UPH Throws Annual Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party

Hundreds of guests drank, danced and donated at the benefit for Universal Preservation Hall on May 16.

(From left) Taylor Smith, Rob Scheurer, George Childs, Amy Mastromarchi, Stacie LaPorta, Leah Ferrone, Joe Ferrone (Katie Dobies)
(From left) Eliza DeRocker, Jennifer Marcellus (Katie Dobies)

(From left) Tonya Pellegrini-Lawrence, Colleen Mahar (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(From left) Caroline D'Abate, Matt D'Abate, Paul Calhoun, Mike O'Connell (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Dan Lundquist, Olivia Richards (Katie Dobies)

Jessica Niles (Katie Dobies)

(From left) Meagan Melo, Colleen Cunningham, Jaime Diaz, Llona Hogan (Katie Dobies)

Rob Scheurer (Katie Dobies)

The Adirondack Trust team (Katie Dobies)

(From left) Dean Kolligian, Rob Scheurer (Katie Dobies)

(From left) Tony Stellato, Jerilyn Stellato, Jamie Butler (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(From left) Natalie Moore, Erica Ziskin, Molly McCormack (Katie Dobies)

The Bonacio Construction team (Katie Dobies)

DJ Trumastr (Katie Dobies)

The DeCrescente Distributing team (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Carmine DeCrescente (Katie Dobies)

DJ Trumastr, Teddy Foster (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Leah Ferrone, Carmine DeCrescente (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(From left) Vince Laterra, Vince Laterra, Jr., Ellen Laterra (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(From left) Mike Larry, Kevin Cleveland (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(From left) Ian Flacke, Chris Spoonogle, Molly McCormack, Erica Ziskin, Natalie Moore, Jeremy Krupa (Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

(Katie Dobies)

Universal Preservation Hall (UPH) hosted its most anticipated event of the year—and Saratoga’s most anticipated event of the spring—at Prime at Saratoga National on May 16. The annual Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party featured eight teams from local businesses battling it out behind the bar to raise the most money for UPH, an arts venue in a historic church on Washington Street that’s slated to open in 2020.

The competition was fierce, with teams dressed in wacky outfits serving drinks and walking around the Prime patio in an effort to sell strawberry-flavored shots. The Stewart’s Shops team even had their cow mascot with them, encouraging attendees to “tip the cow.” In the end, after much drinking, dancing and donating, Adirondack Trust Company came out on top, having raised $13,966. DeCrescente Distributing, which also sponsored the golf pitch competition to win free beer for a year, came in second with $10, 476 and Bonacio Construction got third, with $6,772.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

