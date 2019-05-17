UPH Throws Annual Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party

Universal Preservation Hall (UPH) hosted its most anticipated event of the year—and Saratoga’s most anticipated event of the spring—at Prime at Saratoga National on May 16. The annual Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party featured eight teams from local businesses battling it out behind the bar to raise the most money for UPH, an arts venue in a historic church on Washington Street that’s slated to open in 2020.

The competition was fierce, with teams dressed in wacky outfits serving drinks and walking around the Prime patio in an effort to sell strawberry-flavored shots. The Stewart’s Shops team even had their cow mascot with them, encouraging attendees to “tip the cow.” In the end, after much drinking, dancing and donating, Adirondack Trust Company came out on top, having raised $13,966. DeCrescente Distributing, which also sponsored the golf pitch competition to win free beer for a year, came in second with $10, 476 and Bonacio Construction got third, with $6,772.