fbpx

The Ultimate Saratoga Summer Entertainment Guide

What to do in Saratoga Springs and around the Capital Region from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Entertainment Guide

May 27
Memorial Day BBQ
The Adelphi Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY
2-6pm

May 28
Film: Water Lilies of Monet
GE Theatre at Proctors, Schenectady, NY
2pm and 7pm

May 29
Hale Mountain Pickers
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward NY
7pm

(Through June 2)
Lake George Elvis Festival
Shepard Park, Lake George, NY

May 30
Dry Branch Fire Squad
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

9th Annual Music and Mingling
National Museum of Dance and Hall of Fame, Saratoga Springs, NY
7-10:30pm

May 31
The Benson’s Pet Centers Gala for Animals
National Museum of Dance, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-11pm

Lyman A. Beeman Jr. 30th Annual Golf Tournament
Hiland Park Country Club, Queensbury, NY
11am-6pm

(Through June 9)
Warrensburg Bike Rally 2019
Warren County Fairgrounds, Warrensburg, NY
9am-7:30pm

Annie and the Hedonists
Annie and the Hedonists will play an album release show at Caffè Lena on May 31.

Annie & The Hedonists Album Release Show
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

(Through June 2)
36th Annual ESTRA Tow Show
Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George, NY
10am-2pm

June 1
American Music Festival Concert
Experimental Media & Performing Arts Center, Troy, NY
7:30pm

Albany Empire vs. Washington Valor
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
3:30pm

The Trophy Husbands
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm

Spring Into Summer Malta Marketplace
The Malta Community Center, Malta, NY
9am-3pm

41st Annual Freihofer’s Run for Women 2019
State Capitol, Albany, NY
9am
www.freihofersrun.com

Charlton Heritage 5K
Red School House, Charlton NY
10am

8th Annual Tuff eNUFF Obstacle Course Challenge
BOCES Campus, Saratoga Springs, NY
8:30am

June 2
40th Annual Saratoga Antique Bottle Show and Sale
Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY
9am-2:30pm

June 2
Cantina Kids Fun Run
Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am

Schenectady Pride Festival 2019
Jay Street Marketplace, Schenectady, NY
2-6pm

India.Arie
India.Arie will perform at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on June 2.

June 2
Glens Falls Symphony’s 13th Annual Springtime Gala
The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY
4:30-9pm

India.Arie with special guest, Javier Colon
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, NY
7:30pm

Gershwin at the Mansion Inn in Concert
The Mansion Inn, Rock City Falls, NY
2pm and 7pm

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

The Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists 2019
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Saratoga Springs, NY
2pm

June 3
(Through June 8)
Americade Motorcycle Touring Rally
Fort William Henry—Big Top Tent, Lake George, NY

June 6
Kaia Kater
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

Simply Diamond – A Neil Diamond Tribute
Vapor Nightclub, Saratoga Springs, NY
4pm and 7pm

25th Annual An Aficionado Experience (Gala)
Shaker Heritage Village, Albany, NY
6-10pm

June 7
Red, White & Brew Festival
Proctors, Schenectady, NY
5pm

(Through June 9)
17th Annual PolishFest
Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Church, Latham, NY

(Through June 9)
Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival
Cambridge Central School, Village of Cambridge, NY

21st Annual Franklin Open Benefit Golf Tournament
Brookhaven Golf Course, Porter Corners, NY
8am

Cam’ron w/ DJ King Bully, DJ Dread & DJ Supreme
Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

Jaeger & Flynn 16th Annual Grip It ‘N Rip It Golf Tournament
Hiland Park Country Club, Queensbury, NY
9:30am-6pm

June 8
Saratoga Elks Annual Flag Day Parade
Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Noon-2pm

Corvette Lawn Show
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-2pm

Art on Lark
Lark Street, Albany, NY
11am-6pm

Glens Falls Hospital Aloha Family 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk
Haviland’s Cove Park, Glens Falls, NY
9am-Noon

LifeSong Dash Annual 5K Run
Halfmoon Town Park, Clifton Park, NY
8:30-11am

AFL Albany Empire vs. Baltimore Brigade
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
7:30pm

Annual Capital Pride Rainbow 5K
Jennings Landing, Albany, NY
8am-Noon

Upstate Kids Expo
Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls, NY
Noon-4pm

June 9
The 2019 Opera Gala: Opera on the Lake
The Inn at Erlowest, Lake George, NY
4:30pm

Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile
1st Street, South Glens Falls, NY
7:30am-Noon

Capital Pride
The Pride Center of the Capital District will host its Pride Parade June 9.

Capital Pride 2019
Washington Park, Albany, NY
Noon-5pm

Susan Trump
Caffè Lena
7pm

2019 Tour de Cure: Capital Region
Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY
6:15am

10th Annual Hudson Crossing Triathlon
Hudson Crossing Park, Schuylerville, NY
8am

15th Annual Young Performers Showcase
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
2pm

Beekman Street Art Fair
Beekman Street Arts District, Saratoga Springs, NY
10am-5pm

June 11
Scrantonicity “A Workplace Costume & Dance Party”
Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

(Through June 16)
Waitress
Mainstage at Proctors, Schenectady, NY
Various times

June 13
Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series – Bare Knuckles and Saratoga Racing: The Remarkable Life of John Morrissey
Saratoga Springs Public Library, Saratoga Springs, NY
Noon

Heather Maloney
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

Jodi Weiner’s Ladies Let Loose!
The Park Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm

June 14
Albert Cummings
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm

(Through June 15)
27th Annual Whipple City Festival: Garden Party
1 Main St, Village of Greenwich, NY

Opening Reception: Art in the Foyer: On Being Still – Portraits by Joanne Savio
National Museum of Dance, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

(Through June 22)
Calling All Kates
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7pm

June 15
Red Molly
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt: The Stories Behind the Songs
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

Upper Union Street’s Annual Strawberry Festival
Upper Union Street, Schenectady, NY
10am-3pm

Opera Saratoga Season Preview
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm

Dragon The Dads 5K
Warming Hut Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-Noon

(Through June 16)
48th Annual LARAC June Arts Festival
Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls, NY
10am

(Through June 16)
59th Annual Zonta Country Faire
Traveler’s Building Parking Lot, Glens Falls, NY
Saturday 10am-5pm
Sunday 10am-4pm

Frances Day 2019: A Summer Celebration at the Tang
Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs, NY
1pm

Entertainment
Entertainment venues from Albany to Bolton Landing are gearing up for Summer.

June 16
Citroens in the Park
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, Ny
10-11am

Saratoga County’s Sundae on the Farm
Clear Echo Farm, Schuylerville, NY
Noon-4pm

Dad Fest
Washington Park, Albany, NY
1-6pm

Saratoga Chamber Players Celebrate Summer and Fathers
Hyde Collection Art Museum, Glens Falls, NY
3pm

(Through June 17)
Tri-City ValleyCats vs Staten Island Yankees: Opening Night and Father’s Day
Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy, NY
Sunday 6pm
Monday 7pm

June 17
Wiawaka’s Ladies of the Lake Luncheon
The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY
11:30am-2pm

ARCC Spring Golf Tournament
Glens Falls Country Club, Queensbury, NY
8:30am-6pm
www.adirondackchamber.org

June 18
Organ Concert Series – Malcolm Kogut
MainsStage at Proctors, Schenectady, NY
Noon

Dead & Company
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

Steal Your Peach Band (Dead & Co. After-Party)
Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
11pm

Rochmon Record Club: The Monkees “A Selected Retrospective”
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm

June 20
Jake Shimabukuro
The Egg, Albany, NY
7:30pm

Pride Night with Erin McKeown
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

Yaddo Summer Benefit
Yaddo Gardens, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm

Albany’s Hidden City House & Garden Tour
Various locations, Albany, NY
5-8pm
www.centersquarealbany.com

June 21
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm

Saratoga County Balloon & BBQ Festival
The Saratoga County Balloon & BBQ Festival is coming to the Saratoga County Fairgrounds June 21-23. (Wolfgang Kurth)

(Through June 23)
Saratoga Balloon & BBQ Festival
Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY

Shun Ng & Magic Dick
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

June 22
Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm

Double H Ranch – Happy Camper Gala 2019
Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom—Six Flags, Queensbury, NY
5-11:30pm

AFL Albany Empire vs. Atlantic City BlackJacks
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
3:30pm

Everclear
Rivers Casino and Resort, Schenectady, NY
8pm

Adirondack 15K Race to the Lakes
SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury, NY
8am

Mary Fahl: Formerly of October Project
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

June 23
Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band
Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY
7pm

Porsche Club of America Car Show
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-2pm

Performing Arts at the Common: Clifton Park Community Chorus
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

June 24
The Hyde Luncheon
The Lake George Club, Diamond Point, NY
11:30am

Inaugural Dr. Arthur J. Wallingford Memorial Golf Tournament
Colonie Golf & Country Club, Voorheesville, NY
7:30am-3pm

Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Run
Camp Saratoga, Wilton, NY
5:30pm

June 25
(Through June 28)
Adirondack Theatre Festival: Alice in Wonderland
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
Noon

June 26
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Tommy Burke & The Hand Picked Band
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7-9pm

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
The Palace Theater, Albany, NY
7:30pm

June 27
Dish It Out: A Celebrity Chef Gourmet Challenge
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm

June 28
The American Cancer Society’s Red, White & Blue Party
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
7-11pm

Fred Hersch
Fred Hersch will perform at Caffè Lena on June 28 to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. (Jim Wilkie)

An Evening with Fred Hersch
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm and 8:30pm

(Through June 29)
Jonathan Burns Flexible Comedy
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm

Park Playhouse
Musical ‘In the Heights’ will come to the Park Playhouse in Albany June 28-July 27.

(Through July 27)
In the Heights
Park Playhouse, Washington Park, Albany, NY
Tuesday-Saturday 8pm

June 29
John Sebastian
Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

(Through June 30)
Adirondack Wine and Food Festival
Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George, NY
11am

Trombone Shorty
Trombone Shorty will perform at the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival June 29-30. (Mathieu Bitton)

(Through June 30)
Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Opera Saratoga
Opera Saratoga presents ‘The Daughter of the Regiment,’ its first event of the 2019 Summer Festival.

(Through July 13)
The Daughter of the Regiment
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY

June 30
Performing Arts at the Common: Neil Diamond Tribute Show
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

July 1
The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
2pm

July 2
(And July 3)
Phish
SPAC, Saratoga Springs. NY
7:30pm

July 3
Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Roxy and The Road Kings
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm

(Through July 6)
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom—Six Flags, Queensbury, NY
10:30am-9:30pm

All-American Celebration
Saratoga’s All-American Celebration will take over Downtown July 4.

July 4
Firecracker 4 Road Race
Saratoga Springs City Center, NY
9am

Saratoga’s All-American Celebration
Downtown, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am

Bolton Landing’s Fourth of July Celebration
Rogers Memorial Park, Bolton Landing, NY
7-10pm

(Through August 31)
Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Thursday Night Fireworks
Lake George Village, Lake George, NY
9:30pm

July 5
Jackson Browne
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm

7th Annual Lake George Land Conservancy Hike-A-Thon
Various locations throughout the Lake George Region

(And July 7)
Saratoga Polo Association Celebrate Saratoga Tournament
Whitney Field, Greenfield Center, NY
5:30pm

(Through September 1)
2019 Saratoga Polo Tournament Season
2 Bloomfield Rd, Greenfield Center, NY
Every Friday and Saturday 5:30pm

July 5
(Through July 13)
The Enlightenment of Percival von Schmootz
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm

July 6
Reflections of the Caribbean: Pianist Milton Ruben Laufer and Soprano Marina de Ratmiroff
The Sembrich, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm

Ellen West
(Through July 12)
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
2pm

July 7
Performing Arts at the Common: Hair of the Dog
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Secret Gardents Tour
The 25th Secret Gardens Tour will take place throughout Saratoga County July 7. (Terri-Lynn Pellegri)

Secret Gardens Tour
Various locations, Saratoga Springs, NY
11am-5pm

Paul Luther Memorial 5K
Park Place, Mechanicville, NY
10:30am

The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
2pm

(And July 8)
Adirondack Theater Festival’s Greatest Hits
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm

July 8
(Through August 19)
Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Run
Camp Saratoga, Wilton, NY

July 10
26th Annual Newton Plaza Siro’s Cup
Siro’s Restaurant, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30-11pm

The Fretless Ensemble
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm

July 11
Luke Bryan: Sunset Repeat Tour
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

Mozart and Salieri
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, Ny
7:30pm

Saratoga Race Course Opening Day
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
11am

(Through July 13)
10th Adirondack Greek Festival
St. George Church, South Glens Falls, NY
4pm

(Through August 31)
Lake George Dinner Theatre: The Hound of Baskervilles
Holiday Inn Resort, Lake George, NY
6:30pm

July 12
Formula 5’s Rock the Dock Music Festival
Lake George Steamboat Company, Lake George, NY
4:30-11pm

July Day Long Mixer at the 1863 Club
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
11:30am

Smash Mouth
Downtown State St., Albany, NY
5pm

(Through July 14)
Artisan Trails in Washington County on the Trail Map
Various locations throughout Washington County, NY
9am-6pm

(And July 13)
Dave Matthews Band
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

July 13
Saratoga Bridges, The White Party Gala
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-11pm

9th Annual BMW Vintage at Saratoga
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-3pm

Craft and Antique Fair
Brookside Saratoga Co. Historical Society, Ballston Spa, NY
10am-4pm

Friends of Wilton Rec ParkFest Run/Walk
10 Lewis Dr., Saratoga Springs NY
8-11am

Parkfest 2019 at Gavin Park
Gavin Park, Wilton, NY
8am-9:30pm

22nd Annual Silks & Satins 5K
Fasig Tipton, 415 East Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
8am

The Daughter of the Regiment: La Fille du Regiment
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm

July 14
Tedeschi Trucks Band
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

Performing Arts at the Common: Ten Most Wanted
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Little Steven and the Disciples of the Soul
Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

NYCB
The New York City Ballet will be at SPAC July 16-20. (Paul Kolnik)

July 16
(Through July 20)
New York City Ballet
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

July 17
Performing Arts Family Series: Mr. Mike and the Big Red Box of Magic
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: On 3
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm

REVEAL Art Fair
REVEAL Art Fair will return to Saratoga for the second time July 18-21.

July 18
(Through July 21)
Reveal Art Fair VIP
Saratoga Springs City Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

July 19
John Mayer
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
7:30pm

(Through July 20)
Saratoga Shakespeare Company: The Tempest
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

(Through July 20)
Start Again
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm

(Through July 28)
Performing Arts at the Common: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
8pm

July 20
The Lyric Consort: Music from the America’s
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm

New York City Ballet Gala
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

Albany Empire vs. Philadelphia Soul
Times Union Center, Albany, NY
7pm

Taj Mahal Quartet – Giant Step/De Ole Folks at Home 50th Anniversary Concert
The Egg, Albany, NY
8pm

July 21
Heart with special guest Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

An Afternoon of Irish Music
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
2pm

Godsmack
Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY
8pm

July 22
I Prevail—The Trauma Tour
Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY
7:25pm

July 23
SPAC On Stage Series: Tony Succar & Mixtura
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

40th Annual Palamountain Scholarship Benefit, Polo by Twilight
Saratoga Polo Fields, Saratoga Springs, NY

The Saratoga Shakespeare Company presents ‘King Lear’ July 23-August 3 in Congress Park. (Eric Jenks)

(Through August 3)
The Saratoga Shakespeare Company: King Lear
Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm

(Through July 27)
Sequence
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm

(Through July 28)
178th Saratoga County Fair
Saratoga County Fairgrounds, Ballston Spa, NY
9am-12am

July 24
Rob Thomas
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm

Family Connections: Soprano Charlotte de Rothschild and Pianist Adrian Farmer
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm

Performing Arts Family Series: Mr. Twisty Super Silly Magic Show
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Vintage Country
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm

The Bluebillies Present a Tribute to Johnny Cash with Special Guest Marty Wendell
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm

July 25
Brad Paisley
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm

An Unbridled Affair: 11th Annual Gala
Saratoga Springs City Center, NY
6:30-10:30pm

July 26
Train/Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

A Midsummer SLAY! With Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race
Palace Theatre, Albany, NY
8pm

July 27
John Sebastian
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

Adirondack Triumph Association Lawn Show
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9:30am-2:30pm

ADK Presents 14th Annual: ididaride! Adirondack Bike Tour 2019
North Creek Ski Bowl, North Creek, NY
8:30am

Lake Luzerne History Day
Pagenstecher Pulp Museum, Lake Luzerne, NY
10am-3pm

Just Us Gals
Little Theater on the Farm, Fore Edward, NY
7pm

Latin American Classics: Guitarist Humberto Flores with Pianist Olga Gurevich & the Silver Bay Quartet
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm

Joe Bonamassa
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

July 28
Swishes for Wishes Night: The ValleyCats vs. the Connecticut Tigers
Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, Troy, NY
5pm

YAMATO
YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan will perform at SPAC July 29.

July 29
YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

July 30
Breaking Benjamin
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
5:30pm

(Through August 3)
Disney’s Beauty & The Beast Jr.
Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY
2pm and 7pm

(Through August 3)
The Saratoga Shakespeare Company: King Lear
Congress Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm

July 31
Saratoga Hospital 37th Annual Gala
The Polo Meadow at Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-9pm

Johanna Casteñada Ensemble
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm

Performing Arts Family Series: Let’s Get Cookin’
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Erin Powers
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm

Cedar Ridge
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm

(Through August 2)
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Festive Fireworks
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

August 1
Spiritual Rez + Roots of Creation
Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
9pm

August 2
Land & Water Conservation Celebration
The Inn at Erlowest, Lake George, NY
5:30pm

(Through August 4)
Guardians of the Treasure
St Clement’s School, Saratoga Springs, NY

August 3
Marty Wendell and his Tour Band
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm

The Philadelphia Orchestra will accompany ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ August 3 at SPAC. (Warner Bros)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

(Through August 9)
Beau
Charles R. Wood Theater, Glens Falls, NY
7:30pm

August 4
Hootie and the Blowfish
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm

Performing Arts at the Common: Moriah Formica
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
The Egg, Albany, NY
7:30pm

“After the Race” 10th Anniversary Cocktail Party
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm

(Through August 20)
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
SPAC Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, NY
3pm and 8pm

August 5
Fashionable Fillies Luncheon
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
11:30am-2:30pm

August 6
Croquet on the Green
Gavin Park, Saratoga Springs, NY
3pm

Why Don’t We
Palace Theater, Albany, NY
7pm

(Through August 24)
Disney’s Newsies
Park Playhouse in Washington Park, Albany, NY
7:30pm

August 7
11th Annual Country and Bluegrass Jamboree
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
Noon-10pm

Performing Arts Family Series: The Puppet People – Wizard of Oz
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Foggy Mountain With Jim Davis
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm

(Through August 9)
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Yannick Returns
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

August 8
Sizzling Hot Pink Saratoga Hat Luncheon
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
10am-1pm

Tom Segura
Palace Theatre, Albany, NY
7pm

Bel Canto Institute Singers
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime
Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
9 pm

August 10
Philadelphia Orchestra: Disney Pixar’s Up in Concert
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

Tuners in the Park
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
9am-3pm

August 11
Korn/Alice in Chains
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm

Performing Arts at the Common: Grit-N-Whiskey
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Just Us Guys
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
2pm

Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor: Violinist Philip Kates and Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm

Lake George Music Festival
The Lake George Music Festival will take place throughout Lake George August 11-23.

(Through August 23)
Lake George Music Festival
Various locations, Lake George, NY
Noon-10pm

August 12
7th Annual Blue Spangled Gala
Hall of Springs, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30-9:30pm

Beck/Cage the Elephant
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm

August 13
ReRun’s Evening Under the Stars
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30-10pm

(Through August 25)
Hamilton
Proctors, Schenectady, NY

August 14
Hawktail
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

NY Chaplaincy Brunch
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
10:30am-12:30pm

I am Carreno: The Extraordinary Life of Teresa Carreño
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm

Performing Arts Family Series: The Mother Goose Jazz Band
Clifton Common Stage, Clifton Park, NY
7pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: Whisky River
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm

(Through August 17)
The Philadelphia Orchestra: Chaplin City Lights
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

August 15
(Through August 17)
Huge Summer Barn Sale
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY

August 16
(Through August 17)
Meet the Music! Leave it to Ludwig
SPAC Little Theatre, Saratoga Springs, NY
1pm

August 17
17th Annual Jail House Rock 5K
Brookside Museum, Ballston Spa, NY
8:15am

August 18
Janis Ian, Livingston Taylor
The Egg, Albany, NY
7:30pm

The Australian Pink Floyd Show
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

Full Lake Bicycle Cruise
Lake George Steamboat Company, Lake George, NY
10am-4pm

August 19
7th Annual Saratoga Casino Hotel Monday Night Mile
242 Jefferson St, Saratoga Springs, NY
6pm

(Through August 25)
Washington County Fair
Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich, NY

August 20
(Through August 25)
Aurora Games
Times Union Center, Albany, NY

August 21
Knotfest Roadshow 2019
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
5:30pm

Bluegrass Jam
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm

August 23
Santana With Special Guests The Doobie Brothers
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

21st Annual Travers Wine Tasting
Lodge at the Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-10pm

August 24
Saratoga Travers Stakes
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
11:30am

Jaguar Club Lawn Show
Saratoga Automobile Museum, Saratoga Springs, NY
10am-2:30pm

Old Friends Band
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm

The Hyperion Quartet 20th Anniversary Concert
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
7:30pm

KISS
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

August 25
CDJW Help A Dog BBQ & Pet Fest
Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Malta, NY
11am-3pm

What Would Trevor Do Run N’ Roll for Hope 5K
The Warming Hut, Saratoga Springs, NY
10am

August 26
SPAC On Stage Series: Red Baraat
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
8pm

August 27
One Fine Day
Prime at Saratoga National, Saratoga Springs, NY
Noon-3pm

August 28
Michael and Jennifer McLain & the Banjocats
The Sembrich Studio, Bolton Landing, NY
1:30pm

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series: South Street Saints
Warrensburg Bandstand, Warrensburg, NY
7pm

The Bluebillies Present a Tribute to The Carter Family with Special Guest Deena Chappell
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm

August 29
7th Annual St. Jude Gala
Saratoga National Golf Club, Saratoga Springs, NY
6-11pm

Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band will return to SPAC August 30.

August 30
Zac Brown Band
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7pm

An Evening with Marcia Ball
Caffè Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY
8:30pm

August 31
14th Annual Lake George Triathlon Festival
Battlefield Park, Lake George, NY
7am

Run for the Horses 5K
Orenda Pavilion, Saratoga Springs, NY
8am

38th Annual Iroquois Indian Festival
Iroquois Indian Museum, Howes Cave, NY
10am-5pm

Sembrich Gala: An American Songbook with Deborah Voigt
The Sembrich, Bolton Landing, NY
6:30pm

Matthew Boyce Elvis Tribute
Little Theater on the Farm, Fort Edward, NY
7pm

On the High Wire with Philippe Petit
Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center, Tannersville, NY
7:30pm

Lynyrd Skynyrd
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
6:30pm

September 1
Peter Frampton
SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
7:30pm

September 2
Saratoga Race Course Closing Day
Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
11am

Labor Day at Mountain Ridge Adventure
Mountain Ridge Adventure, Schenectady, NY
9am-6pm

Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.