Universal Preservation Hall To Open In February With Four-Time Grammy Winner Rosanne Cash

A pre-renovation interior shot of the Universal Preservation Hall's Great Hall, which will seat up to 700. (Tony Colasurdo)

A pre-renovation interior shot of the Universal Preservation Hall's Great Hall, which will seat up to 700. (Tony Colasurdo)

The wait for a year-round arts venue in Downtown Saratoga is finally over. After nearly two decades of fundraising and renovating, the Universal Preservation Hall (UPH), that rose-bricked 19th-century church at 25 Washington Street, will have its official grand opening on Saturday, February 29. And the opening act for an opening so long in the making? None other than four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash, the eldest daughter of country legend and “I Walk the Line” singer Johnny Cash. The soon-to-be-opened performing arts venue also released a full spring lineup with 15 shows from February to late May, all of which are on sale now.

“All of our years of fundraising and hard work have been leading up to our grand opening night,” says UPH’s Campaign Director Teddy Foster (who was one of the cover stars for saratoga living‘s Saratoga Summer Issue this year). “We’re thrilled to pull back the curtain and introduce our first slate of programming right in the heart of Downtown Saratoga Springs!”

Constructed in 1871, the former Methodist church is a historic landmark, having hosted speakers such as US President Theodore Roosevelt and abolitionist Frederick Douglass throughout the years. Though condemned in 2000, local citizens stepped in to save the large structure, which boasts the tallest steeple in the Spa City. In 2006, Foster took over as the project’s campaign director with a mission to fully renovate the building and turn it into a diverse, year-round arts venue.

Jump ahead more than a dozen years and that dream is a reality. In addition to that performance by Cash, the highly-anticipated inaugural week at UPH will feature everything from folk music, jazz and children’s theater to performances by big Broadway stars and even a circus. More shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are currently available here or by phone (518.584.2627). Check out the full spring schedule below:

Saturday, February 29

Rosanne Cash at 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 4

Sounds of the Hall at 7:30pm.

Friday, March 6

An Evening with Chris Botti at 7:30pm



Sunday, March 8

The Marvelous Marquise Family Circus at 2pm

Friday, March 13

Megan Hilty at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 14

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 15

Irish Hooley with the Screaming Orphans at 7:30pm

Tuesday, March 17

Rochmon Record Club presents: Paul Simon’s Graceland at 7pm

Friday, March 20

One Night in Memphis at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 21.

Journeyman at 7:30pm

Friday, March 27

Joey Alexander at 7:30pm

Saturday. April 4

PB&J Café: The Stinky Cheese Man at 11am and 1:30pm

Thursday, April 9

THE HIT MEN…Legendary Rock Supergroup & Musicians Hall of Fame at 7:30pm

Thursday, April 23

Bakithi Kumalo & The Graceland Experience at 7:30pm

Friday, April 24

The Okee Dokee Brothers at 6pm

Wednesday, April 29

The Steep Canyon Rangers a 7:30pm

Saturday, May 9

Top of the World – A Carpenters Tribute at 7:30pm

Saturday, May 16

Yogapalooza with Bari Koral Quartet at 2pm

Friday, May 22

Bee Gees Gold at 7:30pm