Polo Meadow at Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-9pm
Johanna Casteñada Ensemble
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm
Performing Arts Family Series: Let’s Get Cookin’
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Erin Powers
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm
Cedar Ridge
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm
(Through August 2)
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Festive Fireworks
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
August 1
Spiritual Rez + Roots of Creation
Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
9pm
August 2
Land & Water Conservation Celebration
The Inn at Erlowest, Lake George, NY
5:30pm
(Through August 4)
Guardians of the Treasure
St Clement’s School, Saratoga Springs, NY
August 3
Marty Wendell and his Tour Band
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
(Through August 9)
Beau
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm
August 4
Hootie and the Blowfish
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm
Performing Arts at the Common: Moriah Formica
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
The Egg, Albany, NY
7:30pm
“After the Race” 10th Anniversary Cocktail Party
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm
(Through August 20)
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
SPAC Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, NY
3pm and 8pm
August 5
Fashionable Fillies Luncheon
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
11:30am-2:30pm
August 6
Croquet on the Green
Gavin Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
3pm
Why Don’t We
Palace Theater, Albany, NY
7pm
(Through August 24)
Disney’s Newsies
Park Playhouse in Washington Park, Albany, NY
7:30pm
August 7
11th Annual Country and Bluegrass Jamboree
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
Noon-10pm
Performing Arts Family Series: The Puppet People – Wizard of Oz
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Foggy Mountain With Jim Davis
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm
(Through August 9)
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Yannick Returns
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
August 8
Sizzling Hot Pink Saratoga Hat Luncheon
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
10am-1pm
Tom Segura
Palace Theatre, Albany, NY
7pm
Bel Canto Institute Singers
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime
Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
9 pm
August 10
Philadelphia Orchestra: Disney Pixar’s Up in Concert
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
Tuners in the Park
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-3pm
August 11
Korn/Alice in Chains
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm
Performing Arts at the Common: Grit-N-Whiskey
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Just Us Guys
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
2pm
Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor: Violinist Philip Kates and Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm
(Through August 23)
Lake George Music Festival
Various locations, Lake George, NY
Noon-10pm
August 12
7th Annual Blue Spangled Gala
Hall of Springs, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30-9:30pm
Beck/Cage the Elephant
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm
August 13
ReRun’s Evening Under the Stars
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30-10pm
(Through August 25)
Hamilton
Proctors, Schenectady, NY
August 14
Hawktail
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
NY Chaplaincy Brunch
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
10:30am-12:30pm
I am Carreno: The Extraordinary Life of Teresa Carreño
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm
Performing Arts Family Series: The Mother Goose Jazz Band
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Whisky River
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm
(Through August 17)
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Chaplin City Lights
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
August 15
(Through August 17)
Huge Summer Barn Sale
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
August 16
(Through August 17)
Meet the Music! Leave it to Ludwig
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
1pm
August 17
17th Annual Jail House Rock 5K
Brookside Museum, Ballston Spa, NY
8:15am
August 18
Janis Ian, Livingston Taylor
The Egg, Albany, NY
7:30pm
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
Full Lake Bicycle Cruise
Lake George Steamboat Company, Lake George, NY
10am-4pm
August 19
7th Annual Saratoga Casino Hotel Monday Night Mile
242 Jefferson St, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm
(Through August 25)
Washington County Fair
Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich, NY
August 20
(Through August 25)
Aurora Games
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
August 21
Knotfest Roadshow 2019
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
5:30pm
Bluegrass Jam
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm
August 23
Santana With Special Guests The Doobie Brothers
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
21st Annual Travers Wine Tasting
Lodge at the Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-10pm
August 24
Saratoga Travers Stakes
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
11:30am
Jaguar Club Lawn Show
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
10am-2:30pm
Old Friends Band
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm
The Hyperion Quartet 20th Anniversary Concert
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm
KISS
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
August 25
CDJW Help A Dog BBQ & Pet Fest
Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Malta, NY
11am-3pm
What Would Trevor Do Run N’ Roll for Hope 5K
The Warming Hut, Saratoga Springs, NY
10am
August 26
SPAC On Stage Series: Red Baraat
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm
August 27
One Fine Day
Prime at Saratoga National, Saratoga Springs, NY
Noon-3pm
August 28
Michael and Jennifer McLain & the Banjocats
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: South Street Saints
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm
The Bluebillies Present a Tribute to The Carter Family with Special Guest Deena Chappell
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm
August 29
7th Annual St. Jude Gala
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-11pm
August 30
Zac Brown Band
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm
An Evening with Marcia Ball
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8:30pm
August 31
14th Annual Lake George Triathlon Festival
Battlefield Park, Lake George, NY
7am
Run for the Horses 5K
Orenda Pavilion, Saratoga Springs, NY
8am
38th Annual Iroquois Indian Festival
Iroquois Indian Museum, Howes Cave, NY
10am-5pm
Sembrich Gala: An American Songbook with Deborah Voigt
The Sembrich, Bolton Landing, NY
6:30pm
Matthew Boyce Elvis Tribute
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm
On the High Wire with Philippe Petit
Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center, Tannersville, NY
7:30pm
Lynyrd Skynyrd
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm
September 1
Peter Frampton
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm
September 2
Saratoga Race Course Closing Day
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
11am
Labor Day at Mountain Ridge Adventure
Mountain Ridge Adventure, Schenectady, NY
9am-6pm